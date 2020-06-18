Former Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to perjury charge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor pleaded guilty to a state perjury charge Friday for failing to disclose a business interest relating to her “Healthy Holly” children’s books on her financial disclosure forms when she was a state senator.

Catherine Pugh, a 70-year-old Democrat, already has been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison in the self-dealing scandal over the books that touted exercise and nutrition. She is scheduled to report to federal prison next week in Alabama.

Last year, she pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.

The judge sentenced her to six months in jail that will be served concurrent with the federal sentence.

Judge Mark Crooks said he was saddened for the city of Baltimore, which has struggled with high violent crime, when he heard of the charges against her.

Pugh served in the Maryland Senate from 2007 to 2016, when she was elected Baltimore’s mayor. She resigned as mayor under pressure last year as authorities investigated bulk sales of her paperbacks in the thousands of dollars to the University of Maryland Medical System, where she had served as a board member.

— The Associated Press

Boston mayor proposes redirecting police fundsBOSTON — The mayor recently declared racism a public health crisis in outlining a series of police reforms in response to the nationwide reckoning sparked by the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis.

Democrat Marty Walsh said he would propose transferring $12 million from the police department, or about 20% of its overtime budget, to fund a range of social services, including mental health counseling, housing programs, and new public health commission efforts to address racial disparities in health care.

Walsh also announced the creation of the Boston Police Reform Task Force to review the department’s use of force policies and recommend other improvements in 60 days. It will be chaired by former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Wayne Budd, and include representatives from the NAACP and Urban League.

— The Associated Press

Missourian gets dictionary to better define racism

Kennedy Mitchum wasn’t expecting much when she emailed Merriam-Webster last month, but she wanted to let the dictionary publisher know that she thought its definition of the word racism was inadequate.

So she was surprised when an editor responded and even more surprised that the company agreed to update the entry.

Mitchum, 22, recently graduated from Drake University and lives in Florissant, Missouri, just a few miles away from Ferguson, where protests over the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown helped solidify the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I kept having to tell them that definition is not representative of what is actually happening in the world,” she told CNN. “The way that racism occurs in real life is not just prejudice it’s the systemic racism that is happening for a lot of black Americans.”

Merriam-Webster’s first definition of racism is “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”

Mitchum said she sent her email on a Thursday night and got a reply from editor Alex Chambers the next morning. After a few emails, Chambers agreed that the entry should be updated and said a new definition is being drafted.

Peter Sokolowski, an editor at large at Merriam-Webster, said updates occurred two or three times a year to keep the dictionary as up-to-date as possible. He said the new language will probably be ready for the next update.

— CNN

Amtrak to cut back on longer routes because of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. — Amtrak will cut service later this year on most of its long-distance routes nationwide to three times a week instead of the current daily service because ridership has fallen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Wednesday that the cuts will take effect Oct. 1 and remain in place until at least the summer of 2021, but daily service could be restored if demand improves along its long-distance routes.

Jim Mathews, president and chief executive of the Rail Passengers Association, said he thinks the cuts are short-sighted and will hurt long-term demand for these routes.

“The long-distance services declined the least among Amtrak’s three business lines during the coronavirus-induced slowdown, and its services remain essential to the hundreds of small communities across the United States with fewer options than Philadelphia or Boston or New York City,” Mathews said.

The train routes being cut to three days week include the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Southwest Chief, and Texas Eagle. The Sunset Limited and Cardinal trains already operate three times a week.

Amtrak said its Auto Train, which runs from the Washington, D.C., suburbs to the Orlando, Florida, area, is the only long-distance route that will continue to operate daily.

— The Associated Press

Couple charged over son’s water intoxication death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado couple accused of killing their 11-year-old son by forcing him to drink large amounts of water are facing several charges, including child abuse and first-degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday and are being held without bail at the El Paso County jail.

Prosecutors say Zachary Sabin died in Black Forest on March 11 after the couple made him drink the water because his urine was dark. The county coroner’s office determined the boy died of forced water intoxication after he was told to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without eating.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tara Sabin, the boy’s stepmother, told authorities he wore a diaper at night because of a hereditary urological problem. Ryan Sabin, Zachary’s father and a sergeant based at Fort Carson, called 911 after he found the boy in his bed with foam coming from his mouth and blood on his bed.

An arrest affidavit says Zachary suffered other physical abuse, as did five other children.

— The Associated Press

Indianapolis mother files lawsuit in fatal police shootingINDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a black man who was killed by an Indianapolis police officer filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the city, its police department and four officers, including the one who fired the fatal shots.

The lawsuit alleges the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department failed to adequately train, screen and supervise officers to prevent them from engaging in excessive or deadly force, including Dejoure Mercer, the black police officer who shot and killed Dreasjon “Sean” Reed on May 6 during a foot chase.

The complaint says Mercer’s “use of excessive and deadly force resulted in the unlawful shooting death” of Reed, 21, and alleges his constitutional right to due process was violated. It seeks unspecified damages.

Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynn, watched with her attorneys and relatives as white doves were released during a news conference Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in Indianapolis to mark what would have been Reed’s 22nd birthday.

— The Associated Press

Cincinnati city manager hired for same position in ViriginiaCINCINNATI — Patrick Duhaney resigned as city manager Tuesday to take the same job in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Duhaney will depart from Ohio in July as he remains working for the city through the current budget cycle.

Virginia Beach City Council voted 9-2 last week to approve an ordinance for Duhaney’s employment contract.

Duhaney will be Virginia Beach’s first black city manager. He will oversee a $2 billion budget and about 7,000 full-time employees, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

— Cincinnati Herald