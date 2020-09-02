Moderators picked to referee presidential debate series

WASHINGTON — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced the moderators for the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate the first debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the “town meeting” debate on Oct. 15 in Miami.

NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the final debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission also says USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

— The Associated Press

Texas given month to fix voter registration violation

TEXAS — A U.S. District Judge on Friday ruled that the state violated voter registration law by failing to allow Texans to register to vote when they renew their driver’s license or submit an address change application online. The judge gave Texas a month to have a ‘fully operable” system in place.

The National Voter Registration Act requires state governments to offer voter registration to any eligible person who applies for or renews a driver’s license.

However, the state Department of Public Safety points Texans to its online portal to renew a driver’s license or submit a change of address, but the system instructs users to print out a form that must be filled out and mailed to a county registrar in order to register to vote.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia said the DPS cannot deny online voter registration applications when DPS online services are used for license renewals or address changes.

“DPS encourages Texans to use its online services…because it is easier and more convenient,” she wrote. “It cannot at the same time, deny simultaneous voter registration applications when those online services are used.”

Garcia wrote in her ruling that a DPS system allowing for online voter registration “would very likely lead to great efficiency, less human error, a massive saving in costs, and increased voter registration.”

Garcia gave the state until Sept. 23 to have a “fully operable” online system in place.

— Houston Defender

California takes final steps for reparations study

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves.

The state Senate supported creating the nine-member commission on a bipartisan 33-3 vote Saturday. The measure was returned for a final vote before Assembly members, who overwhelmingly approved an earlier version of the bill.

The legislation would require the task force to conduct a detailed study of the impact of slavery in California and recommend by July 2023 on the form of compensation, how it should be awarded and who should be eligible. The panel, which would start meeting no later than June 2021, could also recommend other forms of rehabilitation or redress.

In the last two years, Texas, New York, and Vermont have considered similar legislation, according to a legislative analysis.

— The Associated Press

Virginia county appoints first Black as police chief

VIRGINIA — For the first time in its history, Henrico County will have an African-American police chief.

Eric D. English was named Monday to lead the county’s police department. He will take over Sept. 14, succeeding Chief Humberto Cardounel, who announced earlier this summer that he would retire Sept. 1.

English, who earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and a master’s in public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, worked 28 years in the Richmond Police Department. He rose through the ranks to become the city’s deputy chief of operations in 2011 and deputy chief of support and business services in 2016. Since 2018, he has served as the police chief in Harrisonburg.

In Henrico, English will lead an agency with 863 personnel, including more than 600 sworn officers, and a budget of $80.3 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

— The Richmond Free Press