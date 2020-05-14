Missouri voters to consider new redistricting proposal

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Republican-led Legislature recently sent a ballot proposal to voters asking them to reconsider their earlier backing of a redistricting system that stresses fairness and competitiveness over everything else.

Missourians in 2018 voted to make “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” the top criteria in re-drawing state legislative districts. The new plan, approved by House lawmakers 98-56, would ask voters later this year to make those the least important criteria, reversing key parts of the earlier ballot initiative.

Redistricting is set for 2021, following results from this year’s census.

The new proposal is backed largely by Republicans, who argue the 2018 ballot initiative deceptively packaged popular ethics reforms with a redistricting plan that they say will split up communities and lead to gerrymandering.

The new proposal also includes ethics changes, including a total ban on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers. Currently, there’s a $5 limit on gifts to lawmakers.

Primarily Democratic critics in the state Legislature have blasted the new redistricting as an attempt to reverse an initiative that voters approved less than two years ago.

Support for the ballot measure didn’t fall cleanly on party lines. Some Republicans criticized it as too similar to the 2018 ballot measure. Possible redistricting changes also have divided black lawmakers.

— The Associated Press

Assistant police chief alleges bias in not getting top post

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ assistant police chief is suing the city and the police department, alleging that he was passed over for the city’s top police job because he is white.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently reported on the lawsuit that was filed May 1 by assistant police chief Lawrence O’Toole.

John Hayden, who is black, was chosen as police chief in 2018, months after a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, was found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of a black man following a car chase. The verdict in September 2017 led to several protests.

O’Toole said in the lawsuit that St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told him, “If Stockley didn’t happen you would be the police chief.”

The lawsuit said Edwards’ statement is proof that O’Toole did not get the job because of his race, a violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act. It alleged ongoing retaliation that has caused lost wages, non-diagnosed emotional pain and other forms of suffering. O’Toole is seeking damages of more than $25,000.

An email message on Tuesday seeking comment on behalf of Edwards and Mayor Lyda Krewson was not immediately returned.

O’Toole became acting police chief in April 2017 following the resignation of Sam Dotson. The application process for a permanent chief opened and closed in October 2017. O’Toole’s lawsuit alleges the selection committee members were hostile and biased against him because of his race.

— The Associated Press

NYC largest airport reports highest worker virus countNEW YORK — According to data from the Transportation Security Administration, 95 of the agency’s employees at John F. Kennedy International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 88 of the employees are screening officers.

The most recent positive case from an officer reportedly had contact with passengers and other airport personnel as late as April 14.

At New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, 48 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. At least one of the workers was working until April 12.

LaGuardia Airport, also in New York City, had the third-highest number of infected employees with 28 positive cases.

In total, TSA reported that 459 federal employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Of those, 110 have recovered and four have died.

— Jacksonville Free Press

Retaliation claimed after gripe over diversity push

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two white men said they were the victims of illegal retaliation after objecting to how the Michigan State Police was trying to diversify the workforce.

Michael Caldwell, who was demoted, and Robert Hahn, who was fired, filed lawsuits Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids. They said they voiced objections after state police director Joe Gasper last fall told commanding officers that the department was “way too white and way too male.”

Caldwell and Hahn said racial and gender preferences in public employment violate the state and U.S. constitutions, especially a 2006 state referendum. The lawsuits name Gasper and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as defendants.

“My clients do not object to diversifying the MSP. ... My clients could care less if the MSP was 90% black and 10% white if those percentages were the product of merit, efficiency and competence as required by the state constitution,” attorney Jim Fett said.

“I can confirm that in late March, following an internal investigation that revealed they violated department policy related to the promotion process, Robert Hahn was terminated from employment and Michael Caldwell was demoted and reassigned,” said Shanon Banner, a state police spokeswoman.

— The Associated Press

Democratic presidential primary called off in N.Y.

NEW YORK — The state has canceled its Democratic presidential primary originally scheduled for June 23 amid the coronavirus epidemic in an unprecedented move.

The Democratic members of the state Board of Elections voted late last month to nix the primary. But New York will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.

The board canceled the presidential contest, in part, because U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the race, which once had a field of more than 20 candidates. His exit leaves former Vice President Joe Biden as the sole contender.

— The Associated Press

Tennessee official opposes postponing executions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state’s attorney general is opposing motions to delay executions scheduled in August and October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent state Supreme Court filings, Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that attorneys for Byron Black and Harold Nichols are speculating about future public health conditions in their delay requests. He wrote that the court can take whatever actions necessary if public health circumstances worsen.

Attorneys for the inmates have argued that the pandemic is impeding their ability to do critical work for clemency requests and court proceedings.

Nichols’ execution is scheduled for Aug. 4 and Black’s is slated for Oct. 8.

The state Supreme Court previously delayed inmate Oscar Smith’s execution from June to February 2021 due to the coronavirus. Texas has already delayed six executions due to the outbreak.

— The Associated Press

D.C.-area light-rail line hits snag in $2 billion segment

MARYLAND — Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect daily life in Prince George’s County in Maryland, one form of business is ongoing: construction.

Bulldozers, jackhammers and other diggers plow dirt in part of the county’s northern tier to build residences and businesses.

About 28% of the light-rail Purple Line slated for Prince George’s and Montgomery counties has been completed, said Prince George’s County Council member Dannielle Glaros of Riverdale Park.

On May 1, however, a group of businesses called Purple Line Transit Constructors announced it plans to pull out of the $2 billion project due to constant delays and lack of money from the state.

The firms would allow for “an efficient and orderly transition” between 60 and 90 days. If no agreement can be reached during that time frame, officials with the state’s Department of Transportation and Transit Administration and the construction team — Fluor, Meridiam and Star America, which planned a 36-year investment to construct, operate and maintain the line — would need to seek firms to continue the public-private partnership project.

The full project value is $5.6 billion and the value of the project’s design-build contract was $2 billion. The initial work began in August 2017.

Veronica Battisti, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Transit Administration, said in an emailed that the project has experienced delays since 2016 in conjunction with litigation. She said the state has been “actively engaged in discussions” on the project and cannot comment until a “settlement is reached.”

Glaros remains optimistic talks between the state and contractors can be done, especially with roadwork already underway and the project’s impact on current and future jobs.

— The Washington Informer

Civil rights groups sue over mail-in voting limits in S.C.

South Carolina is the latest flashpoint in the battle over vote-by-mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of South Carolina filed a lawsuit on April 22 alleging the state failed to take action to give eligible voters who self-isolate a mail-in option ahead of the June 9 primary.

The groups are challenging a state requirement that requires a third-party witness signature on an individual’s absentee ballot envelope as well as an “excuse” requirement that has a disproportionate impact on voters of color and the poor during the pandemic.

President Donald Trump has criticized mail-in voting as rife for abuse and fraud, while proponents maintains it expands access to the ballot.

— The Charlotte Post