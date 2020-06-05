Emotion high in Senate as anti-lynching bill stalls

WASHINGTON — A Senate impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime boiled over on Thursday in an emotional debate cast against a backdrop of widespread protests over police treatment of African Americans.

Raw feelings were evident as Sen. Rand Paul — who is single-handedly holding up the bill despite letting it pass last year — sought changes to the legislation as a condition for its passage.

But the Senate’s two black Democrats, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, protested, saying the measure should pass as is. The debate occurred as a memorial service was taking place for George Floyd, whose police-custody death in Minneapolis has sparked protests worldwide.

The legislative effort to make lynching a federal hate crime punishable by up to life in prison comes 65 years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, and follows dozens of failed attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation.

The Senate unanimously passed virtually identical legislation last year. The House then passed it by a sweeping 410-4 vote in February but renamed the legislation for Till — the sole change that returned the measure to the Senate.

Paul, who has a history of rankling colleagues by slowing down bills, said the legislation was drafted too broadly and could define minor assaults as lynching. He also noted that murdering someone because of their race is already a hate crime. He said the Senate should make other reforms, such as easing “qualified immunity” rules that shield police officers from being sued.

“Tell me another time when 500-plus Congress people, Democrats, Republicans, House members and senators come together in a chorus of conviction and say, ‘Now is the time in America that we condemn the dark history of our past and actually pass anti-lynching legislation,’” Booker said.

— The Associated Press

Kansas City suburb elects first black to school board

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Kansas City suburb that had divided by racial tension has elected the school district’s first black school board member, giving her the most votes out of nine candidates.

Megan Marshall, a retired Marine, was elected Tuesday to the Lee’s Summit School Board with 21% of the vote, according to unofficial results, The Kansas City Star reported.

The vote comes nearly a year after the largely-white district’s first black superintendent, Dennis Carpenter, resigned in response to months of conflict with the board over his efforts to promote racial equity training in the district. The situation became so tense that at one point Carpenter was given police protection because of threats he received.

The school board at first approved implementing Carpenter’s equity plan but under pressure from many parents, rejected two attempts to hire a firm to lead the training.

Marshall has two children attending Lee Summit schools and one who graduated last year.

— The Associated Press

4 Chicago hospitals scrap plans for $1.1B merger

CHICAGO — Four financially challenged hospitals on Chicago’s South Side announced Tuesday they have scrapped plans to merge into a single health care system because Illinois lawmakers failed to set aside funding for the project.

The $1.1 billion plan announced in March called for the merger of South Shore Hospital, Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital. The plan included the construction of one new hospital and a network of community health centers. One or more of the hospitals would have been closed in the plan.

In a letter to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the leaders of the hospitals say they see no way for the project to succeed.

— The Associated Press

SAT drops plans for home exam over internet access concerns

The company that administers the SAT college entrance exam is scrapping plans to provide a home version of the test this year, saying it can’t guarantee all students would have access to the needed technology.

The College Board announced Tuesday that it’s pausing plans for the remote exam but still hopes to make it possible in the future. Offering the test at home would have required three hours of uninterrupted internet access, the company said.

Officials in April said they were creating a home exam in case schools remained closed into the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of offering the test on paper under a proctor’s supervision, the company said it would rely on “remote proctoring” using the computer’s camera and microphone.

Instead, the College Board said that it’s working to expand the availability of the SAT at in-person test centers this fall, and it’s asking colleges to be more flexible with testing requirements.

The company that owns the rival ACT exam said Tuesday that it’s continuing with previously announced plans for a home exam to be offered in late fall. A spokeswoman for the company said more details will be released in coming weeks.

— The Associated Press

Maryland lawmakers tackle police accountability

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers recently announced the creation of a group of legislators to address issues concerning police accountability.

The interim workgroup will start meeting this summer and make recommendations for next year’s legislative session.

“Policing in America is broken. While we have taken a number of positive steps in Maryland, we can’t be satisfied until every citizen has confidence in their police department,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who is the first black and female House speaker in Maryland. “As the mother of two sons, accountability in policing is not just philosophical, it is personal.”

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, a Howard County Democrat, will chair the workgroup.

The Maryland panel will review policies and procedures related to the investigations of police misconduct. It also will examine the viability of uniform statewide use of force policies and arrest procedures and review the use of body cameras and the disclosure of camera footage. It also will identify national best practices of independent prosecution of law-enforcement related crimes.

Maryland’s Commission to Restore Trust in Policing is set to complete its work at the end of the year after focusing for two years on reforms to the Baltimore City Police Department after a specialized gun-recovery unit made up of rogue detectives was brought down in a far-reaching federal investigation.

— The Associated Press

Fund to help frontline health workers in buying a home

FORT MYERS, Fla — Tamairo Moutry, a successful real estate broker who owns four real estate companies in four states, has launched two fundraisers

The Facebook and GoFundMe sites aim to help raise funds for those who are taking the lead in fighting COVID-19. The initiative is called the Down Payment Housing Assistance Program and will help provide home ownership options for frontline health care workers and others who are risking their lives everyday.

“These people are risking their lives for us, our families, and theirs. Without their help, we would not be able to successfully fight the coronavirus,” Tamairo said. “This is why I wanted to create a program that could help them as well, and give them some needed assistance.”

Tamairo, whose real estate companies are in Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, and Illinois, said the money would go toward the purchase of any property anywhere in the United States. Primarily, the funds will be used for down payment or closing cost assistance.

— The Afro – Baltimore