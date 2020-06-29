Golf cart arrests lead to shakeup of police department

TOLEDO, Ohio — The police chief on a Lake Erie resort island has been placed on leave and two officers have resigned following the arrests of a group of black tourists riding on a golf cart, the mayor said.

Police body cameras showed Put-in-Bay officers used stun guns on at least two people during the stop earlier in June that began when two white officers said the golf cart’s operator was driving recklessly.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

In all, nine people were arrested on charges including assault, aggravated rioting and resisting arrest. A county prosecutor dismissed the charges against six and told the Sandusky Register that charges against the others also would likely be dropped.

Eight of the nine arrested are black, the newspaper said. Some of their family members said the arrests were racially motivated.

Village Mayor Jessica Dress vowed a thorough review of what happened, and that Police Chief Steve Riddle was being placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Two officers also resigned, she said, without explaining why.

— The Associated Press

Netflix CEO, wife gives over $100 M to UNCF, 2 HBCUs

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin recently announced that they will donate $40 million each to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Spelman and Morehouse colleges, two historically Black institutions in Atlanta.

Hastings and Quillin said in a statement that they hoped their gift would spur others to donate to historically Black colleges and universities to help “reverse generations of inequity in our country.”

“Both of us had the privilege of a great education, and we want to help more students — in particular students of color — get the same start in life,” the couple said. “HBCUs have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving. Generally, white capital flows to predominantly white institutions, perpetuating capital isolation.”

— The Washington Informe

Residents want old slave marketplace removed in N.C.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Constitution was ratified in North Carolina at the Market House in downtown Fayetteville, and the University of North Carolina, the oldest public university in the country, received its charter there in 1789.

It’s also where slaves were “occasionally” sold, according to city officials and historians.

The Market House — an English-inspired building perched at a busy intersection in Fayetteville, about 50 miles south of Raleigh — has been at the center of controversy for decades.

Now, as Confederate monuments across the South face removal in the wake of George Floyd’s death, hundreds of thousands want the Market House gone as well.

“This has been brought up in City Hall meetings many times over the years and ignored,” a petition on Change.org states. “We have peacefully protested against the building being there. It is very disrespectful and fuels hatred for African-Americans by people who still believe in the values of slavery and racism.”

The petition was nearing its goal of 150,000 signatures.

— The Associated Press

HBCU facing budget hit along with enrollment drop

Virginia State University has become a prime example of the financial hits historically black colleges and universities are taking because of the coronavirus.

The 138-year-old institution, southwest of Richmond, Virginia, is heading into the fall semester facing a potential 10% drop in enrollment, big losses in dorm and cafeteria revenue because fewer students will be allowed on campus and a potential $26 million operating deficit, according to information provided June 12 to the VSU Board of Visitors.

VSU President Makola M. Abdullah told the board that the school was likely to have to dip into its $21 million reserve fund to cover some of the deficit, particularly payments on debt on residence buildings, and to make other hard decisions to balance spending and revenue.

According to Kevin Davenport, VSU’s vice president of finance, the 2020-21 budget that goes into effect July 1 is built on a potential enrollment of about 3,900 undergraduate and graduate students, or nearly 440 students fewer than the 4,365 students enrolled last fall.

If that proves true, VSU would be facing its smallest enrollment in about 25 years. The school’s enrollment peaked in 2012 with about 6,200 undergraduate and graduate students and has remained in the range of 4,300 to 4,600 students in recent years.

— The Richmond Free Press

N.C. police chief handing position over to deputy chief

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney is heading to retirement sooner than expected.

Putney announced his retirement is effective July 1, with deputy chief Johnny Jennings assuming the role on that date.

City Manager Marcus Jones announced Jennings’ promotion in May.

Putney originally intended to retire in September following the Republican National Convention, which was scheduled to take place in Charlotte from Aug. 24 to 27. He had postponed his retirement to handle the RNC, where the party nominates its presidential candidate.

However, since most of the convention has been moved to Jacksonville, Florida, Putney is moving his timeline forward.

Putney has been chief since 2015 but has been with the department since 1992. He says he intends to pursue consulting work rather than a position with another department.

— The Charlotte Post

Florida gunman in slaying has court appeal denied

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal by a man convicted in the high-profile shooting death of a black teen in a convenience-store parking lot in 2012.

Michael Dunn took the case to the Supreme Court in December after the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled against him in the murder of 17-year-old Jordan Davis in Jacksonville, Florida.

As is common, justices did not explain their reasons recently decision to decline the case.

The murder drew national media coverage and came amid increased scrutiny of the deaths of young black men. Dunn is white, while Davis was black.

The shooting came after Davis and three friends stopped at a Gate convenience store and Dunn pulled into an adjacent parking space. The teens were listening to loud music, and Dunn asked them to turn it down before a confrontation led to the shooting death of Davis.

Dunn was sentenced to life in prison for the murder. At the appeals court, he contended that he had received “ineffective assistance of counsel” during his trial.

As an example, Dunn argued that his lawyer was ineffective for failing to hire an expert to examine audio from the convenience store’s surveillance video, but the appeals court rejected the argument.

— The Jacksonville Free Press

Seattle mayor meets over dismantling of protest zone

SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan met with demonstrators Friday after some lay in the street or sat on barricades to thwart the city’s effort to dismantle an “occupied” protest zone that has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump and a lawsuit from nearby businesses.

Crews arrived with heavy equipment early Friday morning at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up after protesters seized the area June 8 following clashes with police. But by mid-morning, they appeared to have backed off rather than risk conflict.

Omari Salisbury, a local journalist who attended the afternoon meeting between protesters and the mayor, told reporters afterward that the mayor had agreed to wait until Sunday morning to remove most of the barricades.

A spokesperson said late Friday the mayor met with Black ministers and some of the organizers and suggested “steps that she believes can be taken in the coming days, including the removal of the barriers to create more access.” Seattle police had no plans to return this weekend to a nearby precinct that was abandoned following clashes with demonstrators, Durkan’s spokesperson said.

The collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the CHOP was formed after clashes with police who tear-gassed people protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

— The Associated Press

Resignation cites Trump’s stand on anti-racism protests

WASHINGTON — Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, resigned earlier in June from her post, citing the Trump administration’s response to nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Taylor wrote in a resignation letter: “The president’s comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions. … I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.”

The resignation of Taylor, one of the highest-ranking Black women in the Trump administration, comes as the president continues to lean toward using force for ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

— The Washington Informer

Black executives launch social justice fund for Boston area

BOSTON — Black executives and other corporate leaders of color in Massachusetts have launched a social justice fund to support minority communities.

The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund will provide “essential support, resources and thought leadership for uncovering and dismantling systemic racism and all of its various and insidious forms,” the organization said in an announcement Saturday.

Organizers say they have about $20 million in commitments to help launch the fund, primarily from the companies where the 19 founding members work, as well as from their own personal wealth. They hope to raise at least $100 million, and begin issuing grants in a few months.

— The Associated Press

Organizers say they’ll initially be focused on supporting initiatives and nonprofit organizations working on policing and criminal justice reform, healthcare equity, economic empowerment, youth education, and civic engagement.

Paul Francisco, chief diversity officer at the financial firm State Street and one of the corporate leaders involved in the effort, said a fund of this kind has never been attempted in Massachusetts.

“It’s time to change the narrative on race in Boston,” he said. “We firmly believe we can make the lasting and meaningful changes our communities of color so desperately need.”

— The Associated Press