Missouri sculpture to honor slaves who sued for freedom
ST. LOUIS — Efforts are underway to raise $1 million for a monument in downtown St Louis to honor the hundreds of slaves who filed lawsuits for their freedom, leading up to the landmark Dred Scott case that pushed the U.S. closer to the Civil War.
The goal is to unveil the Freedom Suits Memorial in July 2021 on the east lawn of the Civil Courts Building. In an 1857 decision on Scott’s case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that black people were not citizens and did not have the right to sue, angering anti-slavery advocates, KMOX reported.
Attorney Paul Venker, chairman of the Freedom Suits Memorial Steering Committee, called those who sued “change agents” who altered the way people thought about slavery in the U.S.
The 14-foot tall bronze sculpture by artist Preston Jackson will depict a female slave inside the courthouse on a witness stand arguing for her freedom. They chose a woman because the law at the time was if a mother was deemed free so were her children.
— The Associated Press
Ex-mayor named president of HBCU in Mississippi
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A historically black college in northern Mississippi is naming the former mayor of San Antonio as its next president.
Trustees of Rust College in Holly Springs on Friday announced Ivy Taylor as the 12th president of the 800-student school, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Taylor, who currently works at a consultant, will succeed David Beckley, who has been Rust’s president for 27 years. The Texan will be the first female president of Rust, chosen after an eight-month search.
Taylor served as mayor of San Antonio for three years and as a member of the San Antonio City Council for five years.
She spent six years as a lecturer in public administration at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She also served on the San Antonio Planning Commission and was previously a commissioner for the city’s Urban Renewal Agency.
Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She recently completed a doctorate in education at the University of Pennsylvania with a dissertation focusing on leadership at historically black colleges and universities.
— The Associated Press
‘Bullseye’ target found outside home of NAACP leaderNASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville head of the NAACP said a police officer who responded to his home after a bullseye-like target appeared in his front yard dismissed his concerns.
Keith Caldwell, who has been Nashville NAACP president since 2018, said in a Facebook post that he found the “bullseye” target on an easel-like holder on his front yard on Saturday night. After Caldwell called the city’s non-emergency police number to file a report, he said the responding officer who arrived at his home was “flippant” about the matter.
After he told the officer that he was concerned the target was a threat to him and his family, Caldwell said the officer responded by saying that he thought the target “was pretty cool.”
“It felt like to me that he really, he didn’t care,” Caldwell told WKRN-TV. After speaking with the officer, Caldwell said he then called the officer’s supervisor.
Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement Sunday that the target was from a backyard archery and tomahawk play set designed for children. It added that Caldwell is also concerned the target might have been placed in his yard “due to a dispute a member of his family is having with another individual,” the police statement said. The case is being investigated as an incident of intimidation.
“I don’t want to paint the entire police department as a reflection of this one officer,” Caldwell told WKRN-TV.
The interaction between Caldwell and the responding officer is “under review,” police said in their statement.
— The Associated Press
Chicago museum’s flesh-eating beetles have plenty of chowCHICAGO — Flesh-eating beetles are still being fed at Chicago’s prestigious Field Museum of Natural History despite the institution shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sub-basement’s walk-in freezer is filled with animal specimens that still must have their flesh removed so researchers can examine the bones, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The dermestid beetles pick the bones clean without damaging them. When the meat runs out, more must be retrieved from the freezer.
It’s one of the few signs of life inside the museum since it closed in mid-March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Adam Ferguson, one of the nearly 470 employees and who oversees around 235,000 mammal specimens at the museum, is checking on thousands of tiny black beetles crawling over animal bones in an effort to find decaying flesh scraps.
“They’re actually really cute; they’re black on top and white on the bottom,” he said of the voracious beetles.
“It’s a little creepy,” said Ferguson, who normally spends four hours in the basement and has usually six people slicing up carcasses in the nearby prep lab. “It’s weird because normally the whole museum is such a buzz of activity, both for visitors and staff.”
“I go in there now, and you can hear a pin drop,” he said.
— The Associated Press
Tuskegee Airman’s return visit grounded due to virus
Monday was supposed to be “Lt. Col. James Harvey Day” in Luzerne County, but the coronavirus canceled the World War II veteran’s return trip this year from Colorado.
After nearly 70 years, Harvey last year returned to the region for a visit and said he was treated like a “rock star.”
Harvey, 96, was one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen, the segregated, all-black fighter pilot unit that helped win World War II.
“Rock star? I’ll go along with that,” Harvey said Monday. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life. It was a grand reception. I enjoyed it. I just had a good time.”
Harvey, who turns 97 in July, said he would have loved to make another return trip to the area, but the coronavirus halted his plans.
“No way am I leaving home. I can’t afford to catch that stuff,” Harvey said.
Harvey grew up in Wilkes-Barre and then Rice Township before graduating in 1942 from Fairview High School. He has said he never knew of racism or segregation while growing up in Luzerne County, first learning of bias and prejudice when he was drafted into the segregated military. He and other black draftees dreamed of flying in the military, but were told it was impossible because of their race.
To appease lawsuit threats, aspiring pilots were later grouped in an all-black outfit in Tuskegee, Alabama. In proving their abilities, Harvey was among a Tuskegee Airmen team that won the Army Air Force’s first ever “Top Gun” competition, which was among the achievements that helped lead to the desegregation of the military in 1947.
— The Associated Press
Cancelled Spelling Bee goes on with online matches
With this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, an online spelling bee launched by two Texas teenagers is offering a consolation prize of sorts, with competitors nationwide including many of the kids who were considered favorites for the Scripps title.
The SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee will be contested the same week as the Scripps bee was scheduled this year, concluding on May 28, with a similar format of a written spelling and vocabulary test followed by oral spelling. The champion will receive $2,500 — far short of Scripps’ $50,000, but clearly worth a middle-schooler’s time and effort.
More than 200 spellers have already registered, including the majority of still-eligible spellers from last year’s top 50 at Scripps. And the creators are confident that, unlike Scripps last year, they’ll end up with a single champion.
“Obviously I don’t think we’re going to replace Scripps. We’re not going to get on ESPN any time soon,” said 17-year-old Shourav Dasari of The Woodlands, Texas, who founded SpellPundit with his 19-year-old sister, Shobha.
The Dasaris, both ex-spellers, decided to host a bee when it became apparent that Scripps would likely postpone or cancel. Scripps considered reworking its bee into an online event but recently announced its conclusion that going virtual would be too difficult logistically and would not be true to the spirit of its live, in-person competition.
SpellPundit is counting on the honor system to make sure spellers don’t get outside help from other people or devices during the competitions. Webcams will continuously record the spellers’ movements, and they’ll be disqualified if they appear to seek some unfair advantage.
Shourav Dasari also thinks they can improve the bee by producing one clear winner. Last year’s Scripps bee ended in an unprecedented eight-way tie.
— The Associated Press
Georgia university criticized over removal of mural
MACON, Ga. — Mercer University is facing a backlash from some students and professors after the university’s president had a mural that included civil rights icon Rosa Parks and the school’s first black student removed.
University officials say the mural on the side of a building in Macon was not intended to be permanent. It was painted over on Tuesday.
“The Mercer Village mural was commissioned and funded by the College Hill Corridor Commission several years ago as a ‘pop-up’ public art demonstration project,” the school said in a statement to the The Telegraph.
But a professor who brought the artist behind the mural to Macon said neither she nor the artist, Joerael Numina, heard the term “pop up” in initial references.
Numina, who created the mural in 2017, said the decision to remove the mural showed “disrespect for the black community and marginalized people.”
In addition to Parks and Sam Oni, Mercer’s first black student, the mural featured former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and abolitionist and physician Martin Delany.
It was the last project in a series funded by a grant intended to create public art in the College Hill Corridor area. The project cost about $6,500, and Numina worked on it for two weeks in addition to giving lectures and holding a workshop, said Craig Coleman, an art professor at Mercer.
— The Associated Press
