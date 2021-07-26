NBA star cum CEO expands insurance firm
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas announced that his firm ISIAH International is expanding its portfolio by entering the global insurance broker and employee benefits marketplaces by partnering with HUB International and Forest Capital Management.
Isiah Thomas will be the Chief Executive Officer of the new venture.
ISIAH Insurance will help all businesses provide products and services in the areas of insurance, risk, employee benefits, retirement and private wealth management.
“I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges that businesses face in securing insurance and benefits for their companies and employees,” Thomas said. “We have formed ISIAH Insurance with the goal of addressing that need.”
Nick Gialamas, area president of HUB International and 27-year industry veteran, said the vision “that Isiah has to become the largest minority-owned insurance broker in the world is something we take a lot of pride in being a part of, and we look forward to partnering with Isiah and his team to make this happen.”
Brian Jessen, president and managing partner of Forest Capital Management, said: “We look forward to the complementary nature of the value that Isiah and his team can provide and feel this is the beginning of a long-standing partnership.”
— NNPA Newswire
“Insecure” creator ‘Just Married’
Issa Rae, the brains and beauty behind the popular HBO show is now a married woman. Rae posted wedding pictures on her Instagram account from her intimate ceremony with longtime love Louis Diame, which was held in the South of France.
Rae has long been private about her relationship and in the caption to the photos, she joked about it all, writing: “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom Vera Wang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”
The actress and the businessman stirred speculation about her upcoming nuptials in 2019 after she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring on the cover of “Essence” magazine.
Neither commented or confirmed the news at the time.
— CNN
Kemp boasts diversity but appoints conservatives
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has drawn praise from his political foes by carving out a record of tapping women and diverse candidates to coveted jobs in the state’s judiciary and other important positions that for decades overwhelmingly went to white men.
About one-third of the Republican’s judicial appointments are people of color and more than half are women, according to an analysis of records. Each of his three selections to statewide political posts have been first-of-their-kind decisions. And he’s stocked several key state boards with members who better reflect Georgia’s diversity.
He appointed Verda Colvin, a Black jurist praised by a bipartisan group of leaders, to the state Supreme Court. He named Fitz Johnson to the Public Service Commission, making him the first Black member of the utility-regulating agency since 2006. And he tapped three other Black women to judicial posts.
“I’ve had a track record, despite what some have said, of making diverse appointments for well over a decade, back to when I was secretary of state,” said Kemp. “We’ve made historic picks that better reflect the state, but they’re also well-respected conservatives.”
“It’s always a positive when the governor names people to leadership positions who are more representative of the state,” said state Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta. “But there are other issues that voters will see as much more important: the new election restrictions, the refusal to expand Medicaid and the state’s lagging vaccination rate.”
She added: “Just because he’s tapping diverse people to these posts doesn’t mean it will translate to votes.”
Even as Kemp stresses his conservative stances to protect his mostly white right flank in a primary, the governor is also eager to tout the appointments to a broader electorate in a likely 2022 rematch against Stacey Abrams, who has yet to enter the race but is expected to do so.
“Qualified picks like these make it harder for Democrats to go to the proverbial ‘identity politics’ route to criticize his record,” said Chip Lake, a veteran Republican strategist who doesn’t consult for Kemp. “They will go there anyways, but it helps inoculate him from criticism that he’s racist or discriminatory.”
— The New York Times
Vlermont town names state’s 1st Black female police chief
Vermont’s first Black female police chief has been hired in Brattleboro and will start her job this week.
Norma Hardy, who “had a distinguished 26-year career with the Police Department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey” was appointed by Town Manager Peter Elwell, a prepared statement said. Hardy was picked from a field of 23 candidates, according to the statement.
“Chief Hardy brings to Brattleboro a wealth of law enforcement leadership experience and a demonstrated commitment to work with the community on re-calibrating the roles and expectations of the police and our civilian community partners,” Elwell said in the statement. “She also brings lived experience outside of law enforcement that will help advance the town’s work on diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Hardy said she is excited to get started.
“What I am most looking forward to is working with Brattleboro’s experienced police officers and engaged community members because the key to achieving community safety is collaboration and mutual respect,” she said in a statement.
Hardy will protect a serve a town of about 12,000 residents. Her appointment comes on the heels of a community safety review calling for reform of the police department’s complaint system, acknowledging systemic racism and reducing the size of the force while supporting residents’ basic needs among other issues.
Associated Press
