N.C. man serving life terms finally receives re-trial
NORTH CAROLINA — Ronnie Long, who has spent more than 40 years in prison for a crime he maintains he didn’t commit, was finally scheduled to his day in court.
Long’s case was set to be heard by the U.S. Fourth District Court of Appeals on May 7.
Long was charged with the assault and rape of a 54-year-old white woman in her home in Concord, N.C., on April 25, 1976. According to police reports, the victim was the widow of a top executive at Cannon Mills, a major textile company and employer in the area. The victim described her attacker as a “yellow-looking African American,” wearing a leather jacket. She told police her attacker came through an open window before pressing a knife against her neck and ripping her clothes off.
Two weeks after the incident and after the victim was unable to pick her attacker out of a photo lineup, investigators with the Concord Police Department took the victim to the courthouse and told her that her attacker may be in the courtroom, and asked her to identify anyone who looked “familiar.”
The victim identified Long as her attacker and later picked his photo out of a lineup where he was the only person wearing a leather jacket.
Later that day, officers showed up to Long’s house and told him he had to go down to the station to sign papers relating to the trespassing charge and that he would be back shortly. Long hasn’t been home since. On Oct. 1, 1976, despite not fitting the description of the attacker and having an alibi that placed him at home during the attack, an all-white jury, including several who had ties to Cannon Mills, condemned Long to serve two life sentences.
“It was obvious law enforcement officers who investigated the case lied to conceal information that would’ve proved Long was innocent,” said Jamie Lau, who serves as executive director of the Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic and took over Long’s case in 2019.
Despite the evidence weighing heavily in his favor, the three-panel of judges voted 2-1 against granting Long a re-trial, but the dissenter, Judge Stephanie Thacker, left the door open for an appeal to the full Fourth Circuit, which in March decided to grant a hearing.
Long’s hearing was scheduled for remote arguments this week.
— Winston-Salem Chronicle
N.C. suit challenges towns’ oversight of charter schools
RALEIGH, N.C. — A state law that allows four Charlotte-area municipalities to operate charter schools was recently challenged in state court, where the plaintiffs allege the facilities would exacerbate racial segregation if allowed to open.
The North Carolina and Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP chapters and two parents filed the lawsuit against the state and Republican legislative leaders, saying the 2018 law violates the state’s Constitution.
The plaintiffs argue the law, which granted the option to Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius, essentially creates new town school districts that siphon state funds from the broader Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system. The system, with the state’s second largest with 148,000 students, was the subject of a landmark 1971 U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding busing to address segregation.
The affluent municipalities, which are predominantly white, will siphon students away, leaving the traditional Charlotte-Mecklenburg system with a greater proportions of nonwhite, low-income students, according to the lawsuit filed in Wake County Superior Court. The system’s student population in 2018 was 38% black, 28% white and 24% Hispanic, the lawsuit says.
Elected officials in the towns have said the new authority had nothing to do with race, but rather as a way to address overcrowded public schools in their area. The towns had been at odds with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, arguing it wasn’t willing to construct enough new schools in their areas despite negotiations.
— The Associated Press
Man charged with intimidation for racial slur attack in S.C.CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police charged a white man with hate intimidation last week, saying he punched and yelled racial slurs at a black man in an unprovoked attack.
Witnesses reported the victim was walking down a Charleston street about 7:30 p.m. when James Alden Vige, 39, began yelling racial slurs at him, according to a statement from city officials.
Vige continued to yell at the victim before punching him and shoving him to the ground, the statement said. The victim was not seriously injured and declined medical treatment, according to police.
Vige was being held on the additional charges of assault and third-degree battery. Authorities said the men did not know each other.
— The Associated Press
Alabama sued over shift in voting rules during pandemic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A recent lawsuit challenges Alabama’s election procedures by arguing that restrictions on absentee ballots and a lack of other voting methods jeopardize the health of voters — especially older voters, black voters, and voters with disabilities — during the coronavirus outbreak.
The lawsuit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program alleges that Alabama’s rules will require people to choose between voting and protecting their health.
Absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification as well as sign the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting.
The lawsuit notes that many people do not have a way to photocopy their identification or lack oney. The existing requirements create a particular barrier for older voters, black voters and disabled voters who are also the groups most at risk for COVID-19 complications, the plaintiffs said.
Alabama postponed its March primary runoff until July because of COVID-19.
— The Associated Press
Kansas property seizures fall heavily on Blacks, Hispanics
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — Kansas law enforcement agencies seized more than $3.35 million in property during a six-month period last year, disproportionately from young black and Hispanic male drivers.
Statewide, the seizures included more than $2.7 million in currency and more than $590,000 in property. Ninety-one percent of currency forfeitures were uncontested.
Counties reporting significant currency seizures are located along Interstate 70 or Interstate 35 and have officers assigned to look for drugs. The overwhelming amount of currency seized was uncontested in forfeiture actions.
Those are some of the first findings stemming from a state law that took effect July 1, requiring that police agencies report to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation all seizures of property and cash. Seventeen agencies did not comply with the mandate.
The 2019 Civil Asset Forfeiture Report, released in April, covers the period between July 1 and Dec. 31.
Under civil forfeiture, law enforcement agencies can seize cash, cars and other valuables from those they suspect of illegal activity without charging or convicting anyone of a crime.
A KBI analysis of race and ethnicity in the the incident reports shows that blacks, who make up 6% of the state’s population, were involved in 20% of the reported seizures. Hispanics, who make up 12% of the state’s population, accounted for 20% of seizures. More than 86% of Kansans are white, yet they account for 56% of seizures. About 81% of seizures involved males.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.