Tennessee gov signs bill upping penalties on some protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee protesters will face harsher penalties, including losing the right to vote, for breaking certain laws during demonstrations under a law enacted by Gov. Bill Lee.

The Republican governor quietly signed off on the bill Thursday. Lee has previously conceded there were portions of the bill he “would have done differently” but ultimately agreed to make the proposal law effective immediately with his signature.

Tennessee’s GOP-dominant General Assembly approved the measure last week in a special session amid nearly two months of frequent protests outside the Capitol. The mostly young Black activists who spearheaded the demonstration had been calling for racial justice reforms and for a meeting with Lee.

Under the new law, those who illegally camp on state property would now face a Class E felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, rather than a misdemeanor. Felony convictions in Tennessee result in the revocation of an individual’s right to vote.

The bill also imposes a mandatory minimum 45-day hold if convicted of aggravated rioting; enhances the fine for obstructing emergency vehicles from accessing highways; requires a court to order restitution for damaging state property; and creates a Class C felony offense for aggravated assault against a first responder — which carries a $15,000 fine and mandatory minimum 90-day prison sentence.

— The Associated Press

Woman achieves historic mark at University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jasmine Bowers recently made history as the first African-American student to receive a doctorate in computer science from the University of Florida.

Bowers double-majored in math and computer science at Fort Valley State University and earned her masters at North Carolina A&T before receiving the doctorate. She has joined the ranks of other Black women who have left their imprint in history such as Mary Jackson, NASA’s first Black woman engineer, and Dr. Patrica Bath, the first Black woman to receive a medical patent.

Bowers is grateful for the support of her teachers, mentors, advisors, and friends throughout her study for many years. She is most thankful for her mother, who guided her and pushed her to achieve more.

“The seed of motivation was planted at a young age when my mother taught me how to use Excel to record my ‘wish list.’ I grew up in a household where I was encouraged to embrace technology,” Bowers told BOTWC. “I also had the freedom to utilize technologies that included computers and other equipment that my mother [a self-taught engineer] had.”

Bowers hopes to inspire other students to pursue a career in the sciences — occupations that lack Black representation in the workplace.

— The Afro-Baltimore

HBCU grad releases first issue of international magazine

Ashley Little is founder and editor-in-chief of Creating Your Seat at the Table International, an online and print magazine that provides real-life strategies and solutions from experts who are changing the narrative in their respective industries.

The graduate of North Carolina A&T State University said, “It is important for us to create and build our own tables. This international magazine will highlight people who are doing great things throughout the world.”

The inaugural issue was released in June, with Dr. George Fraser and Traycee Gales gracing the front cover and Dr. Leslie Hodge and Porscha Lee Taylor on the back cover.

“We are excited about our quarterly issues and will continue to change the narrative by providing life-changing content and solutions for the growing entrepreneur,” Little said.

Copies can be purchased at AshleyLittleEnterprises.com. Both digital and print copies are available.

— Winston-Salem Chronicle

Man who drove into BLM protest gets 6 years in jail

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man who a prosecutor described as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in June was sentenced recently to six years in jail.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, was convicted of six misdemeanors and sentenced to a year in jail for each charge, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident.

The three felony counts were certified Monday to a grand jury by the same Henrico County General District Court judge who found Rogers guilty of four simple assaults, property damage and hit-and-run. The felony charges will be heard by a grand jury in September, the newspaper reported.

The judge didn’t uphold hate crime enhancement on four simple assault charges, agreeing with the defense argument that the three victims, all of whom are white, were not targeted because of their race.

The prosecution played Facebook Live video captured after the incident in which Rogers boasts of driving through the crowd.

During a hearing the day after the incident, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement that based on his social media posts and by his own admission, Rogers was a Klan leader.

— The Associated Press

Seattle officials agree to apply protest rules for police

SEATTLE — City leaders have agreed to a court order that bars police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medical personnel with crowd weapons during protests.

The police will also be barred from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests, The Seattle Times recently reported.

Officials for Washington’s largest city made those concessions in an agreement filed with lawyers for protesters who are suing Seattle over allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds.

For now, the lawyers will drop a request that the judge in the case hold the city in contempt of court.

Black Lives Matter Seattle King County and a number of individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in June, contending the city had deprived protesters of their constitutional rights by using chemical agents such as tear gas and projectiles such as blast balls to crack down on demonstrations sparked by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and of other Black people.

In June, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones issued a preliminary injunction barring Seattle from using force against peaceful protesters. But his ruling said the police could take targeted actions against specific imminent threats and against specifics acts of violence and property destruction.

Police subsequently used crowd weapons as they cleared a part of the city controlled by protesters, dubbed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, in early July and as they dealt with protests on July 25.

Jones has scheduled a late August hearing on that matter.

— The Associated Press

Parents sue police over chokehold death in Colorado

DENVER — The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

With the federal civil rights lawsuit, the McClain family said they were seeking both accountability for the loss of a “beautiful soul” and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.”

“We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials, police officers, and paramedics responsible for his murder, and to force the City of Aurora to change its longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing,” the family said in a statement released by their attorney.

McClain was stopped by three white officers on Aug. 24, 2019, while they responded to a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms. Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine to calm him down.

McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support several days later.

— The Associated Press

Democratic state lawmaker resigns to run for sheriff

RIO RANCHO, N.M — State Rep. Patricio Ruiloba has resigned from his Albuquerque-area seat and will run for Bernalillo County sheriff.

The 53-year-old retired Albuquerque police officer, a Democrat, said he has been urged to run for sheriff by residents concerned about rising crime and conflicts between law enforcement and communities of color.

Current Democratic Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales has faced criticism for a rise in deputy shootings and for stalling on requiring deputies to wear lapel cameras.

Last month, Gonzales endured ridicule after he told reporters he was looking to partner with a company so deputies can put smartphones in their vests and record video.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signed a bill requiring all law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras. But Gonzales calls the current technology archaic and says it’s too costly.

Gonzales says he is considering running for mayor in Albuquerque.

— The Associated Press

NHL team hires first Black full-time lead announcer

The NHL’s newest team just hired the league’s first full-time Black play-by-play announcer.

Everett Fitzhugh, 31, will serve as the Seattle Kraken’s lead broadcaster, NHL.com reported. Fitzhugh spent the past five hockey seasons with the Buffalo Sabres’ ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“Everett has established himself as a unique and leading voice for hockey,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken in a press release sent out by the team. “He’s going to bring tremendous energy and talent to our broadcast and content team, and we can’t wait for our fans to get to know him.”

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for more than a decade, to be named a part of the broadcast and content team for a brand-new NHL franchise — particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken — is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh added. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal. I look forward to representing the Kraken organization throughout the greater Seattle community.”

— The Associated Press

NHL.com noted that the league has seen a rise in Black broadcasters in recent years, naming Kevin Weekes and Anson Carter, analysts on NHL Network and NBC Sports, and David Amber, a studio host for Rogers Sportsnet. NHL.com also named Mike Tirico and John Saunders, the ESPN sports anchor who died in 2016 at 61.

Seattle — the NHL’s 32nd franchise — is set to begin play in the 2021-22 season.

— The Associated Press