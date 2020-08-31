Kanye West to stay on Iowa ballot as challenges fail

Rapper Kanye West will remain on the Iowa ballot as a candidate for president after a state panel on Monday rejected two challenges to his candidacy.

The Iowa Candidate Nomination Objection Panel unanimously rejected one challenge related to signatures on West’s nomination papers and another that noted West was running as a “no-party” candidate but is registered in his home state of Wyoming as a Republican.

The panel is comprised of Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller and Democratic Iowa Auditor Rob Sand.

On the signature challenge, Becky Miller, of Waterloo, said she found 19 signatures with errors. Miller said she didn’t check all 3,700 signatures but assumed there were more.

In rejecting the challenge, the attorney general said an objection must be specific and put in jeopardy the required number of signatures a candidate must have.

The second objection said West failed to note on his candidacy papers and nomination papers that he is registered as a Republican in Wyoming. A section of Iowa law pertaining to primary elections requires a candidate to identify party affiliation but no such requirement is included in the section on general elections, Miller said.

Miller said Iowa tends to support allowing candidates to qualify for the ballot.

Besides West, eight others will appear on the ballot. They include Republican, Democratic, Alliance, Constitution, Genealogy, Green, and Libertarian candidates, as well as another no party candidate.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. West supported Donald Trump for reelection until announcing his own presidential bid in July.

Other states where West is on the ballot include Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

— The Associated Press

Sentencing set in slaying of sister’s Muslim boyfriend

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man who fatally shot his sister’s boyfriend during a family fight was sentenced to 7 1/2 years on Monday for manslaughter.

Mark Cardilli Jr. testified he shot Isahak Muse to defend himself and his home during a violent confrontation early March 16, 2019. He told police he shot Muse in the chest, but an autopsy showed Muse was hit in the back.

— The Associated Press

The shooting created tension in the city’s Muslim community. Some called it a hate crime by a white man against a Black Muslim man.

The confrontation happened when the 22-year-old Muse, who was dating Cardilli’s 17-year-old sister, refused to leave the Portland home at the request of her parents, witnesses said. Pandemonium broke out, and Cardilli ran to his room to retrieve a handgun, according to testimony.

Cardilli testified he shot Muse after getting punched in the face and fearing Muse, who was unarmed, could gain control of the weapon.

— The Associated Press

New effort begins to name Kansas City street after King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A civil rights organization has restarted an effort to name a major thoroughfare in Kansas City after Martin Luther King Jr., suggesting that three intersecting major routes through parts of the city be renamed after the civil rights icon.

Kansas City is one of the largest cities in the U.S. with no street named after King after a divisive battle last year over the city’s attempt to rename a major boulevard after him.

The new proposal from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City would rename Swope Parkway, Volker Drive and Blue Parkway starting at 55th Street as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Blue Parkway and Swope Parkway are main corridors in eastern Kansas City that connect with Volker, a major east-west street.

The SCLC-GKC submitted the proposal last Tuesday to the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners, which will gather input from residents and hold two public hearings before making a decision.

After the city renamed The Paseo Boulevard for King in early 2019, residents mounted a write-in campaign to get the issue on the ballot, then voted overwhelmingly to return the name to The Paseo. Save the Paseo members, some of whom were Black, contended the council didn’t follow city procedures or properly engage residents affected by the change.

The new King proposal follows a June parks board vote to remove the name of developer J.C. Nichols from a fountain and street near the Country Club Plaza because critics noted Nichols’ practices were racist and promoted keeping minorities out of his developments.

— The Associated Press

Groups condemn police response to Charleston protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A group of civil rights organizations in Charleston have rebuked how police handled a protest that ended in at least six arrests.

Organizers with Black Lives Matter-Charleston and other groups met Sunday at a park in Charleston to speak out, saying police haven’t shared the whole story, The Post and Courier reported. They said police seemed to deliberately provoke a confrontation on Saturday.

“We believe that the over-aggressive police tactics started with forcing 75 people to walk on a 6-foot sidewalk, and to do so without stepping off the curb,” the groups’ statement said. “It is our belief that the actions of law enforcement contributed greatly to the unrest that resulted in the arrest, and at times violent arrest, of several demonstrators.”

Police said Saturday’s protest was not permitted, and protesters had refused to walk on the sidewalk after they left the area. Some were arrested after they “refused officer’s directions, impeded vehicle traffic by marching in the roadway, and assaulted an officer,” according to a police statement.

At least six people were arrested, and most were charged with disobeying a lawful order, news outlets reported.

— The Associated Press

Student group slammed for raising funds for gunman

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Republican student group at Arizona State University is receiving backlash for donating money to the 17-year-old gunman who fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin.

College Republicans United recently announced that half of any funds it raised during the semester will go toward paying for the legal defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who killed two people and severely wounded a third with an AR-15 rifle in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“He does not deserve to have his entire life destroyed because of the actions of violent anarchists during a lawless riot,” the group said in a tweet.

In a statement Saturday night, the ASU College Republicans denounced College Republicans United “radical, far-right extremist group.”

ASU College Republicans called for an investigation of the group.

Rittenhouse of Illinois told authorities he was trying to protect businesses and people during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and acted in self-defense. At a hearing Friday, a judge postponed a decision on whether Rittenhouse, who is in custody in Illinois, should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

— The Associated Press