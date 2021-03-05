$1M for Minneapolis
fences for Floyd trialMINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis and Hennepin County officials will spend at least $1 million to put up fences and other barricades ahead of the trial for the former officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.
Minneapolis officials estimate $645,000 will be spent to protect the city’s five police precincts, City Hall and the Public Service Building.
County officials say the initial cost for leasing and installing barriers around the Hennepin County Government Center, where Derek Chauvin’s trial begins Monday, is about $420,000.
“Some in our communities may find some of the environmental structures that they see — barricades and barriers and fences — perhaps a little bit daunting,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a news conference Thursday. “But, as we saw the events of Jan. 6, that is that preventative tool that we have to consider and have to look at.”
Arrandondo was referring to the U.S. Capitol insurrection Jan. 6.
Some City Council members and community groups have criticized the security efforts and plans to bring in thousands of police officers and National Guard members, fearing it will only escalate tensions in the community, the Star Tribune reported.
Others say they want city leaders to do everything they can to prevent a repeat of last year’s protests that turned violent following Floyd’s death. The unrest that began in Minneapolis spread worldwide and led to a national reckoning on race.
Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges; three other fired officers go on trial in August.
Hennepin County is using money from its facility services budget to cover the costs. Minneapolis leaders hope they will eventually be able to use state aid to cover expenses, City Coordinator Mark Ruff said.
— The Associated Press
Riot charges reinstated against white supremacistSAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court Thursday reinstated rioting charges against the leader of a white supremacist group involved in violent California clashes with foes of then-President Donald Trump.
The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that parts of a federal anti-rioting act don’t violate free speech and ordered a lower court to reassess its 2019 dismissal of charges against Robert Rundo and three followers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Rundo founded the Rise Above Movement. He and the others were accused of rioting and conspiracy by recruiting and training members for violence and taking part in violence in 2017 in Berkeley, San Bernardino and Huntington Beach, the Chronicle said.
Videos showed Rundo punching counter-protesters in Huntington Beach and a police officer in Berkeley, according to an FBI affidavit.
A federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed the charges on the grounds that the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 was unconstitutional.
— The Associated Press
Watered-down name change bill passes Utah SenateSALT LAKE CITY — A watered-down version of a bill that would start a process for Dixie State University to change its name passed in the GOP-dominated Utah Senate Wednesday after an unusual public disagreement between the state’s legislative bodies.
A panel of senators approved a new version of the bill earlier this week that would require the name to be reconsidered next year but allow the option of keeping it. The measure easily passed the full Senate despite several Republicans voicing concerns that the legislation is a product of cancel culture gone too far.
The bill’s sponsors say the updated legislation would give the community the chance to have more input as it moves to the House.
Dixie State had faced scrutiny in the past over its name but resisted changing it. The area was nicknamed Dixie, a reference to Southern states, when settlers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many of them from the South, tried to make it a cotton-growing mecca in the 1800s.
— The Associated Press
Oregon moves to ban display of noosesSALEM, Ore. — Greg Evans, a Black man who joined a parade of witnesses urging Oregon lawmakers to ban the display of nooses, said the issue was personal for him: A member of his family had been lynched over a century ago in South Carolina.
“He was killed basically for offending a white man,” Evans, a member of the Eugene City Council, testified Tuesday. “He was hung by a noose. His body was riddled with bullets, and then he was set on fire.”
Louisiana, Virginia, California, New York, Maryland and Connecticut previously criminalized the display of nooses. The bill under consideration in Oregon would make intimidation by display of a noose a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,250 fine.
In Virginia, displaying a noose in public places is now a felony, with a maximum prison term of five years. The state Supreme Court, ruling in the case of a man who hung a life-sized, black mannequin in his front yard, said in 2018 that the law also applies to private property. Two Black families lived in the neighborhood, including one next door.
Last month, a noose was placed on the recycling container of a mixed-race couple in Eugene, Oregon, and their car was spray-painted with a racial epithet, Evans said in an interview. He believes most people who place nooses are fully aware of the pain it causes Black people.
“Some are just kids that are ignorant, that are playing a joke,” Evans said. “But it’s not a joke. It’s not a prank. This is serious business.”
Federal hate crime laws do not address nooses. Amendments were introduced in Congress years ago to specifically include them as an intimidation threat, but nothing has been passed.
— The Associated Press
Northwestern president stepping down in 2022EVANSTON, Ill. — The president of Northwestern University will step down in August 2022, ending a tenure that saw calls for his resignation over his handling racial tensions on campus, the university announced Thursday.
A university spokeswoman says Morton Schapiro’s departure date was agreed upon several years ago. She says Schapiro will use his remaining time at Northwestern to facilitate the transition.
Trustees Chairman J. Landis Martin, praised Schapiro’s leadership, and said a search committee will be formed to identify his successor.
Schapiro, 67, arrived at Northwestern in 2009 from Williams College in Massachusetts. He was hired for five-year term but agreed to extend his stay several times.
Schapiro in October was criticized by faculty and faced calls to resign from students after he issued a harsh rebuke of students protesting against university police and declined to disband the force. Schapiro, who is Jewish, said some students chanted an anti-Semitic figure of speech outside his home.
Students said they felt Schapiro failed to engage in dialogue about police use of force on campus and the impact it has on Black students. Afterward, Schapiro participated in virtual conversations with students and created a community safety oversight board.
— The Associated Press
