Iowa NAACP wants assault investigated as a hate crime

DES MOINES, Iowa. — Authorities are looking for the persons who police say attacked a black man as he was leaving his girlfriend’s house — an incident the local NAACP chapter wants investigated as a hate crime.

DarQuan Jones, 22, told police he was approached by two white men around 3 a.m. Saturday who asked him who he was.

“It is unclear what prompted them to approach Jones. However, evidence indicates that this was not a random selection of Jones as a victim,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told CNN.

The men assaulted Jones, Parizek said. He was able to break free but the men caught up to him and the assault continued, he said.

“During this, Jones reports that one of the attackers hurls racial epithets and threatens to kill him,” Parizek said.

Witnesses, who heard the commotion, began to yell, scaring off the attackers, he said.

“I just want to know why it happened to me. It just really breaks my heart because I am not the type of guy to get in trouble,” Jones told CNN affiliate KCCI.

Jones suffered multiple facial fractures and a broken wrist, as well as other minor injuries. He was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

— CNN

Ex-NBA star aids in accessing federal pandemic relief fundsFormer Los Angeles Lakers guard and team president Earvin “Magic” Johnson announced his life insurance company will provide $100 million for women- and minority-owned small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the federal aid package to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson, the owner of EquiTrust, the nation’s largest minority-owned insurance company, will partner with MBE Capital Partners, a Latino-owned company, to assist companies.

According to Forbes, Johnson was motivated after hearing reports of minority- and women-owned businesses being shut out of the PPP. At the same time, Johnson discovered the Lakers organization applied for and received $4.6 million from the program. The Lakers, worth an estimated $4.6 billion, returned the money after public pressure.

MBE’s chief executive, Rafael Martinez, said he received complaints from clients who couldn’t get loans during the first round of PPP funding. It was later reported that large banks prioritized existing relationships and large corporations before focusing on smaller and minority businesses.

According to the Center for Responsible Lending, up to 90% of businesses owned by people of color have been, or will likely be, shut out of the PPP program.

— Chicago Crusader

Under fire in Black woman’s death, police chief resignsLOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky police chief is abruptly retiring as calls for his ouster intensified in the wake of a fatal shooting by officers of a black woman in her home.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad sent out a letter to officers Thursday afternoon, saying there have been “a lot of ups and downs” in the job since he started in 2012. Conrad has come under withering criticism in recent weeks as the family of Breonna Taylor has sued the department and called for his firing.

“You all are weathering a lot right now and I know how challenging this is,” Conrad wrote in the letter to officers. “Approach this as we approach all our struggles — as a team.”

Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was shot in her home March 13 during a warrant search. The warrant targeted a suspect who did not live at Taylor’s home, and police found no drugs. The FBI announced on Thursday it had started an investigation into the shooting.

Conradm who commanded a 1,500-person workforce, has weathered a few department scandals and a no-confidence vote from Louisville’s Metro Council in 2017.

Benjamin Crump, a high-profile civil rights attorney who has joined the Taylor family’s legal team, said Conrad’s departure “is a significant step forward in getting justice for Breonna Taylor, her family, and the city of Louisville.”

— The Associated Press

Little Richard statue planned outside childhood home

MACON, Ga. — A statue of the late rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard is expected to be installed outside his childhood home in Macon, Georgia.

The Little Richard House Resource Center Facebook page announced the tribute Wednesday during a live Zoom meeting, news outlets reported.

Little Richard, also known as Richard Wayne Penniman, died May 9 in Nashville at the age of 87. He was laid to rest Wednesday at his alma mater Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama.

A fund established by Friends of the Little Richard House and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia will be used to pay for the statue and a replica of Little Richard’s Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, said the fund will also be used to support organizations that provide music education to low to moderate-income students across Bibb County and Middle Georgia.

The goal is to have the statue erected by Dec. 5, which would have been Little Richard’s 88th birthday.

During the meeting, a board member read a proclamation from Macon Mayor Robert Reichert stating Dec. 5 will be “Little Richard Penniman Day”

“Little Richard’s contribution to music as a whole, to all the genres of music, was monumental and very instrumental in a lot of people’s careers,” said Friends of the Little Richard House board member Antonio Williams.

— The Associated Press

Delta suspends flights to 10 secondary airports in U.S.

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines plans to halt service at 10 secondary U.S. airports as it consolidates services.

The Atlanta-based airline said as of May 13, it will suspend operations at Chicago Midway, Oakland, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach, T.F. Green in Rhode Island, New York Stewart, Westchester County in White Plains, Akron-Canton, Manchester-Boston and Newport News/Williamsburg airports.

The services will be suspended until at least September, according to Delta, which said it is looking at other opportunities to take similar measures in additional markets.

The airline said it will re-accommodate customers whose flights are affected by the suspension of service.

It continues to serve airports near each of those locations.

Along with halting service at the 10 secondary airports, Delta said it plans to suspend service to Saskatoon in Canada as of May 13.

Delta employees affected will get “pay protection options” through Sept. 30 or have the option to work at another airport, according to the airline.

— The New York Times

Facebook provides funding shot in arm to the Black press

CALIFORNIA — Several Black-owned newspapers in California have received grants to help them weather the economic downturn the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

Facebook announced May 7 that it is awarding nearly $10.3 million to 144 local newsrooms through its COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund Grant Program.

According to the Facebook Journalism Project, more than half of the recipients are publications operated by — and targeted to — communities of color, and the majority are independent or family-owned.

In California, the majority of the Black-owned newsrooms that received over $300,000 in grants are around the greater Los Angeles area, including the L.A. Sentinel, the L.A. Focus Newspaper, the Los Angeles Wave and Independent News Paper Group and Black Voice News in Riverside.

“We are honored to have been chosen to receive the Facebook Journalism Project COVID-19 program Grant,” Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., executive editor and CEO of The Los Angeles Sentinel, told California Black Media.

“We have been and remain committed to helping our community survive in these unprecedented challenging times, when all businesses and families are struggling, especially those within the African-American Community,” Bakewell added.

In addition, to the COVID-19 relief grants, Facebook also awarded $5.4 million in grants to North American newsrooms that have participated in Facebook’s Local News Accelerator programs.

Report for America, a nonprofit that embeds newbie journalists in newsrooms, received $2.5 million to help its 2020 cohort of 225 journalists, who will be placed in 160 local news organizations.

— The Observer News

