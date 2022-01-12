Troopers disproportionately stop Black drivers
The leader of the Michigan State Police pledged changes Wednesday as the agency released an independent report finding that troopers disproportionately pulled over Black drivers in 2020 traffic stops.
African American motorists were more likely to be stopped than expected under a series of benchmarks — including population, an analysis of crash data and a comparison of stops in daylight vs. night, according to the research done by the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice. The review, which had been commissioned by the department after it identified potential racial disparities, also said Black and Hispanic drivers were significantly more likely than White motorists to be searched or arrested after traffic stops.
“These findings demand immediate action. The people of Michigan deserve unbiased policing, transparency and accountability,” said Col. Joe Gasper, the agency’s director.
He outlined a five-point plan to better understand and address the disparities. They include hiring an expert to recommend “systemic” policy changes, listening to communities of color and their leaders, and developing a dashboard with timely data so troopers “can learn about and adjust their own actions.”
The agency also will create a professional development bureau to train employees and issue body-worn cameras to all personnel who might come into contact with the public. Funding for the cameras is included in the current state budget.
—The Associated Press
NC governor backs Beasley in Senate raceGov. Roy Cooper gave former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley his full-throated endorsement for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, attempting to secure a smoother path for her to become the Democrats’ nominee to wrest a seat held by a Republican since 2005.
“As someone who knows what it takes to win, I can tell you that Cheri’s got it. She’s honest and trustworthy and she’ll put in the hard work necessary to fight for the people of North Carolina,” Cooper said in a video provided by Beasley’s campaign.
Cooper had signaled his backing after Beasley’s main primary rival left the race in mid-December. His endorsement now, with four months to go before the May 17 primary, suggests how much Democrats want to improve party unity and give additional momentum to Beasley before what’s sure to be a brutal general election campaign against whoever wins the Republican primary.
GOP Sen. Richard Burr isn’t seeking reelection after three terms, and next fall’s outcome could tip the current 50-50 balance in the Senate.
Beasley has been a prodigious fundraiser and has been collecting critical endorsements during the run up to the Senate race.
—The Associated Press
US House map splitting Nashville advancesA proposed U.S. House map that carves up fast-growing, Democratic-leaning Nashville into three different congressional districts advanced another step Thursday over strenuous objections from Democrats that it unfairly dilutes Black representation in Tennessee.
The Senate redistricting panel’s vote to move along the map came a day after a counterpart GOP-led state House committee gave the public a first look at its similar map and passed it to the next step. In lawmakers’ once-a-decade task of carving new legislative and congressional districts, they appear to have the new U.S. House map on a fast track and it could come up for final votes as quickly as next week.
Democrats have argued the map is a brazen move by Republicans to try to flip a Democratic seat, including by diluting the voice of Nashville-area Black voters by splitting them into multiple districts. The Democrats’ narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives is leading to fierce battles across the country over new congressional districts.
—The Associated Press
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick goes to CongressDemocrat Sheila Cherfilus-MCormick won by a landslide in Tuesday’s election against her Republican and other opponents in the race to become the nation’s newest member of Congress. The Haitian American replaces Alcee Hastings in District 20, which stretches from Miramar in southwest Broward to Riviera Beach in northeastern Palm Beach County, including most of the Black and Caribbean American communities in the two counties.
Hastings, a longtime public servant, died in April 2021.
Voter turnout was low and most had already voted by mail before the Jan. 11 election.
—The Miami Times
Cherfilus-McCormick, 41, has never before held elected office. She is a lawyer and chief executive of her family’s Trinity Healthcare Services, a home health care company.
Former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, who lost the Nov. 2 special Democratic primary to McCormick by five votes, has already filed paperwork to run in the August 2022 primary for the Democratic nomination for a full term.
But for now, Cherfilus-McCormick is looking forward to being sworn into office and she’ll reportedly fly to Washington on Wednesday.
The Miami Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.