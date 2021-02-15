Floyd-themed Valentine prompts investigation
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circulation of a photo depicting George Floyd, who was killed in the hands of Minneapolis police officers last year, with the words, “You Take my breath away,” law enforcement officials said Saturday.
The incident was reported by an officer who made an internal complaint about an image of Floyd styled in a “Valentine-format” being “passed around” by officers, according to an internal memo signed by Capt. Jay Mastick posted on Twitter on Saturday and later confirmed by Chief Michel Moore.
Moore said that the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed on Monday and that the department is determined to find out exactly where and how the image was generated, “online or otherwise,” and who may have been involved.
“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” the chief told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday.
If the department confirms that officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.
Moore instructed “that supervision reinforce the need for professionalism on online behavior,” and said messages with “inappropriate” content may result in discipline, according to the memo.
On Saturday night, the department said in a tweet that it had not yet identified “any postings in the workplace” or identified that it was an LAPD employee who created the image, but added that it has “directed commands to survey the worksites for it.”
— The Washington Post
Court to hear appeals against Lee statue removal
RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia on Friday agreed to hear appeals from two groups seeking to block Gov. Ralph Northam’s efforts to remove the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee on the city’s Monument Avenue.
Both groups had lost their cases last year before a Richmond Circuit Court judge, but the judge imposed an injunction keeping the state from taking down the statue until they had a chance to appeal to the high court.
Northam, D, announced last June that he was ordering the state’s titanic statue removed after it became the focus of social justice protests over police brutality against African Americans. The lawsuits prevented him from acting.
In one case, a descendant of the family who deeded the monument site to the state in the 1880s contends that Northam is violating the terms of the deed. In the other case, a group of five local residents argues, in part, that Northam’s action violates the separation of powers and that the General Assembly must honor a resolution it passed in 1890 agreeing to care for the statue in perpetuity.
State Attorney General Mark R. Herring, D, representing Northam, has petitioned the state Supreme Court for an expedited hearing in the appeal of the second case. In announcing Friday that it was granting an appeal, the court rejected a request from the plaintiffs to strike portions of the state’s argument.
It was unclear how quickly the court would take up the cases; no date has been set for hearings, and the plaintiffs have 15 days to post a bond to keep the matter moving forward.
Last month, state workers put fencing around the Lee statue so they could move quickly to take it down if the court rules in Northam’s favor.
— The Washington Post
Officers could face charges in death after arrest
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia prosecutor says he will let a grand jury decide whether to charge two police officers after man died in a struggle with them in 2017.
District Attorney Mark Jones told the Ledger-Enquirer that he intends to present the death of Hector Arreola to grand jurors within weeks.
“I think we’ve got to,” he said. “Each side has their own version of the events of what happened, and that’s what the grand jury’s for.”
Jones told WTVM-TV the Columbus police officers could be charged with aggravated assault and murder.
Arreola, 30, died following a physical struggle with officers during an arrest for disorderly conduct. In a Friday news conference meant to call attention to the case, Columbus NAACP branch President Wane Hailes likened Arreola’s death to that of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Hailes said Arreola said 16 times that he couldn’t breathe as an officer sat on him for more than two minutes while Arreola was handcuffed.
Columbus officers Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar were placed on administrative leave during a Georgia Bureau of Investigation inquiry. WRBL-TV reported Friday they have returned to duty.
— The Associated Press
GBI’s initial autopsy report found that Arreola died from methamphetamine toxicity. But the agency amended the report last year to say Arreola died by homicide. The amendment changed the cause of death to “sudden cardiac death following a struggle with law enforcement including prone position restraint complicating acute methamphetamine toxicity.”
Jones said he wants the grand jury to hear the case during this term, within the next six weeks.
“The family is seeking justice, and they’re not going away,” he said. “They want to be heard on this, so that’s what I intend to do.”
The dead man’s father, Rodrigo Arreola, and sister, Patricia Ragan, also called Friday for Jones to act. The family has filed a federal lawsuit over the death.
“How many times, how many families will have to endure this pain and be completely ignored by the community they live in? It just has to stop,” Rodrigo Arreola said.
— The Associated Press
URI establishes scholarship for Black pharmacy students
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island has received a $50,000 gift from an alumnus to establish a scholarship for qualified Black students or for students from other underrepresented populations to study to become pharmacists.
Fewer than 5% of all pharmacists are Black, the university said in a statement this week, citing information from Pharmacy Times.
The scholarship established by the donation from Dr. Kenneth Lawrence, who graduated from URI’s pharmacy program in 1990, is named the Robert and Birdie Lawrence Endowed Scholarship in honor of his parents.
“Pharmacy is not a job; it’s a career, and it is something you have to work extremely hard on, especially if you’re African American,” Lawrence said in a statement. “The disparity in this country still exists. There is an implicit bias toward students of color; there are always different expectations. I hope this gives some students an increased chance of having a successful career.”
Lawrence, who spent 20 years as a clinical pharmacist before moving into pharmaceutical development, currently serving as senior director of Seres Therapeutics in Watertown, Massachusetts.
— The Associated Press
Museum apologizes for ‘white art’ job listing
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has apologized for a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
The wording was a bullet point in a six-page job description that also said the museum was working to attract a more diverse audience. However, museum officials removed the word “white” over the weekend following outrage, including from guest curators of an exhibit on a Black Lives Matter mural in Indianapolis.
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.
“I think the fact you can read that one sentence and now reading it as a single sentence or a clause, I certainly can understand and regret that it could be taken that way,” he told The Indianapolis Star. “It certainly was not the intent at all.”
Still, Malina Simone Jeffers and Alan Bacon, guest curators for an upcoming exhibit called, “DRIP: Indy’s #BlackLivesMatter Street Mural,” said Saturday that they would drop out over the posting and asked the museum to apologize to other Black artists. They run GANGGANG, an Indianapolis-based art incubator for artists of color.
Another critic was Kelli Morgan, a Black former associate curator who was hired to diversify galleries but resigned over the summer citing a toxic and discriminatory work environment. She said the wording illustrates an incorrect sentiment that raising up art from African or Indigenous artists would somehow exclude white people and that words like “traditional” and “core” were also stand-ins for white.
“The entire job description is chock full of diversity language, but it’s completely disconnected from what that language actually means because if you were invested, if you care, right, if you were knowledgeable about all this DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) language that you’ve got up and through this job description, that sentence would have never been there,” Morgan told the newspaper. “You can’t do both.”
The position description, first posted in January on a nonprofit search firm with listings from around the world, now reads “traditional core art audience.”
Newfields is the Indianapolis museum’s 152-acre campus which includes gardens and an art and nature park.
— The Associated Press
Grants address racial disparities in opioid services
BOSTON — The Massachusetts attorney general’s office has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 16 organizations across the state to address racial disparities in opioid addiction treatment and recovery services.
The grant program supports treatment and recovery programs committed to standards that serve Black, Indigenous, and people of color, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement this week.
“The opioid epidemic is far from over, and the COVID-19 crisis has only exacerbated barriers to care that have systemically and disproportionately harmed communities of color for far too long,” she said in a statement. “We have prioritized equity in our grant programs and awarded these funds to organizations that are committed to providing accessible recovery and treatment services to diverse patients across our state.”
According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, opioid-related overdose deaths increased for Hispanic and Black non-Hispanic communities between 2018 and 2019, she said.
— The Associated Press
