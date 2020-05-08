Women pitch in to meet demand for facial masks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Necessity is the mother of invention, and necessity got two women in two states busy supplying masks to people in need.
“I had about two or three people say, ‘Ann since you sew, you should start making masks,’” said Annie Barnes, a longtime seamstress from Memphis.
Now she is firing up her sewing machine to make face masks.
“It’s meeting a need,” she said. “All of our sewing groups are doing it, free. And they are just trying to meet the need because we need that protection.”
Down the road in Oxford, Mississippi, Jennifer Milliner is just as busy.
The coronavirus made her think of her own health challenges, heart disease, lung disease and three open heart surgeries.
“If it is anything compared to what I have gone through when I have been in congestive heart failure or when my sarcodosis is flared up, or when I have a combination of both, you know it’s hard. It’s difficult to breathe,” Milliner said.
So she started sewing.
Both women have hundreds of orders. They are in two different sororities — Annie an AKA, Jennifer, a Delta.
“I thought well when this is all over, we want to have something to show our great grandchildren, what we wore and why we wore them,” Barnes said.
You can find the women online at facebook.com/tutuscreations and facebook.com/annsewing
— CNN
Clarence Thomas talkative during remote argument
Justice Clarence Thomas broke a year-long silence on the bench during the U.S. Supreme Court’s first remote oral arguments on Monday, posing a number of rare questions under the court’s new format.
Thomas has long been the silent justice, letting years go by between any query to a lawyer at the Supreme Court lectern while his eight colleagues engaged in rapid-fire questions.
But during the high court’s first remote arguments on Monday, when the nine justices were not in their usual grand courtroom and no one could see any of them, Thomas asked as many questions as the other justices — perhaps because the format was the exact opposite of the usual speedy questions and interruptions.
Monday’s historic session had the feel of a congressional hearing. In this situation, it was Chief Justice John Roberts calling on members individually. It seemed the ideal and inviting format for the usually quiet 71-year-old justice.
The case concerns trademark protection in the age of internet business. Booking.com was denied trademark protection because the Patent and Trademark Office found the name was too generic and that trademarking it would give the company an unfair monopoly over a common word.
The digital travel company sued and won when a lower court held that the name “Booking” combined with “.com” was protectable.
Thomas has given many explanations for his singular silence through the years, including that he believes the justices should give the lawyers at the lectern more time to present their cases. He earlier referred to his youth in Pin Point, Georgia, where he had a local dialect and was often mocked; Thomas has said that gave him the habit of listening more than speaking.
— CNN
Patent denied to artificial Intelligence inventing things
Artificial intelligence is the future. If “Westworld” or “Black Mirror” are to be believed, there will soon come a day when the computers rule us all.
But for now, an AI’s power ends at the U.S. Patent Office.
The USPTO has denied a pair of patents filed on behalf of DABUS, an artificial intelligence system, and published a ruling that says U.S. patents can only be granted to “natural persons.”
The two patents were for a food container and a flashlight, and were filed by Stephen Thaler, an AI researcher and DABUS’ creator. According to the filing from the USPTO, Thaler calls DABUS a “creativity machine” and wanted the AI to get full credit for the inventions. The filing says Thaler argued that “allowing a machine to be listed as an inventor would incentivize innovation using AI systems.” CNN has reached out to Thaler for comment.
However, according to the USPTO’s ruling, inventions can only be submitted by a “natural person,” as reflected in the language of patent law and in previous federal court rulings.
Patents that list DABUS as the inventor have also been denied in Europe and the United Kingdom for similar reasons related to personhood. The European Patent Office also raised the issue of who, exactly, would enforce the rights granted to an inventor under such a circumstance.
— CNN
Inaugural director named at Birmingham Promise
Rachel Harmon has been named the inaugural director of Birmingham Promise, a scholarship and apprenticeship initiative of the city, in partnership with school system and the United Way of Central Alabama.
Harmon will be responsible for the management and execution of the initiative’s strategic plan, as well as oversight of all partner relationships, programs, fundraising and community outreach.
Birmingham Promise, announced in spring 2019, provides students with apprenticeship and scholarship opportunities. While the apprenticeship pilot kicked off last summer, the scholarship program — open to all city public school students for use at any 2- or 4-year school in Alabama — had its first wave of applicants in March.
Harmon most recently was deputy director of Talent Development in the Birmingham Office of Innovation and Economic Opportunity. Before that, she was based in Jackson, Mississippi, as a state policy fellow through the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
She graduated from Cornell University and earned her master’s from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.
— The Birmingham Times
Young celebrity honors health workers with tasty freebie
HOUSTON — Nothing brings a smile to a person’s face more than a cool taste of ice cream, and no one understands that more than a child — so one local first-grader is doing her best to spread the love,.
Ambitious, talented and spunky are just a few ways to describe London Boyce. At only 7 years old, she is a powerhouse and a force to be reckoned with.
Boyce loves to make others smile, so when she saw news reports about how hard first responders and others have been working to keep the community healthy, she decided she wanted to do something nice for them.
The young Houston actress, a co-star of Antebellum, author of “I Hate My Curls,” and co-owner of Boyce Ice Cream Truck, which she operates with her siblings, is the new face of Blue Bell Ice Cream mini sandwiches.
Now London and her big brother, TJ Boyce, a star in “Comedy IQ,” are providing smiles to the nurses, doctors and front-line medical professionals who are working around the clock to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Recent, they gave free ice cream to the staff at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and at Methodist Hospital.
— Afro News — Houston
