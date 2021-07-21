Indiana State Police investigating death of Black woman in custody
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 23-year-old Ta’Neasha Chappel, a Black woman who died after being transported from a Jackson County jail to a local hospital July 16.
According to law enforcement officials, Indiana State Police arrested Chappell in May, alleging she participated in a shoplifting ring from Louisville, Kentucky, to Edinburgh, Indiana. Unable to raise the $4,000 bond, Chappell remained in custody as she awaited a court hearing.
Authorities at the prison said Chappell complained of feeling sick and was rushed to Seymour Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead last Friday.
Chappell’s mother, Lavita McClain, told WAVE 3 News, her daughter feared for her life in the jail.
“She called every day telling us to get her out of there,” McClain said. “ ‘Mama, they’re going to kill me in here, they’re going to kill me in here.’ And she would always say ‘If anything happens to me, just know that they did it.’ ”
Chapell's family remembered her as “a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend who touched the lives of many around her. She leaves behind her 10-year-old daughter Nevaeh who will miss her terribly.”
The family has established a GoFundMe site that's raised about $2,600 for funeral expenses and an autopsy, published reports say.
The family has demanded answers.
“We are all devastated by her loss but are working tirelessly to figure out the events that transpired moments before her passing,” Chappell's brother, Jeffontae Elijah McClain, said.
NNPA Newswire
Black couple sues Tyson Farms alleging workplace discrimination
A Black couple working at Tyson Farms plant in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit that says a supervisor frequently used racial slurs against them, showed disdain for their Muslim faith and that the company refused to address the issue despite multiple requests.
Michelle and Adrian Switzer filed the lawsuit in Forsyth County Superior Court in April. Tyson Farms, with headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, and 123 plants nationwide, replied in an email that a response could be expected within five business days.
Herman L. Stephens, the attorney for the Switzers, didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment Tuesday. A working phone number for his clients couldn't be found.
Michelle and Adrian Switzer began work at the Tyson Farms plant in Wilkes County in 2015, according to the lawsuit. The company maintained an atmosphere which created "a strong fear among employees regarding their job security and of revealing Tyson Farms employee matters to outsiders," the lawsuit said.
The Switzers' complaint alleges their team leader used a racial slur in front of Adrian Switzer on numerous occasions, berated the man repeatedly, watched him during his work break, targeted Michelle Switzer with slurs, and on one occasion, threw a protective smock at her.
Michelle Switzer was fired on April 20, 2019, for reasons related to her race, religion and in retaliation for her complaints, the lawsuit says. Adrian Switzer wanted to keep his job, but was forced to quit because of the team leader's hostility and the failure of Tyson Farms to address the conduct, the document says.
The couple says they submitted complaints to a supervisor who, the lawsuit says, indicated that he didn't want to hear them. The Switzers also complained to the company's human resources department, plant management and a company help line, all to no avail, according to the lawsuit.
In January, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a right to sue notice for the Switzers, according to the lawsuit. The couple is seeking a trial by jury, compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $25,000, and attorney's fees.
Associated Press
House Democrats call for trimming federal funding for charter schools
A small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal put forth by the House Appropriations Committee would cut money for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.
The National Alliance for Public Charters Schools is calling the cut "particularly egregious" and said that the move would impact a majority of 3.3 million charter school students, who are overwhelmingly children of color and from low-income families.
The vast majority of charter schools are nonprofit organizations, though some states allow for-profit companies to manage charter schools, making up 10% nationwide.
The bill would prohibit any funds going to "a charter school that contracts with a for-profit entity to operate, oversee or manage the activities of the school."
But Nina Rees, the president and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, told CNN that the sweeping language could impact schools that contract out for cafeteria services, special education services, or back office staff -- some of the same things local district schools also hire private companies to do. Without contracting out, schools may not be able to offer the services to special needs students that they are legally require to provide.
"This is an unnecessary targeting of charter schools," Michigan Republican Rep. John Moolenaar, co-chairman of the Congressional Caucus on Education Innovation and Opportunity, said. He argued it would "make it illegal for charter schools that receive funding from the government to also contract with private companies for food, busing, janitors, text books, and the technology students -- especially those with special needs -- use for their lessons."
Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat and chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement to CNN that this claim is incorrect.
"A well-funded misinformation campaign is incorrectly claiming that this provision would prevent federal funds from going to any charter school that contracts with any small entity, for any service. This false claim is being advanced by those seeking to continue federal funding for for-profit charter schools and should not be taken seriously," DeLauro said.
"The language is clearly focused on ending the practice of charters accepting federal funds only to have the school run by a low-quality, for-profit company rife with conflicts of interest," she added.
CNN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.