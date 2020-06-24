Federal prosecutor has case

against Black activist dismissed St. LOUIS — The federal prosecutor, who filed incitement to riot charges against black activist Michael Avery based on Facebook posts, has asked the federal judge hearing the case to dismiss the case.

On June 17, prosecutor Michael Reilly asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah to dismiss the case “without prejudice,” meaning the charges could be issued again. In his motion to dismiss, Reilly said the investigation of Avery is ongoing.

“Even though they state the investigation is ongoing and they could refile charges, we are hopeful that they will realize that this prosecution has no basis in law,” said Marleen Suarez, Avery’s attorney.

Mensah signed the order that afternoon, and Avery had his ankle monitor for house arrest removed soon afterward.

Reilly filed his motion after twice failing to get U.S. Magistrate Patricia Cohen to keep Avery in jail without bond. On June 12, Reilly argued — for the second time — that the only way to keep the community safe from Avery was to keep him in jail. For the second time, Cohen said she did not agree, largely because Avery has a “very minimal arrest record.”

The day before, on June 11, Cohen had ordered that Avery be released on house arrest but prohibited him from accessing a phone or computer and any use of social media.

Reilly argued that the impetus for a recent incident was a Facebook livestream shot on May 1 of Avery bad-mouthing a city bike cop at a protest over authorities clearing a homeless encampments downtown in the middle of the pandemic. The federal prosecutor repeatedly tried to make a connection between the incident and the attack on several bike cops during a June 1 protest over the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

However, Avery was incarcerated on May 31 – the day before that looting.

— The St. Louis American

Florida adds 1920 Election Day

massacre to school curricula

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The governor signed into law several pieces of legislation, including one that requires schools statewide to teach about the Election Day massacre of African Americans a century ago in Ocoee, a community northwest of Orlando.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also enacted a measure requiring schools to do more to protect student athletes from heat strokes, including having water-filled tubs at games and practices to rapidly cool the body.

Laurie Giordano had lobbied the lawmakers to approve legislation that would require high schools to act more quickly when student athletes showed signs of heat stroke and other heat-related stresses.

The new law, known as the Zachary Martin Act, and the curriculum change were among 23 bills signed by DeSantis late Tuesday. Other measures will make it illegal to falsely claim the need of a support animal, provide protections for pregnant women in state prisons and increase penalties for “unlawful exposure of sex organs.”

The Ocoee measure, part of a broader bill that also brings attention to the atrocities of the Holocaust, requires the Department of Education’s African American History Task Force to examine ways the Ocoee Election Day Riots could be incorporated into the state’s Black history curriculum. It also directs the Department of State to find ways to promote the massacre in the state’s history museum and other museums across the state.

The massacre of as many as 60 Black people happened in 1920. The mob that carried out the killings then set fire to all Black homes in Ocoee, as well as two churches and a meeting hall.

— The Associated Press

Remark delays sentencing in commuter slayings in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The sentencing of a man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a light rail train in Portland in 2017 was delayed Tuesday when Jeremy Christian told a survivor he regretted not killing her.

His hearing continued Wednesday to give more time to the victims and their families to make statements before Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht handed down Christian’s prison sentence, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Deputies swiftly escorted Christian out of the courtroom Tuesday at the judge’s orders after his outburst at a Black woman who suffered a serious eye injury after Christian struck her with a half-filled Gatorade bottle. She described him as a white supremacist and a plague on society.

“And when you die and go to hell, I hope you rot,” said Demetria Hester.

Christian responded: “See you there.” He called her a liar and exclaimed, “I should have killed you!”

Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including assault, murder and attempted murder charges. He faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

After hearing arguments from defense attorneys and prosecutors earlier in the day, the judge said she believes Oregon law allows her to sentence Christian to a maximum of life in prison with no chance of ever getting out for the first-degree murders of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53.

— The Associated Press

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, more than three months after the 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician was killed in her home.

A termination letter sent to officer Brett Hankison was released by the city’s police department on Tuesday. It charges that Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March. The letter also said Hankison, who is white, violated the rule against using deadly force.

The announcement comes after Mayor Greg Fischer said recently that the department had began termination proceedings for Hankison while two other officers remain on administrative reassignment in the shooting investgiation.

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The no-knock search warrant that allows police to enter without first announcing their presence was recently banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

— The Associated Press

Army suspects foul play as search reward hits $50K

KILLEEN, Texas — U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months, a congresswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Tuesday at a news conference with the solider’s family.

“We don’t want just attention. We want action. We want answers,” Garcia said. “We’ve got to remember that this is a family that is hurting.”

Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

Guillen was last seen at a base parking lot wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants. Her car, keys and wallet were all left behind in the armory room where she was working earlier on April 22, and her cellphone is missing.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the soldier’s whereabouts. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the League of United Latin American Citizens have each contributed $25,000.

— The Associated Press

Senate confirms Trump’s 200th judicial appointment

WASHINGTON — A Mississippi judge became the 200th federal judicial appointment by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate — the highest number of judicial confirmation at this stage of a presidency in four decades.

Cory Wilson was elevated to a seat on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal despite Democratic objections that he has a record of working to undermine voting rights of minorities.

Approval came on a nearly party-line, 52-48 vote Wednesday. Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the only Republican to vote against Wilson.

Wilson, a former Republican state legislator from Mississippi, has been on the state appeals court for 16 months and will join the 5th Circuit, which hears cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The court is considered one of the most conservative appeals courts in the nation.

— The Associated Press

Alabama history agency admits to perpetuating systemic racism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s main state history agency, spurred by nationwide protests against racial injustice, is acknowledging that it helped perpetuate systemic racism for generations by promoting Confederate narratives while ignoring those of Blacks.

The Alabama Department of Archives and History issued a “statement of recommitment” on Tuesday noting that the agency was founded in 1901, the year the state Constitution was approved, to both preserve records and promote “lost cause” ideals favored by Southern whites.

“For well over a half-century, the agency committed extensive resources to the acquisition of Confederate records and artifacts while declining to acquire and preserve materials documenting the lives and contributions of African Americans in Alabama,” according to the statement, which was signed by the agency’s director, Steve Murray, and approved by trustees.

The agency, housed across the street from the Capitol where the Confederacy was formed in 1861, said it had taken steps to change in recent decades. It acknowledged that its workforce, from the leadership to archival and curatorial staffs, is predominately white.

The statement says the agency is rededicating itself to telling a fuller story of Alabama.

— The Associated Press

Boston approves ban on facial recognition technology

BOSTON — The Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to pass a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by the city government.

The move makes Boston the second-largest U.S. city after San Francisco to enact a ban. The city joins several other Massachusetts communities that passed similar prohibtions, including Cambridge, Springfield, Northampton, Brookline and Somerville.

“Boston should not use racially discriminatory technology that threatens the privacy and basic rights of our residents,” At-Large Councilor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Community trust is the foundation for public safety and public health.”

The push against the technology is being driven both by privacy concerns and after several studies have shown current face-recognition systems are more likely to err when identifying people with darker skin.

The American Civil Liberties Union-Massachusetts has been pushing legislation that aims to establish a statewide moratorium on governmental use of facial surveillance and other remote biometric screening technologies until lawmakers impose checks and balances to protect the public’s interest.

The Boston measure is now sent to Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh’s desk. If he takes no action in 15 days, it will automatically become law.

— The Associated Press