Police help kill bill on firing problem cops in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police unions and other law enforcement organizations went into overdrive to thwart a measure that would have added California to the majority of states that can end the careers of officers with troubled histories.

The legislation failed as lawmakers scrambled to wrap up their work, and while the nation’s most populous state still has no way to permanently remove problematic officers, a number of other police reforms passed.

With lobbyists and lawmakers mostly isolated by the coronavirus pandemic, it became a battle of phone calls, colorful graphics and Instagram posts from law enforcement organizations to counter celebrity tweets pushing lawmakers to rein in police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Even intervention from Gov. Gavin Newsom wasn’t enough to rescue the measure that died without a vote before the legislative session ended in late August.

Proposals to reveal more police misconduct records, require officers to intervene if they witness excessive use of force, and limit their use of rubber bullets and tear gas against peaceful protesters also died without final votes.

Lawmakers, however, sent Newsom measures to ban choke holds and other neck restraints, require the state attorney general to investigate fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians, and increase oversight of county sheriffs, among other changes.

Five states — California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island — have no way of decertifying police officers who commit misconduct.

— The Associated Press

Georgia county sues to stop vote on abolishing local police

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The commissioners of a coastal Georgia county where a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was fatally shot after being pursued by armed white men are suing to stop a referendum on abolishing the county police department.

The Glynn County Commission recently filed the lawsuit, The Brunswick News reports. The report said the lawsuit argues that a state law mandating the November vote is unconstitutional. The referendum would seek to abolish the county police agency and hand law enforcement authority over to the sheriff.

State lawmakers approved the binding referendum in the spring after Arbery’s shooting death in February came to light, though the referendum effort has its roots in scandals that took place earlier.

Arbery was slain on Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the unarmed 25-year-old man, who was running in their neighborhood, according to authorities.

More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, were charged along with a neighbor, Willie Bryan, who recorded the incident on his cellphone video. All three men were charged with murder, and remain jailed awaiting trial.

The county police department was the initial investigating agency, but arrests came after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local prosecutors.

— The Associated Press

Virginia move to end qualified immunity for police rejected

RICHMOND, Va. — Legislation that called for ending qualified immunity for Virginia police failed recently after opponents argued it would result in frivolous lawsuits and make it difficult to hire and retain police officers.

The bill would have allowed people who allege police violations of their civil rights to sue and collect money damages in state courts, ending the immunity that shields officers from liability. It was defeated when two Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee voted with Republicans against reporting it to the full House.

Delegate Jeff Bourne, chief sponsor of the legislation, said the committee had “squandered a great opportunity” during a special legislative session focused on criminal justice and police reforms following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

— The Associated Press

Baltimore traces sources of firearms coming into city

Baltimore — A study has found that a majority of guns confiscated by police in Baltimore come from outside the city.

The data released by the office of Council President Brandon Scott revealed that 71% of the guns seized by police in the city were purchased or originated elsewhere. It was part of a police department initiative to study the origins of gun violence in Baltimore, which on another record pace for homicides, with 214 thus far this year.

According to the survey, conducted between January and August, the biggest outside sources for firearms was Baltimore County, which accounted for 42 guns and Anne Arundel County, which accounted for 12 guns. The two top state linked to sources are Virginia, 18, and Pennsylvania, 20.

The findings were unveiled during a hearing of the City Council’s public safety committee.

— The Afro News — Baltimore

Sweep for missing children helps rescue 26 in Georgia

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined state and local agencies during a two-week operation in August in Georgia to rescue endangered missing children.

“Operation Not Forgotten” resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine in the Atlanta and Macon areas. In addition the sweep cleared 26 arrest warrants and a range of other charged from alleged sex trafficking to drugs and weapons possession.

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the U.S. Marshals’ authority to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement with the recovery of missing, endangered, or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved. The Marshals established a Missing Child Unit under the act.

Since its partnership with NCMEC began in 2005, the agency has recovered more than 1,800 missing children.

— The Atlanta Voice

Alabama county seeks to end decree over biased hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County recently filed a motion to terminate a 38-year-old consent decree over its discriminatory hiring practices against Blacks and women.

If accepted by a federal court judge, the request will end one of the longest running consent decree cases in the country.

In the 35-page motion for termination, County Attorney Theodore A. Lawson II wrote that the county “has not just conformed to the letter of the law in the Consent Decree, but also institutionalized processes and procedures to ensure that the County does not return to the vestiges of the past.”

The joint filing was also signed off by plaintiffs in the case that included the Martin-Bryant parties, who represented a class of African Americans, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case began in January, 1974, when the Ensley Branch of the NAACP sued the city of Birmingham and the Personnel Board for Jefferson County alleging the defendants had engaged in discriminatory practices against Blacks.

While three defendants in the case — Birmingham, the Personnel Board, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office — have since been released from under federal supervision, Jefferson County has remained the lone defendant.

— The Birmingham Times