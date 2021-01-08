Bronx waterfront project to include hip hop museum

A developer has announced financing for a $349 million development project on the Bronx Harlem River waterfront in New York that would include a hip hop museum.

L+M Development Partners said the Bronx Point project, when completed in 2023, will consist of affordable apartments, retail, other amenities, and the Universal Hip Hop Museum

Construction is scheduled to commence in January on the project, which will occupy 2.8 acres of public space. The project had been delayed, in part, because of the pandemic.

It will receive $238 million in bonds and funding from New York City, while the other funds come from state grants, equity from developers and federal tax credits, and Brownfield tax-credit equity from Wells Fargo.

The Universal Hip-Hop Museum is also receiving funds from private donors.

— NNPA Newswire

Congresswoman reintroduces slavery reparations bill

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Budget, and Homeland Security, reaffirmed her quest for legislation that could eventually provide reparations for slavery victims.

Jackson Lee on Monday re-introduced H.R. 40, a bill that would fund a committee to explore whether Black Americans should receive reparations for slavery. While it does not directly introduce payments, the Commission would study racial inequities and policy solutions.

“In short, the Commission aims to study the impact of slavery and continuing discrimination against African-Americans, resulting directly and indirectly from slavery to segregation to the desegregation process and the present day,” Jackson Lee said.

“The commission would also make recommendations concerning any form of apology and compensation to begin the long-delayed process of atonement for slavery.”

The bill has had increased support with 147 co-sponsors in the House, all Democrats.

— NNPA Newswire

Soil collection ceremony remembers lynched Black men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Community Remembrance Project held a virtual and social distancing soil collection ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the lynching of Eugene Burnam.

The lynching, one of thousands of crimes of racial terror designed to instill fear in Black communities and suppress their civil rights, took place in Duval County on Sunday, Dec. 30, 1923. Burnam was lynched by four white men who suspected him of informing police about their moonshine still. He was brutally beaten and shot in broad daylight.

Those responsible were quickly identified, but never brought to trial. One of the men later became a Jacksonville police officer.

“Few public commemorations of African Americans’ suffering during the post-slavery era — of which racial terror lynchings played a significant role — exist today,” said Lynn Sherman and Melanie Patz, co-chairs of the remembrance project.

The soil collected at the site of the crime will fill two jars: One to be sent to the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and one to be retained locally.

— Free Press of Jacksonville

Black men lead both California public safety panels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Black lawmakers to lead the California Legislature’s two public safety committees at the same time promised Tuesday to bring “radical change” to improve treatment of Blacks and Latinos by law enforcement.

They acknowledged, however, that their goals don’t differ much from previous legislative attempts and may not bear fruit for another generation.

Sen. Steve Bradford and Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, both Democrats from Los Angeles, previewed what they hope to accomplish together when the state Legislature reconvenes this week.

They plan to revive stalled bills that would allow regulators to end the careers of bad officers, open more police records to public scrutiny, strip officers of some immunity from damages in lawsuits, and require officers to intervene if they see unjustified uses of force by colleagues.

Jones-Sawyer also is seeking to boost the age and education requirements for rookie police officers. His proposal would increase the minimum age to become a officer from 18 to 25, but those under 25 could qualify if they have a bachelor’s or advanced university degree.

Organizations representing California police chiefs and rank-and-file officers proposed legislation in November that would require prospective officers to complete college classes addressing mental health, social services, psychology and communication, but would not require a degree.

— The Associated Press

Effort in Arkansas to enact hate crimes law in jeopardy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A push to finally enact a hate crimes law in Arkansas, a state with a history of white supremacists, appeared to have all the elements for success: a popular Republican governor who made it a priority, major corporations endorsing the idea and support from communities where hate groups have flourished.

But the chance to end Arkansas’ distinction as one of only three states without such a law is in jeopardy even before lawmakers return to the Capitol. Conservatives have moved to defeat the bill in the majority-GOP Legislature.

Georgia in June became the latest to enact a bill, leaving Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming as the remaining outliers.

The proposal in Arkansas would impose up to 20% additional jail time or fines for targeting someone because of several factors, including race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. Prosecutors would have to prove the victim’s attributes was a substantial factor in the crime being committed.

The bill’s dimming prospects threaten a legislative priority for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who as a U.S. attorney prosecuted racist militia members but without a hate crimes law’s specific penalties.

If victims are targeted because of their race, ethnicity or sexual orientation, “we have to express as a society that should not be tolerated and that we should have enhanced penalties for that,” Hutchinson told The Associated Press last week.

— The Associated Press