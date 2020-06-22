Memorial held for guard killed in courthouse attack

PINOLE, Calif. — Family and friends mourning a federal law enforcement officer who was fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland voiced poignant pleas for an end to the violence that cut short his life, saying America needs to overcome discrimination and hatred.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was remembered as a soft-spoken and gifted natural athlete. Local and federal officials attended the two-hour ceremony Friday in Pinole, a San Francisco Bay Area city, at the high school where Underwood was a star baseball player in the 1980s.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

Underwood died from gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland that began peacefully sank into chaos. He and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.

Federal authorities say the shooter used the protest as cover for the crime. Authorities say that Underwood was targeted because he wore a uniform.

The FBI has filed murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve Carrillo, who authorities say used the same homemade AR-15-style rifle eight days later to kill a deputy and wound four other officers.

Carrillo faces separate state charges for the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Authorities allege that Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had hatched a plan to target federal law enforcement officials during the Oakland protest.

— The Associated Press

DA supports new trial for death row inmate in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A district attorney in Alabama says a black man who has spent two decades on death row should get a new trial amid questions about the fairness of his 1998 murder conviction.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr recently filed a brief supporting a new trial for Toforest Johnson who was convicted of the murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy.

Carr wrote that he took no position on Johnson’s innocence or guilt but said there are concerns about his trial. He wrote those include that a key witness was paid a $5,000 reward, a fact not mentioned at trial, and alibi witnesses place Johnson in another part of town at the time of the shooting. Carr said the original lead prosecutor had also expressed concerns about the case.

Hardy was killed after being shot twice in the head while working off-duty security at a hotel in July 1995. Johnson, who was sentenced to death for the slaying, has maintained his innocence, contending that he was at a nightclub at the time of the shooting.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2017 ordered a new hearing to take place on Johnson’s claim of suppressed evidence.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Teresa T. Pulliam in March denied Johnson’s request for a new trial. The case is currently before the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

— The Associated Press

Indiana drugmaker pledges $25 million to fight injustice

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly and Co. and the Lilly Foundation announced a pledge of $25 million and 25,000 employee volunteer service hours over five years to ease the burden of racial injustice and its effects on local and national communities of color.

The Lilly Foundation’s financial commitment over five years is aimed at finding solutions to racial inequity and social injustice primarily in Indianapolis, its surrounding counties and nationally, Lilly said in a news release. It will include grants to improve educational, health, criminal justice and social mobility outcomes for people of color.

“We are committed to action in addressing the systemic injustices in America that disadvantage people of color every day, with a special responsibility to Indianapolis, home of our headquarters for 144 years,” said Tiffany Benjamin, president of the Lilly Foundation.

— The Associated Press

Eskimo Pie latest to drop ‘derogatory’ name or logo

NEW YORK — The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for its parent Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement.

“This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values,” she added about the U.S. subsidiary for Froneri.

The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Eskimo Pie joins a growing list of brands that are rethinking their marketing in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks triggered by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Quaker Oats last week announced a planned renaming of its Aunt Jemima brand. Other companies doing reviews or rebrandings include Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned maker of grits in South Carolina; Mars Inc., owner of the Uncle Ben’s rice brand; B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal; Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup; and Land O’Lakes, which is removing the Native American woman from its logo.

— The Associated Press

Florida man charged over threats to shoot up BLM rally

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 22-year-old Florida man was arrested after several threatening messages were posted on Instagram and Snapchat targeting Black Lives Matter demonstrations, sheriff’s officials in Sarasota said

Sheriff’s investigators began looking at Quintin Adkins on June 11 after receiving an anonymous tip from an “old friend” about social media posts that included videos of him handling, loading and firing weapons, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. He was arrested Thursday on a single count of written threats to kill.

The arrest affidavit said that Adkins used profanity in the videos while threatening to attend a Black Lives Matter demonstration and begin shooting. Protests took place across the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

The Florida legislature, in response to a 2018 deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, expanded a state statute to include threats to “conduct a mass shooting or an act or terrorism.”

“It is thanks to the added language that detectives were able to pursue charges in this investigation,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

— The Associated Press

Big Ten collegiate league starts voter sign-up initiative

The Big Ten has created a voter registration initiative to go along with its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, hoping its 14 schools and thousands of student-athletes can leverage their platform to spur social change.

“It all fits together,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said earlier this month. “I’m hopeful that what we do here will be able to lead the way for colleges around the world.”

Warren, the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference, said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February.

Warren hopes the nonpartisan program will encourage student-athletes to become part of the electoral process. It will include monthly programming, beginning in July and ending with the general election in November, with participants from each Big Ten school.

— The Associated Press

Discrimination alleged over booking of cop in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — Eight minority corrections officers who work at the jail holding a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd allege that they were barred from guarding or having contact with the officer because of their race.

Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man’s neck even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. He is being held at the Ramsey County Jail on $1 million bond.

Eight Ramsey County corrections officers filed racial discrimination charges with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Friday, alleging that when Chauvin was booked into the jail, all officers of color were ordered to a separate floor, according to the Star Tribune. The charges allege that a supervisor told one of the officers that because of their race, they would be a potential “liability” around Chauvin.

The discrimination charges are expected to automatically trigger a state investigation. It would mark the second Department of Human Rights probe into a law enforcement agency in recent weeks. The state launched a sweeping inquiry into the Minneapolis Police Department after Floyd’s death.

— The Associated Press

Missouri town of Ferguson swears in first Black mayor

FERGUSON, Mo. — The town that became synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement after the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown has sworn in its first black mayor.

Ella Jones, 65, defeated City Council colleague Heather Robinette, who is white, 54% to 46% to win the three-year term in the June 2 election. Term limits prohibited the incumbent, James Knowles III, from seeking a fourth term.

Jones, who was sworn in last Tuesday at City Hall, had been elected to the City Council 2015 and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017

— The Associated Press