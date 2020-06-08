N.C. bill would form group to study Black women’s concerns

NORTH CAROLINA — With the North Carolina General Assembly back in session, one of the more notable bills filed of interest to the African American community is Senate Bill 775.

What would SB 775 do? It is “an act to establish the North Carolina Black Women and Girls Task Force and to appropriate funds for the task force,” the heading says.

State Sens., Erica D. Smith and Natalie Murdock filed the legislation on May 14 to establish the 13-member task force, which would also study concerns of transgender Black women and girls in the state among other issues. The advisory committee would be under the state Department of Administration.

All members would be appointed for two years. The act would become effective July 1.

— Carolina Peacemaker

Black female promoted as top financial officer in AlabamaALABAMA — After a nationwide search, Jefferson County has announced the promotion of Angela Dixon from deputy director of finance to chief financial officer. She becomes the first African-American female to hold the position in the county’s 200-year history.

“It’s gratifying after doing a nationwide search to know that you already have the best people working with you,” said County Manager and CEO for Jefferson County Tony Petelos. “This is going to help the county have a seamless transition especially during this time of the [COVID-19] pandemic. She already has the confidence of her staff and is a natural leader.”

Dixon, came to the county in September 2017 and replaces John Henry, who left for a job in Washington, D.C., in January. She has more than 27 years of accounting, finance and management experience including eight years in public accounting and certified public accountant licenses in Alabama and Texas.

Before joining Jefferson County, the Auburn University master’s degree alumnus served as director of fiscal affairs at Wallace Community College in Selma and acting internal audit director at the Alabama Community College System.

— The Birmingham Times

W. Virginia mail carrier accused of altering ballot requests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia postal carrier has been charged with attempted election fraud after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered, including five from Democrat to Republican, federal prosecutors said.

Thomas Cooper delivered the forms last month to the Pendleton County clerk from eight voters, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a statement. Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, held a postal contract to pick up mail in the three towns in which the voters live, the affidavit said.

Bennie Cogar, an attorney general’s office investigator who conducted the probe on behalf of the secretary of state’s office, said in the affidavit that the Pendleton County clerk called some of the voters after receiving the requests because she knew they were not Republicans. The clerk then contacted the secretary of state’s office to report the alterations.

The investigation found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen, according to a federal affidavit.

Absentee ballots have become a political flashpoint nationally, often along partisan lines. Some state governors have moved to make absentee ballots more available in this year’s elections due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other elected officials, including President Donald Trump, have raised concerns that expanding the practice would increase the likelihood of election fraud.

Examples of mail-in ballot fraud have been minimal, and Trump himself has voted absentee in recent elections.

— The Associated Press

Charges filed in slaying of retired police captain in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police captain who died on a night of violent protests while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, the city’s prosecutor announced Sunday

Stephan Cannon, who was caught on security camera video burglarizing the business along with several others, was being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of David Dorn, 77, who was killed last Tuesday on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry.

Dorn’s death came on a violent night in St. Louis, where four officers were shot, officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged during unrest spawned by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges.

— The Associated Press

Justice Department defends Alabama absentee ballot rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s requirement to have witnesses sign an absentee ballot is not a violation of the Voting Rights Act, the U.S. Department of Justice argued in a recent brief.

The Justice Department filed the statement of interest in a lawsuit that contends Alabama’s election procedures jeopardize the health of voters — especially older and black voters and those with disabilities — during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Justice Department said Alabama’s absentee witness requirement does not violate the Voting Rights Act. The department did not take a position on any of the plaintiffs’ other claims.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said in a statement that while the act outlaws certain practices that deprive the right to vote because of race and other protected traits, it“does not outlaw all voting-related requirements enacted by the states.”

“Alabama’s witness requirement for absentee ballot envelopes does not violate (the Voting Rights Act) .... it is not a literacy test, it is not an educational requirement, and it is not a moral character requirement,” the brief said.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program filed the lawsuit on May 1.

Alabama absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification in addition to signing the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting.

— The Associated Press

State prosecutor to review police shooting of teen in S.C.COLUMBIA, S.C. — A prosecutor in South Carolina said the investigation into the shooting death of a black teenager by a white Columbia police officer this spring is complete and he is reviewing to see if any charges will be filed.

The shooting of Joshua Ruffin, 17, has been part of several days of protests at the South Carolina Statehouse which erupted after the May 25 police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Solicitor Byron Gipson said in a statement that he would share his findings with the public after a review.

Ruffin was killed April 8 by a Columbia police officer who was patrolling in an area recently plagued by car burglars. When the officer got out of his car to question Ruffin, the teen started to run away and during the 20-second chase, pulled out a gun. The officer fired and killed Ruffin, police chief Skip Holbrook said.

The coroner found Ruffin was shot in the chest, indicating to Holbrook that the teen was facing the officer when he was shot instead of being wounded in the back while running away. A gun and a woman’s purse with cash inside was found beside the teen, Holbrook said.

— The Associated Press