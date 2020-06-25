Teen in killing of alleged sex trafficker posts $400K bail

A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker was released from jail Monday on $400,000 bond, according to the organization that paid her bail.

Chrystul Kizer, 19, had been jailed for nearly two years in Kenosha County since being charged in connection with the June 2018 death of Randall P. Volar III, according to the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

“No one should be incarcerated for surviving violence against them,” the agency said in a statement.

Kizer, who is black, was allegedly trafficked by Volar, who was white, beginning when she was 16 years old. She maintains that Volar’s death was the result of self-defense, the CCBF said.

Last year, Cyntoia Brown, now 32, was granted clemency after she had served 15 years of a life sentence in Tennessee for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16 years old.

— CNN

Alabama history agency admits to aiding racist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s main state history agency, spurred by nationwide protests against racial injustice, is acknowledging that it helped perpetuate systemic racism for generations by promoting Confederate narratives while ignoring those of Blacks.

The Alabama Department of Archives and History issued a “statement of recommitment” on Tuesday noting that the agency was founded in 1901, the year the state Constitution was approved, to both preserve records and promote “lost cause” ideals favored by Southern whites.

“For well over a half-century, the agency committed extensive resources to the acquisition of Confederate records and artifacts while declining to acquire and preserve materials documenting the lives and contributions of African Americans in Alabama,” according to the statement, which was signed by the agency’s director, Steve Murray, and approved by trustees.

The agency, housed across the street from the Capitol where the Confederacy was formed in 1861, said it had taken steps to change in recent decades. It acknowledged that its workforce, from the leadership to archival and curatorial staffs, is predominately white.

The statement says the agency is rededicating itself to telling a fuller story of Alabama.

— The Associated Press

Last Klansman in 1963 Alabama church bombing dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last of three one-time Ku Klux Klansmen convicted in a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four Black girls and was the deadliest single attack of the Civil Rights Movement, died Friday in prison, officials said. He was 82.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Blanton died of natural causes at Donaldson prison near Birmingham.

In May 2001, Blanton was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. Ivey, in a statement, called the bombing “a dark day that will never be forgotten in both Alabama’s history and that of our nation.”

When asked by the judge during sentencing if he had any comment, Blanton said: “I guess the good Lord will settle it on judgment day.”

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who prosecuted Blanton, said the fact that Blanton remained free for almost 40 years after the bombing “speaks to a broader systemic failure to hold him and his accomplices accountable.”

— The Associated Press

2 Black women launch gubernatorial bids in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Two black women are among the declared gubernatorial candidates in bids to become the first female to hold the top elected office in Virginia and the second black in the post since Douglas Wilder served as the state’s 66th governor from 1990 to 1994.

Democratic state Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy launched her bid earlier this month, using email and social media to make an initial appeal to voters in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

Carroll Foy, 38, was raised by her grandparents in Petersburg, Virginia, one of the state’s poorest cities. She was one of the first women to make it through the tough discipline and graduate from Virginia Military Institute. She went on to earn a master’s degree from Virginia State University and her law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego.

The two-term lawmaker, who represents Prince William and Stafford counties, said her background would position her to be “a champion for working people” if she is elected the state’s 74th governor in 2021.

If she is successful, Carroll Foy would be first state House member to jump to the governor’s mansion since Thomas Jefferson did it in 1779..

Days later, another black female lawmaker entered the race, as state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, 47, announced on June 12 her gubernatorial platform. She touted her skill set and track record to rebuild the state’s economy, safety nets and communities amid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism.

McClellan, who too was born in St. Petersburg but earned her law degree from the University of Virginia, currently represents the 9th District comprising of Richmond. The former state delegate has been a fixture in the Capital since being first elected in 2006.

The two joined several others Democrats eyeing their party’s nomination to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, who is barred by law from seeking re-election. They include former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, state Attorney General Mark Herring and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is also black.

If either Carroll-Foy or McClellan were to win on Nov. 2, they would not only be Virginia’s first woman governor but the first African-American female governor in the United States and only the second woman ever elected to statewide office in Virginia.

— Tribune Wire Services

3 men indicted on terror charges over protest plot

LAS VEGAS — Three men that prosecutors say have ties to an anti-government movement and tried to spark violence during recent Las Vegas protests were recently indicted on terrorism charges by a county grand jury.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the charges in the indictment are similar to a complaint filed by prosecutors earlier this month, charging 23-year-old Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 35-year-old Stephen T. Parshall and 40-year-old William L. Loomis with two felony terrorism and two explosives charges. The grand jury indictment allows the case to go directly to trial and skip a preliminary hearing where evidence is presented.

A federal grand jury also indicted the three on a federal conspiracy charge and a firearm and destructive device charge over alleged possession of a Molotov cocktail.

Prosecutors say the men have ties to the right-wing extremist “boogaloo” movement, an internet-based network expressing support for overthrowing the U.S. government. Prosecutors say the men hoped to create civic unrest by capitalizing on protests over businesses closed due to the coronavirus and later, the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Chief District Judge Linda Bell set a $1 million bail for the three men and “high-level electronic monitoring” if they post bail. They’re due in court again July 16.

— The Associated Press

Stripping ‘Plantations’ from state’s name aim of effortPROVIDENCE, R.I. — The smallest U.S. state has the longest name, and it’s not sitting well with some in the George Floyd era.

Officially, Rhode Island was incorporated as The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations when it declared statehood in 1790. Now, opponents have revived an effort to lop off the plantations reference, saying it evokes the legacy of slavery.

An online petition aims to ask the state to shorten the name to just Rhode Island, a nonbinding campaign intended to generate momentum toward an eventual ballot question this November.

Name alterations have been attempted before — most recently in 2010, when nearly eight in 10 voters rejected the shorter name in a referendum.

Any change first would have to be approved by the legislature before being put before voters as a constitutional amendment, and no bill to do so has yet been introduced, Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s office said.

Historians say the term “plantations” in Rhode Island doesn’t reflect slavery quite as profoundly as it might in the Deep South, but was more of a reference to land that was settled or colonized.

“In no way am I trying to erase history. But we shouldn’t glorify our shameful past,” said Tyson Pianka, a University of Rhode Island sophomore who organized the petition drive.

“I’ve been trying to find a place where I can make a difference,” said Pianka, 20, who is biracial. “Now is a perfect time to do it.”

— The Associated Press

Boston approves ban on facial recognition technology

BOSTON — The Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to pass a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by the city government.

The move makes Boston the second-largest U.S. city after San Francisco to enact a ban. The city joins several other Massachusetts communities that passed similar prohibtions, including Cambridge, Springfield, Northampton, Brookline and Somerville.

“Boston should not use racially discriminatory technology that threatens the privacy and basic rights of our residents,” At-Large Councilor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Community trust is the foundation for public safety and public health.”

The push against the technology is being driven both by privacy concerns and after several studies have shown current face-recognition systems are more likely to err when identifying people with darker skin.

The American Civil Liberties Union-Massachusetts has been pushing legislation that aims to establish a statewide moratorium on governmental use of facial surveillance and other remote biometric screening technologies until lawmakers impose checks and balances to protect the public’s interest.

The Boston measure is now sent to Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh’s desk. If he takes no action in 15 days, it will automatically become law.

— The Associated Press