Manhunt of college student wanted in 2 slayings ends

HARTFORD, Conn. — A college student wanted in connection with two killings in Connecticut was taken into custody when he walked out of a wooded area in Maryland and surrendered peacefully to officers who had their guns drawn, ending six days on the run in several states and providing some relief to the victims’ families, police said.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, declined to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing Thursday conducted by video in Hagerstown, Maryland. Connecticut State Police said they planned to retrieve him within the next two weeks.

Authorities allege Manfredonia killed 62-year-old Ted DeMers and seriously wounded another man in a machete attack in Willington, Connecticut, on May 22. He then fled to another home in Willington and robbed a man of his guns and pickup truck, then drove about 70 miles southwest to Derby, Connecticut, last Sunday, authorities said.

In Derby, police allege Manfredonia fatally shot a high school acquaintance, Nicholas Eisele, 23, then forced Eisele’s girlfriend into a car and fled the state. The woman was found unharmed at a rest stop near near Columbia, New Jersey, near the Pennsylvania line.

— The Associated Press

California ruling prohibits charging for edited police video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governments must bear the costs of redacting police body camera video before making it public, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that was hailed by media organizations and will be costly for cities and counties.

The court unanimously rejected the city of Hayward’s attempt to charge the National Lawyer Guild’s San Francisco Bay Area chapter more than $3,200 for excerpts of video taken by police officers who helped respond to demonstrations in Berkeley in 2014.

The demonstrators were protesting grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of two unarmed black men, Eric Garner in New York City and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Allowing governments to charge for editing the footage would have threatened public access to all electronic records, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and 33 media organizations said in a friend-of-court brief.

The groups argued that those fees would have deterred access to materials needed for public oversight of law enforcement.

The California justices reversed an appeals court decision that held the city could charge for its editing costs.

State law already bars governments from charging to redact portions of written records, and the justices ruled that the same rule applies to electronic records

— The Associated Press

Michigan woman in video being beaten by cop released

DETROIT — A black woman who was seen on video being punched by a sheriff’s deputy was released Friday from a Detroit-area jail where she was being held in an unrelated case.

Sha’Teina Grady El was freed under a policy to release some defendants from the Wayne County jail during the coronavirus pandemic, said Maria Miller of the prosecutor’s office.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Grady El’s attorney, Bill Amadeo, said. ”Emotionally she’s destroyed. She’s exhausted.”

Grady El was arrested Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township. Police said she ignored an order to leave the scene of a shooting as officers formed a perimeter. Video shows her being punched by a Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy.

Hundreds of people have responded to the video by protesting at the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Jerry Clayton called the incident “disturbing” and said officers have been placed on the leave during an investigation.

Grady El has two unrelated cases pending in Wayne County, including a charge of resisting police in Canton Township.

An arrest warrant was issued because she had failed to appear at a court hearing, Miller said.

— The Associated Press

N.C. renovation will note building’s role in 1960s sit-in

ROCK Hill, S.C. — The epicenter of Rock Hill’s 1960s civil rights protests is getting a facelift.

Developers J.D. Yearwood and Justin Mueller plan to start renovations at McCrory’s Building in downtown Rock Hill this month and have signed a lease for a restaurant and event space.

Entrepreneur and chef Rob Masone of Kre8 Xperiences plans to open a 2,600-square-foot restaurant called Kounter and a 6,000-square-foot event space in the fall.

The restaurant’s name, logo and design recall the building’s role in the 1961 Friendship Nine sit-in and will incorporate the lunch counter and stools where black students from Friendship College were denied service and arrested after their sit-in at McCrory’s.

The McCrory’s building on Main Street was built in 1901 and encompasses 22,920 square feet, with half leased to office tenants.

— The Charlotte Post

Group behind Grammy Awards hires first diversity officer

LOS ANGELES — Valeisha Butterfield Jones has been named the Recording Academy’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Jones co-founded the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network and served as the National Youth Vote director for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. She is married to former NBA player Dajuan Jones.

The Los Angeles-based Recording Academy consists of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals, and it’s most famous for the Grammy Awards that recognize achievements in the music industry.

— Miami Times

Grandmother’s body kept in freezer in Social Security scamDILLSBURG — A woman was charged Wednesday with hiding her maternal grandmother’s remains in a freezer so the dead woman’s Social Security checks would continue.

State police say they charged Cynthia Carolyn Black of York Haven with abuse of a corpse, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police were summoned to a bank-owned home for sale in Dillsburg in February 2019, to investigate skeletal remains in a white chest freezer.

Investigators used DNA to help determine that the remains, which had been wrapped in a black trash bag, were those of Glenora Reckord Delahay, born in 1906.

State police say the 61-year-old Black told them she found her grandmother dead in their home in Ardmore more than 16 years ago, but kept her body in a basement freezer.

She is alleged to have told investigators she moved the corpse, still inside the freezer, to Dillsburg in 2007, and that she used the federal Social Security payments to cover the mortgage. Police said Social Security paid $186,000 for Delahay over 2001-2010.

A clerk at district court in Dillsburg said Wednesday Black had not been arraigned there and that there was no lawyer on record for her. Black did not appear to have a listed phone number.

— The Associated Press

California lawmaker seeks reforms in ‘Gig Worker’ law

BAKERFIELD, Calif. — State Sen. Patricia Bates wants to see some changes to Assembly Bill 5, California’s “Gig Worker” bill that went into effect Jan. 1.

The Republican lawmaker from Laguna Niguel thinks the law puts unnecessary restrictions on independent contractors in the state and hinders their ability to earn a living.

The law requires app-based companies such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash that rely on independent contractors to reclassify those workers as W-2 employees, in some cases.

Under California labor law, changing the status of those workers requires companies to provide benefits, such as sick leave, unemployment, workers’ compensation and more.

But for many gig workers who prefer the flexibility and freedom freelancing provides, or whose professions are not amenable to 9 to 5 jobs, the new law is more of a burden than blessing.

The law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in September 2019, codified into state law a 2018 California Supreme Court decision handed down in the case of Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles.

Since AB 5 passed last year, the bill authored by Assembly member Lorena Gonzales has been under fire from several industries in the state — including media, musicians, artists and translators — who did not get exemptions as did other professionals such as lawyers, dentists, insurance agents and public relations copyrighters.

Bates says she introduced SB 867 and SB 868 to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the AB 5.

“Assembly Bill 5 took a sledgehammer approach to an employment problem that required a scalpel, which consequently hammered many Californians who truly wish to remain their own bosses,” Bates said. “The legislature can begin to fix some of AB 5’s flaws by helping California’s newspapers and journalists continue to operate normally as they have in our state.

SB 867 would permanently exempt newspaper distributors and carriers from AB 5. While existing law exempts newspaper distributors from AB 5’s requirements for one year, it is not a long-term solution, Bates wrote in the bill.

SB 868 would exempt freelance journalists from AB 5, which Bates said has severely cut into the incomes of freelancers that contract with various media outlets. Under current law, AB 5 limits freelance journalists to just 35 stories a year if they wish to remain an independent contractor.

— Bakersfield News Observer

U.S. judge upholds dismissial of lawsuit against tech giants

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants of conspiring to stifle the political views of a far-right activist and a conservative nonprofit.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Laura Loomer and Freedom Watch Inc. don’t have any viable claims that the companies violated their First Amendment free speech rights.

In November 2018, Loomer handcuffed herself to the front doors of Twitter headquarters in New York after the company banned her. The company permanently suspended Loomer’s account, which had more than 260,000 followers, after she tweeted that Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, is “anti Jewish” and supports Sharia law.

Facebook also banned Loomer, who seeks a Florida congressional seat as a Republican.

Freedom Watch is a political interest group founded by attorney Larry Klayman, who sued former President Barack Obama, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other political figures, accusing them of inciting a “race war” against police officers.

The lawsuit filed by Loomer and Freedom Watch also accused Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act and the District of Columbia Human Rights Act.

. — The Associated Press