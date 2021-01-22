Kentucky to study warrant process after Taylor shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's attorney general has formed a task force to study the search warrant process nearly a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by officers who used a narcotics warrant to enter her home.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Taylor shooting in March by Louisville police has put "significant attention" on the safe execution of search warrants in Kentucky.
Cameron said Thursday that the task force fulfills his "promise to convene a task force to develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants."
"Our goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed," Cameron said in a news release Thursday.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was killed by officers who fired 32 rounds into her home after Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot at them. Taylor's boyfriend said he thought an intruder was breaking in.
Cameron, a Republican, was the special prosecutor who investigated the police actions on the night of Taylor's death. That investigation culminated in a grand jury ruling that did not charge any of the officers in her death. The warrant used at Taylor's home and how it was obtained was not part of Cameron's investigation. He said at the time it would be looked into by federal investigators. That federal probe is ongoing.
The task force will consist of the chairs of the Kentucky Senate and House judiciary committees; two representatives appointed by the Chief Justice of Kentucky's Supreme Court; several police members; a member of the Kentucky NAACP and three citizen appointments. It will be chaired by the attorney general's office.
The "no-knock" warrant used to enter Taylor's home on March 13 was obtained by a police detective who later acknowledged he did not confirm that a suspected drug dealer was having packages sent to Taylor's home. The no-knock warrants, which allow officers to burst into a home without announcing, have since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council in a law named for Taylor.
Louisville's new police chief, Erika Shields, this week demoted a police major who oversaw the officers involved in the deadly raid at Taylor's home. Kim Burbrink was demoted to lieutenant and moved from the Criminal Interdiction Unit to special operations, according to a department memorandum obtained by WDRB-TV.
Cameron said the new task force would convene "as often as necessary" and should complete its work by the end of the year.
— The Associated Press
Columbus, Ohio, to spend $4.5M to improve police bodycams
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials in Ohio's largest city said Thursday that they plan to invest $4.5 million in body-worn cameras for police and introduce a law that would ensure officers use the cameras correctly after the fatal shooting of Andre Hill last month by a white officer.
"While many of us woke up this morning with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism, a new year and a new president does not erase the past or the pain felt by those who loved Casey Goodson Jr. or Andre Hill," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a briefing Thursday.
Ginther and other city officials announced the plans to address policing issues reawakened by the fatal shooting of Goodson and Hill, both Black men, at the hand of law enforcement in Columbus in a matter of weeks.
Goodson, 23, was killed Dec. 3 by a Franklin County sheriff's deputy, Jason Meade, as he walked into his grandmother's house in Columbus. The case remains under state and federal criminal investigation.
Three weeks later, Hill was fatally shot Dec. 23 by city police Officer Adam Coy, who was responding to a nonemergency call about someone turning their car on and off in a northwest Columbus neighborhood. Coy has since been fired.
When Coy arrived, he did not turn his camera on until after he had shot Hill several times, officials said. It was only a lookback feature of the camera that allowed the public to view a 60-second glimpse of the shooting — but without audio.
Additional bodycam footage released in ensuing days showed that no responding officers rendered aid to Hill as he lay on a garage floor, moaning.
As a result, Ginther said, the city will spend millions to update the body-worn cameras of Columbus city police first bought in 2016 to ensure the city has the footage when it needs it the most. The new cameras, set to be released this year, will record without needing officers to activate them.
The cameras will also produce better resolution and clarity through wireless technology that will sync with the new dashboard cameras, which are being installed right now, Ginther said.
The improved bodycams will automatically activate when an officer exits a cruiser on a priority call, as well as be available if a use-of-force case occurs during a nonemergency call, like the one that led to Hill's death.
The bodycam changes and law will not be instituted in the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, which does not currently require bodycams for its officers and its jurisdiction is outside the purview of Columbus City Council.
— The Associated Press
Maine officials join push to protect Voting Rights Act
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's attorney general and secretary of state are joining efforts to call on the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a section of the Voting Rights Act that protects racial minorities.
Attorney General Aaron M. Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows have joined several of their colleagues in filing amicus briefs on the subject. They've filed the briefs in a pair of consolidated cases that concern Arizona laws that have drawn criticism from voting rights advocates.
Frey has joined 18 attorney generals while Bellows has signed on to an effort that includes nine secretaries of state and a number of state and local election officials. Bellows said the protections in the Voting Rights Act ensure "equitable and fair access to elections nationwide" and have "served that role for decades now without negative impacts on other elections laws."
— The Associated Press
JFK school, named for slaveholder, now honors Black activist
BROOKLINE, Mass. — An elementary school that was once attended by John F. Kennedy is being renamed to honor a Black activist and suffragist after research revealed its previous namesake enslaved people.
The public school district in Brookline announced Friday that it will hold an online ceremony next week formally renaming the school as the Florida Ruffin Ridley School.
The town agreed on the name in 2019 after deciding to abandon its previous one, the Edward Devotion School.
Devotion, who died in 1744, left money to the town on the condition it was used for a school. Town residents later proposed a name change after finding that Devotion owned at least one slave.
Ridley was a prominent Black activist and writer who supported women's suffrage and the anti-lynching movement. She became one of the first Black teachers in Massachusetts, according to the school district. She and her family lived in Brookline for decades starting in the 1890s. She died in Ohio in 1943.
"We are proud to celebrate the official renaming of the Florida Ruffin Ridley School and honor such an important person in our community's history," Interim Superintendent James Marini said in a statement.
The school had temporarily been renamed as the Coolidge Corner School, after its neighborhood, while the town sought a new name.
— The Associated Press
Portland police shooting of man under international scrutiny
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2010 police killing of a Black man shot in the back after officers arrived to check on his welfare drew intense scrutiny in Portland, a grand jury rebuke, a march on City Hall and national attention from the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
On Wednesday, Aaron M. Campbell's death garnered international examination, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Campbell's mother, Marva Davis, and the family's lawyer, Tom Steenson, had an hour to address an international commission examining police violence against Black people in the United States.
It was one of 30 hearings scheduled through Feb. 6. Among the other cases are the deaths of Eric Garner, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.
The International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the United States is made up of worldwide human rights advocates. It will make recommendations to the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights by April after evaluating the cases.
The group particularly wants to discuss how to hold police accountable.
Davis, appearing by video feed from Portland, urged the commission to make sure officers are held responsible for taking another's life in violation of their own policies.
The officer who fatally shot her son, Ron Frashour, was fired but then a state arbitrator ordered his return to work with back pay, Steenson told the panel.
Campbell when he died was distraught and suicidal about the death of his brother, a heart transplant recipient who had succumbed to heart and kidney disease.
Campbell emerged from a Portland apartment with his back toward officers and hands behind his head. Officer Ryan Lewton, trying to get Campbell to put his hands in the air, fired six beanbag rounds at him. Campbell ran toward a parked car and Frashour, armed with an AR-15 rifle, shot Campbell once in the back, killing him. Campbell wasn't armed, but Frashour said he thought Campbell was reaching for a gun.
— The Associated Press
Muslim group denounces racist graffiti
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A national Muslim advocacy group is denouncing racist graffiti found in Rhode Island and Virginia.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday that graffiti was found recently on the Stillwater Scenic Trail in Smithfield, R.I.
The organization didn't elaborate on the vandalism, but local news outlets said the graffiti was critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and included expletives.
CAIR noted that some residents have also complained local officials are not doing enough to remove the graffiti and have yet to publicly condemn it.
Meanwhile in Virginia, police recently found graffiti with white nationalist messages near an elementary school in Leesburg named after Frederick Douglass, the famed Black abolitionist.
CAIR said the graffiti was found the same weekend as white supremacist flyers were circulated in the neighborhood. White supremacist and neo-Nazi propaganda has also been distributed to residents and businesses in other parts of Virginia in recent days, the organization added.
"Local, state and national leaders must speak out forcefully against growing bigotry nationwide," said Ayan Ajeen, a spokeswoman for CAIR. "The continued targeting of Black and minority communities, and the promotion of white supremacy and racism, must end."
— The Associated Press
Settlement in racial bias case includes sheriff's apology
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Latina immigrant who said her detention during a traffic stop fit a pattern of racially discriminatory policing in a Maryland county has reached a $125,000 settlement that includes a written apology from the county's sheriff, her attorneys said Thursday.
In his apology to Sara Haidee Aleman Medrano, Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins said the deputies involved in her detention hadn't been properly trained on policies and proper procedures for handling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement warrants and deportation orders during routine criminal records checks
Medrano and a grassroots organization, Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment Coalition of Western Maryland, sued the sheriff's office, Jenkins, two of his deputies and the county in July 2019. The federal lawsuit argued Jenkins has flouted limits on immigration enforcement duties by requiring an immigration check for everyone arrested and booked into the county jail by his office.
Fox News has previously called Jenkins one of "America's Top 10 'Toughest' Immigration Sheriffs." Medrano's lawsuit said Jenkins often has engaged in anti-immigrant rhetoric since his election in 2006 and "consistently uses racist dog whistles in his advocacy against immigrants."
"His animus toward the immigrant community has manifested into policies and practices that target the immigrant community, isolating and marginalizing them as second class in violation of their rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution," the lawsuit says.
Medrano, a native of El Salvador, had been living in Frederick County for more than 13 years and was in the U.S. illegally at the time of her detention. Her immigration status hasn't changed since her detention, according to one of her lawyers. In July 2018, she was driving with her daughter and two infant grandchildren when a sheriff's deputy stopped her and another deputy said she had a burned-out taillight.
— The Associated Press
