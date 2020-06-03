City Council members don black ribbons in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wearing black ribbons, City Council members on Tuesday passed a resolution of support for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death while in police custody has led to protests and civil unrest in Birmingham and across the nation.

In Birmingham, peaceful protests and rallies ended with chaos on Sunday evening after demonstrators tried to tear down a Confederate monument in Linn Park and damaged a number of buildings and businesses in the downtown area. On Monday evening the city removed the statue.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the nine-member Council passed a unanimous resolution of support for Floyd as it was important signal in light of recent events across the country, said Council President William Parker.

Councilor Clinton Woods, grandson of Bishop Calvin Woods, a Civil Rights leader and president of the Birmingham chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said recent events put the spotlight on talks about racism.

“People have to look at the fact that racism exists and I think we’re at the point now where we say what do we do about it?” he said. “Racism manifest itself in a lot of different ways and if we start that conversation and stay on that and get people that are willing to talk about it.”

— The Birmingham Times

Date killing suspect called ‘monster’ by victim’s family

SALT LAKE CITY — Relatives of a Utah woman who police say was killed recently after meeting a man via the popular dating app Tinder have called the suspect a “monster” who took their daughter in “a crime as senseless as it was evil.”

The family of Ashlyn Black issued the comments in late May in a statement, a day after police say she was choked and stabbed to death inside the suspect’s home in Layton, Utah.

“A monster has taken away the life of our little girl in a crime as senseless as it was evil. Our hearts are broken and our lives are forever changed due to the despicable acts of another person,” the family said.

Black, 25, was a “fun-loving” woman with a passion for “being the voice of those who could not speak out for themselves” and a gift for working with special needs people, the family said.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, was arrested May 24 and later was charged with the first-degree murder.

The two met for drinks the night of May 23 after first meeting hours earlier on the dating app and then went to Hunsaker’s house in Layton, a city about 25 miles north of Salt Lake City, according to police.

Hunsaker called 911 to report he had killed someone inside his home, telling a dispatcher to tell officers to shoot him. Hunsaker also asked officers to shoot him after they arrived, the document said.

Police said Black, who they found lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds, died of her injuries at the scene.

Hunsaker told police he had thoughts of killing himself and others daily. He has been diagnosed with an unspecified mental illness, police said in the document.

— The Associated Press

Monument to Black Civil War soldiers placed in western OhioSPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A monument to black soldiers who fought in the Union Army during the Civil War was in place at a western Ohio cemetery on Memorial Day.

The United States Colored Troops monument at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield bears the names of 139 men interred there. A dedication planned for the holiday was postponed because of pandemic safety precautions.

The tribute at the cemetery’s Grand Army of the Republican Mound was a joint project of the Ferncliff Cemetery Association and Gammon House Inc. Gammon House is a historic Springfield home that served as a stop on the Underground Railroad that helped freedom-seeking slaves.

The Springfield News Sun reports that the monument stands 5½ feet tall, weighs nearly 8,000 pounds and is made of Blue Ridge Granite. It contains each veteran’s name as well as the regiment, company and unit he served in.

— The Associated Press

U.S. factory production sinks in May for 3rd straight monthWASHINGTON — U.S. factories slowed for the third consecutive month in May as they continued to sustain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index came in at 43.1 last month after registering 41.5 in April. Anything below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are in retreat. New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all fell in May but at a slower pace than they did in April.

The pandemic — with its lockdowns and travel restrictions meant to combat the spread of the virus — have brought economic activity to a near-standstill. U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 5% annual rate from January-March and is expected to drop at a record-busting 40% rate from April-June.

Eleven of 18 manufacturing industries contracted last month, led by printing, primary metals and transportation equipment makers. Six reported growth, led my mineral companies and furniture makers.

The Commerce Department said last week that orders for big-ticket manufactured goods dropped 17.2% in April after falling 16.6% in March.

The pain is not limited to the United States. J.P. Morgan reported Monday that global manufacturing production fell for the fourth straight month in May. Manufacturing output fell in 27 of the 28 countries for which results were available. The exception was China, where the virus originated and where the first economic recovery began after a draconian lockdown.

— The Associated Press

Huge Confederate flag taken down near Tampa

BRANDON, Fla. — A huge Confederate battle flag has been lowered from its towering pole near Interstates 4 and 75 outside Tampa after threats appeared on social media to set it on fire during protests of the killings of black people by white police officers.

David R. McCallister, who leads the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, wants people to know that removing the 30-foot by 60-foot battle flag wasn’t a decision made in fear.

“The decision was we would temp take down the flag in the bests interests of preserving the park overall,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “We don’t want the flag to be an excuse for anyone to do illegal acts.”

The flag flies on a 139-foot-high flag pole, erected in Confederate Memorial Park in 2008 for the 200th birthday of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America. The group typically only removes it when hurricanes threaten the area.

“We want to lower the temperature and defuse any problems,” McCallister said.

McCallister posted on Facebook on Sunday that the flag was considered a “high visibility target” for protests in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

— The Associated Press