City probe faults overall treatment of McClain
DENVER — An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man and the department overall for having a weak accountability system.
The report from the investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora was released Monday.
It recommends the police department conduct several reviews, including of how its officers are trained to decide whether to stop, frisk and arrest people, and urges the city to consider overhauling how it reviews incidents.
“The speed at which these officers acted to take Mr. McClain into custody, their apparent failure to assess whether there was reasonable suspicion that a crime had been committed, and the unity with which the three officers acted suggest several potential training or supervision weaknesses,” the report said.
McClain died in 2019 after being put in a neckhold and being injected with ketamine as a sedative after someone reported him as suspicious as he walked down the street wearing a ski mask. His death drew renewed attention last year amid the national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice and prompted several investigations, including a probe into possible criminal charges by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
Aurora asked outside investigators to look into the actions of police, firefighters and paramedics in McClain’s arrest and also at relevant policies and practices. In the report, the investigators said their task was to try to help prevent another tragedy like McClain’s death, not assign blame.
Man charged after Kenosha protests
KENOSHA, Wis. — An activist who participated in protests following the August police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha was charged Friday with a felony for allegedly kicking in a door at the Kenosha Public Safety Building and saying he wanted to break an officer’s fingers.
Clyde McLemore, 62, of Zion, Illinois, was charged Friday with a felony count of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
McLemore founded the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Illinois, and was active in many protests after Blake’s shooting. He told the Kenosha News on Friday that he had just learned of the charges.
“Kenosha County is refusing to charge the officer that shot Jacob Blake, but now they want to charge Clyde McLemore,” he said.
Education leaders try to lessen school suspensions
BATON ROUGE, La. — Amid data showing more than twice as many Black students are suspended than their white peers, Louisiana’s educators are launching a program aimed at shrinking out-of-school suspensions by giving K-12 school administrators, principals and counselors more training to meet students’ social and emotional needs.
“If we can better understand what our kids are going through, where they are coming from, what their beliefs are, then we have a better chance of meeting them where they are and helping them to be successful,” state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said.
The Advocate reports the program seeks to show adults and students how to set goals, demonstrate empathy for others, establish positive relationships and make responsible decisions.
Public school leaders will receive 30 hours of training. The recommendations will filter down to classroom teachers, starting with 48 public schools with high rates of suspensions, including 14 in Orleans and Jefferson parish school districts.
Officials unveil plan to fight racism in the city
WORCESTER, Mass. — In an acknowledgement of the legacy of systemic racism in Worcester, the city manager on Friday proposed a series of policy changes intended to promote racial equity and root out bias in the city’s police force, school system and other parts of its government.
The plan laid out by Edward Augustus Jr. would remove resource officers from the city’s schools, ban the use of facial recognition technology by police and other city officials, and create a public database of complaints about the use of force by police, among other changes, according to the Telegram & Gazette.
“We are a critical point in our history, where we will be judged not just by what we say, but by what we do to address and stop racism,” Augustus said in announcing his plan.
An executive order issued by Augustus acknowledges that structural racism is a public health crisis, and he is sending a package of proposals to City Council for consideration on Tuesday.
His plan calls for the removal of school resource officers by the end of the year, along with the creation of a new comprehensive safety plan for schools. It proposes several changes around policing, including a plan to have social workers join police on calls involving people in mental distress.
Three JMU buildings now honor African Americans
James Madison University has renamed three prominent buildings for African Americans who made significant contributions to the public institution in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, culminating a process of historical reckoning that began last summer when officials removed the names of Confederate leaders from the halls.
The buildings, all on the Quad of the campus in Harrisonburg, now honor elements of the school’s past that had long been overlooked under a plan the JMU governing board approved Friday.
The action “is part of our deliberate effort to underscore JMU’s commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive institution,” the university’s president, Jonathan Alger, said in a statement. “These names help us to tell a more complete history of our institution. They highlight and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of important individuals and groups who have historically been underrepresented in prominent campus namings.
“Collectively they represent faculty, staff, students, alumni and prominent members of our local community.”
Dixie State name change bill stalling in Utah Senate
By SOPHIA EPPOLITO Associated Press/Report for America
SALT LAKE CITY — A push to change Dixie State University’s name is stalling in the GOP-dominated Utah Senate, after a new push to drop the term many find offensive sparked a backlash.
A spokesman for the institution in southern Utah told The Associated Press on Friday that administrators have been told it won’t be heard this year. University spokesman Jordon Sharp said the university is not sure why the Senate made this decision but hopes the bill will be revisited before the session ends in two weeks.
“University administration strongly feels this bill deserves to be discussed publicly on the Senate floor, where we are confident the bill has strong support,” administrators said in a statement.
Republican Rep. Kelly Miles, who sponsored the House bill, said he was disappointed it appears dead in the Senate.
Lawmakers have to approve the name change because Dixie State is a public university. The university has not yet chosen a new name.
Republican Sen. Don Ipson, who represents part of southern Utah, said negotiations around the bill are ongoing but it is unclear if an agreement will be reached before the session ends.
“The community is not ready to give up the name by and large,” Ipson told reporters.
Lauren Simpson, with the left-leaning group Alliance for a Better Utah, said lawmakers are “standing in the way of progress and inclusivity” by not hearing the bill.
“If Senators wish to kill the bill, they should have the courage to do it publicly with a vote,” Simpson said in a written statement.
The proposal has already passed the state House amid a national reexamination of the remnants of the Confederacy and slavery. A study found employers find the name concerning and confusing outside of Utah, where it’s a regional nickname dating back more than a century.
The name has long drawn scrutiny, but a previous 2013 push to change it failed when the school board voted against it. But in the in the wake of the nation’s racial reckoning last summer, institutions throughout St. George have reconsidered the Dixie name.
The university’s board of trustees voted to change it in December, which was also supported by the higher education board.
But many local residents and others want to keep the name, saying it’s tied to state history, not slavery, and they’ve been putting pressure on Republican lawmakers to kill the idea.
Dixie State, located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City in St. George, was nicknamed Dixie, a reference to Southern states, when settlers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many of them from the South, tried to make it a cotton-growing mecca in the 1800s.
The school has used Confederate imagery in the past. It changed its nickname from the Rebels to Red Storm in 2009 and removed a Confederate soldier statue in 2012.
