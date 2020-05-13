Armed protesters seek justice in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Video of the Panther Special Operations command armed patrol has gone viral. On Saturday, the organization lead an armed patrol in front of Gregory McMichael’s home.

McMichael is one of the men accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Special Operations Commander of the armed patrol, General Rottweiler, says he wants justice by any means necessary.

“You don’t win wars by marching and protesting; you win wars by fighting back,” said Rottweiler. “You have to fight back. That’s the way I was breed and that’s the way the military teaches you. You have to fight back; you can’t just sit there when your family gets murdered or people get murdered.”

“When you see a person get shot with a shotgun three times that’s something triggering about that. It evokes a lot of images from the past with us, Emmett Till or Trayvon Martin,” said Gerald Griggs, an attorney and vice president of the NAACP.

“Everything that was happening was legal. We have a First Amendment right to protest, we have a Second Amendment right to bear arms, and in the state we have open carry in most places,” he added.

Griggs says the NAACP urges the community to seek peaceful nonviolent means of protest.

“We just call on everyone to remain calm let the process play out and if you feel the need to protest do it lawfully,” he said.

— CNN

Malcolm X Day observance canceled in NYC due to virus

NEW YORK — The annual Malcolm X Day Birthday Pilgrimage has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for May 19, this is the first year the event has been cancelled to the public since Malcolm X’s assassination in 1965.

Each year mourners celebrate the civil rights leader by going to his gravesite at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, N.Y.

“The COVID-19 disease is a human-to-human contagious disease and there are too many important people in our struggle that make the pilgrimage over the years,” Dr. Leonard Jeffries said in a statement.

— New York Amsterdam News

‘10,000 Brick Campaign’ to honor 1921 massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. — The Black Wall Street Memorial committee and Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition are launching the “10,000 Brick Campaign” throughout May to build a memorial to Black Wall Street in honor of those lynched during the 1921 Race Massacre.

The monthlong campaign, which began May 1, will allow individuals to contribute to raise funds for the project and the participating organizations. Individuals are encouraged to purchase one of 10,000 commemorative bricks that will surround a memorial. The brick will feature the purchaser’s name, business or quote.

“Tulsa has a legacy that we have been silent about for too long and it is time to end the silence,” said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, the founder of the Black Wall Street Memorial committee. “Our coalition is committed to ensuring that the legacies of hundreds of African Americans murdered at the hands of racial violence is permanently woven into the scrolls of American history.”

Black Wall Street was a thriving hub of Black entrepreneurship, and was bombed and burned to the ground between May 31 and June 2, 1921. Scores of white mobsters came from the southern part of the city in trucks and airplanes to carry out the violence.

The Black Wall Street Memorial will honor the history and legacy of the community and all those who lost their lives in the massacre.

For more information on the memorial and the process for purchasing a brick, visit the Black Wall Street Memorial website, https://blackwallstreetmemorial.com/ and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/blackwallstreetmemorial.

— The Savannah Herald

Former top politicians receive early release from prisonTwo former high-ranking Black political officials have been release from prison due to the pandemic.

Ray Nagin, a former mayor of New Orleans, is now a former inmate after being freed under the U.S. Department of Justice’s compassionate release program in response to the spread of coronavirus in the federal prison system.

Nagin was convicted in 2014 on multiple counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery and sentenced to 10 years in prison. The 63-year-old former politician was released April 27 after it was determined that he met the Federal Bureau of Prisons criteria of a non-violent inmate who has served more than half of his or her sentence and who could be vulnerable of contracting COVID-19.

Nagin, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2010, has maintained his innocence. He was scheduled to be released in September 2024.

On April 22, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was released early from Coleman Federal Correctional Institution in Sumterville, Florida. Brown, who once represented North Florida for 24 years in Congress, had served two years and three months of a five-year sentence following her conviction on federal corruption, conspiracy, tax evasion and fraud charges.

The 73-year-old, who represented Florida’s 3rd and 5th Congressional districts, currently suffers from hypertension, diabetes, a heart murmur, acid reflux, sleep apnea and cataracts. Since being incarcerated, Brown’s health has “declined considerably” and has “deteriorated to an alarming degree,” according to the emergency motion for compassionate release filed April 8 by her attorney, William Kent.

— NNPA News Services

States probe possible links to trucker in serial killings IOWA CITY, Iowa — Investigators from multiple states were looking into whether a long-haul trucker from Iowa who has been implicated in three women’s slayings in the 1990s could be responsible for other unsolved homicides.

Officers recently arrested Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, in Waterloo, Iowa, after new DNA evidence allegedly tied him to three women whose bodies were dumped in Wyoming and Tennessee. Court documents allege that he also raped and choked a woman in Texas in 1991.

Detectives with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are “looking at any connections” that Baldwin may have to other cold cases, special agent Mike Krapfl said. He said other agencies were also scrutinizing Baldwin, who traveled the country.

“Obviously there are several cases that need to be followed up on,” said Krapfl, who confirmed that agents interviewed Baldwin after his arrest.

Jody Ewing, who operates the Iowa Cold Cases website, said she gave investigators a list of more than two dozen slayings since 1980 that could fit Baldwin’s pattern. They include women who were beaten, strangled and stabbed and left in ditches.

In Wyoming, Baldwin is charged in the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in 1992 roughly 400 miles (645 kilometers) apart. Investigators never identified the women, nicknaming them “Bitter Creek Betty” and “I-90 Jane Doe.” In Tennessee, Baldwin is charged with two counts of murder in the 1991 killing of a 32-year-old pregnant woman from Topping, Virginia, Pamela McCall, and her fetus.

A Tennessee crime lab developed a DNA profile of the suspect in McCall’s death last year after a cold case investigator submitted evidence for analysis. A check in a national database matched the profile to one that had been developed years earlier linking the two Wyoming deaths.

Investigators zeroed in on Baldwin after finding DNA in commercial genealogy databases of someone related to the suspect’s profile, court documents say. Last month in Waterloo, the FBI secretly collected DNA from Baldwin’s trash and a shopping cart that he used at Walmart and testing revealed that it was a match.

— The Associated Press

U.S. consumers sink deeper into debt during pandemic

Before the coronavirus pandemic spooked the stock markets, shook the economy and turned the financial lives of millions of people upside down, household debt in the U.S. had already hit a record high.

The New York Federal Reserve reported last week that debt held by U.S. households rose by 1.1% to $14.3 trillion during the first quarter. That’s $1.6 trillion higher than the previous peak of $12.7 trillion reached in 2008.

The report looked at consumer debt and credit data as of March 31. By that time, coronavirus shutdowns were already in place around much of the country. But given the month lag in reporting by the credit accounts used in the analysis, the report does not reflect the potential impact in the second half of March.

“It is critical to note that the latest report reflects a time when many of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were only starting to be felt,” said Andrew Haughwout, a senior vice president at the New York Fed. “We will continue to monitor these developments and the broader state of household balance sheets closely as key data are updated and the economic situation evolves.”

Before the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate was historically low and low interest rates helped encourage consumers to spend.

Mortgage balances, which are the largest component of household debt, rose $156 billion in the first quarter to $9.71 trillion. About 0.9% of mortgage balances became 30 or more days delinquent, and about 75,000 homeowners had a new foreclosure notation added to their credit reports during the first quarter, the Fed reported. This is low by historical standards, and can serve as a baseline before the effects of the pandemic truly took hold.

However, by the end of April, 3.8 million homeowners were in forbearance agreements, meaning they were delaying their mortgage payments because they were unable to afford them, according to housing research and data firm Black Knight. This comprises 7.3% of all mortgages.

One silver lining in the report: There was a $34 billion decline in credit card balances during the first quarter, that was larger than that seen in the same period last year.

Outstanding student debt stood at $1.54 trillion in the first quarter, an increase of $27 billion from last quarter. Auto loan balances stood at $1.35 trillion, an increase of $15 billion from the last quarter.

— CNN

Shopper wearing swastika face mask spurs disturbanceCALIFORNIA — A customer wearing a swastika face mask was recently confronted by deputies at a food store in the same southern California community where another shopper wore a Ku Klux Klan hood just days earlier, reported Mary Papenfuss of Huffington Post.

In the latest incident, the shopper, who goes by “Dusty Shekel” on Facebook, removed the swastika after ordered to do so by deputies at Food 4 Less in Santee, California, said law enforcement authorities.

The shopper — who later identified himself to the Times of San Diego and police as Santee resident Dustin Hart — uploaded a video of his confrontation with a store clerk and a pair of deputies who were called to the scene to deal with a “disturbance.” He claimed it was his “First Amendment” right to wear the mask.

But one of the deputies pointed out that he was in a “family friendly” private store that “can make their own rules.” The officer added: “They don’t want people seeing that. It’s offensive.”

Seconds earlier, a store clerk asked him to remove the mask because it was “basically a hate crime.” He refused.

Hart appeared to be with his wife, who was pushing a baby stroller and was wearing a black T-shirt with the “honkler” clown version of Pepe the Frog, a white nationalist meme.

“We were peacefully protesting all the crazy lockdown rules that have been and are continuing to be enforced here in San Diego, California,” Hart said in a caption accompanying his video post on BitChute, a right-wing video platform that often features hate speech.

“These crazy rules are destroying any quality of life we had left. Now we are unemployed and literally have nothing better to do and no where else we are allowed to be,” he added.

— The Chicago Crusader