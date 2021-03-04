Exhibit honors civil rights pioneers
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new exhibit in the city hall of a West Tennessee city will honor four civil rights pioneers who participated in sit-ins to end racial segregation.
The exhibit at Jackson City Hall will honor former Lane College students Shirlene Mercer, Kimmie Davis, Wesley McClure and Ernest Brooks Sr., the city said in a statement.
Known as the “freshman four,” the activists staged sit-in protests at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in the fall of 1960. The protests led to demonstrations at other downtown Jackson businesses, and their efforts were instrumental in changing segregation laws in the city, the statement said.
The installation will be located on the first floor of city hall and it will be the city’s second Woolworth’s exhibit. The first one can be found at the Old Country Store in Casey Jones Village, a tourist stop near Interstate 40 in Jackson.
— The Associated Press
Former fire cadet files lawsuit alleging racial bias
MINNEAPOLIS — A one-time Minneapolis Fire Department cadet says in a lawsuit his hopes of becoming the city’s first Somali-American firefighter were dashed by a racially hostile environment that ultimately resulted in his firing.
Dol Din’s complaint filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court says he was subjected to “outward aggression” both by classmates and supervisors and at one point one of his training officers slammed him against a stairwell wall. Din, 45, says he was retaliated against when he reported the assault to department leaders.
The December 2019 episode prompted an internal investigation of two training officers that resulted in their transfers from the unit. While their ensuing report concluded that Din had been assaulted, it made no mention of racial discrimination, the suit says.
The investigation findings were never made public, the Star Tribune reported.
A city spokesman declined to comment to the newspaper on the matter, as did Bryan Tyner, who became the city’s first Black fire chief when he was appointed to the position last year. Din’s attorney did not immediately return a voicemail left on Tuesday afternoon.
The suit says the assault fits a pattern of mistreatment and discrimination against ethnic minorities that has marked the mostly-white department for decades.
— The Associated Press
Judge: Inmate’s death records will remain sealed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Records related to the 2019 death of a Black North Carolina jail inmate who was restrained will remain sealed for at least 60 days, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David Hall made the decision following a virtual hearing, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The documents, which could give insight on John Neville’s death in the Forsyth County jail, were first ordered temporarily sealed in January.
Neville died in December 2019 after having a medical emergency at the jail. Body camera videos from the facility showed Neville struggling with guards to get up from where he lay on the floor, calling out for his mother and yelling “I can’t breathe!” more than 20 times as he was being restrained. Neville had been arrested several days earlier.
Five former detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville’s death.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. didn’t publicly acknowledge Neville’s death for six months. But last June, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal, Kimbrough provided limited information about Neville’s death, the news outlet said.
The records included a 723-page report from the State Bureau of Investigation and an internal investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office. The News & Observer of Raleigh initially requested the records from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which had the records as part of an investigation into Neville’s cause of death.
— The Associated Press
Sheriff’s captain suspended for racist post
SEATTLE — A member of King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht’s command staff was suspended for a day without pay after Capt. Todd Miller made a “very offensive and racist” Facebook post.
Miller was found to have engaged in “conduct unbecoming” the Sheriff’s Office when he reposted what appeared to be a news article and photo of Black teens beating and stealing the sneakers of another teen on his Facebook page last year, with the comment: “Animals. This is what the inner city gives us these days.” The source of the post is unknown.
During an interview, sheriff’s Internal Affairs Unit Sgt. Tim Meyer noted “a historical context of the word ‘animal’ … especially with persons from the African American community” and wondered whether Miller ever considered it.
Miller insisted that his comment wasn’t racist and was intended to comment about the “socio-economic issues existing in American inner cities” that drive crime, according to internal investigation documents. He acknowledged, however, that others might see his comments differently.
A message from the newspaper seeking comment from Miller through the Sheriff’s Office public information officer was not returned.
The sheriff sustained a finding of misconduct relating to Miller’s behavior, which Johanknecht found had “serious violations of the core values” of the Sheriff’s Office as it pertains to actions that diminish public respect or confidence. Miller was also found to have violated the office’s social media policy.
— The Associated Press
School resource officer fired for using racial slur
TAMPA, Fla. — A Black resource officer at a Florida high school was fired after a random audit of his body-worn camera captured him using a racial slur multiple times, police said.
A disposition letter released by the Tampa Police Department said Officer Delvin White was fired Tuesday for “violations of policy that prohibit discriminatory conduct,” a news release said.
He had been with the department for eight years and was a resource officer at Middleton High School. The officer used the N-word while on the phone and directly to a person he was arresting on Nov. 30, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
White told his supervisor he did not mean for the word to be derogatory, police said. White said that he was using the word as it is “commonly used in today’s society as a means of shared culture and experiences among the African American community,” the letter said.
White was recorded saying the word to reference a “group of persons” while on the phone and driving home from an off-duty assignment on Nov. 13, the letter said. He later used it again while talking on the phone with his wife.
— The Associated Press
GOP employee claims racial discrimination in suit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Republican Party has been sued by an employee alleging racial discrimination by a colleague and retaliation for reporting it.
Lawyers for Botisha McKnight, who is Black, filed her lawsuit against the party and two former employees this week in Sacramento County Superior Court. The suit alleges McKnight’s supervisor, Alice Jungwirth, repeatedly made discriminatory remarks about Black people, at several times acknowledging the her remarks were racist.
It further alleges Cynthia Bryant, the party’s former executive director and Jungwirth’s aunt, retaliated against McKnight by giving her more difficult work outside of her job description after McKnight filed a complaint. Managers at the California Republican Party failed to stop Jungwirth’s conduct, it alleges.
McKnight “has been subjected to an unending cycle of racially-charged and inhumane harassing, discriminatory, and retaliatory behavior at the hands of her supervisors,” the lawsuit alleges.
Jungwirth and Bryant both stopped working at the party last year, while McKnight still works there. Jungwirth could not be reached for comment and Bryant referred comment to the party spokesman.
— The Associated Press
