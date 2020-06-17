Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s brands getting makeovers

NEW YORK — Quaker Oats is retiring the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”

Just hours later, Mars, the owner of the Uncle Ben’s rice, said the brand would “evolve” in response to concerns about racial stereotyping.

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said its overhauled logo and renamed pancake mix and syrup would hit shelves in the coming months.

Aunt Jemima’s appearance has evolved over time. The brand’s origin and logo are based on the song “Old Aunt Jemima” from a minstrel show performer and reportedly sung by slaves.

The company’s website said the logo started in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a “storyteller, cook and missionary worker.” However, the website fails to mention Green was born into slavery.

Land O’Lakes announced earlier this year that it would no longer use the Native American woman who had graced its packages of butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s.

— Tribune Wire Services

Fundraiser aims to save site where Arthur Ashes is buriedNeglected Woodland Cemetery, the final resting place of Richmond-born tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe Jr. and thousands of other African-Americans, could soon have new ownership if the purchase money can be raised by the end of June.

Marvin L. Harris, a real estate broker based in Chesterfield County, Virginia, is leading a campaign to buy and restore the 104-year-old cemetery from the Entzminger family and to put it in the hands of the nonprofit Evergreen Restoration Foundation.

“We need a lot of help,” said Harris, who has spent the past year trying to seal a deal. “The family has agreed to sell for $50,000, but we have to raise it by June 30.”

Tax deductible donations can be mailed to Evergreen Restoration Foundation, 10049 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite D, North Chesterfield, Va., 23235 or online at Evergreencemeteryfund.com,

— The Richmond Free Press

Atlanta cops fired in stun-gun controversy seek jobs back

ATLANTA — Two police officers who were fired after video showed them using stun guns on a couple of college students during a large protest in Atlanta are looking to get their jobs back.

Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter, former investigators with the police department, had their attorney Monday file court paperwork against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and police chief Erika Shields. The lawsuit seeking reinstatement to their jobs alleges the officers were fired in violation of the city’s code; without investigation, proper notice or a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Bottoms said that she and Shields reviewed body camera footage from the May 30 traffic stop and decided to immediately fire the officers and place three others on desk duty.

Gardner and Streeter have been charged with aggravated assault in using their taser on 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim and 22-year-old Messiah Young, according to a warrant. Shields has since questioned the timing and appropriateness of the charges.

— The Associated Press

Fired police officer charged with assault in incident

ST. LOUIS — After more than a week of protests and the release of an incriminating video, fire police officer Joshua L. Smith was charged with assault over driving a police SUV into an unarmed man, then kicking and punching him on the ground before handcuffing him.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced the charges on Wednesday.

The day before, attorneys for the victim released a new surveillance video that shows Smith veering off the road and deliberately striking a fleeing pedestrian with his unmarked SUV. Smith then exits his vehicle, kicks the injured man on the ground, and then strikes him with his fists twice before handcuffing him.

The assault occurred on June 2 in Dellwood, a suburb north of St. Louis.

Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagen fired Smith after initial protests but did not arrest him at the time.

Smith’s attorney Scott Rosenblum claimed the incident on June 2 was “simply an accident.”

— The St. Louis American

Denver board votes to remove police officers from schools

DENVER — Denver Public Schools will phase out its use of police officers in school buildings by the end of the next school year because of concerns about how minority students are treated by the police.

The school board recently voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that requires the number of school resource officers to be reduced by 25% by the end of 2020 and completely gone by June 4, 2021. School guards will still provide security, and the money saved will be spent on hiring counselors, social workers and staff who specialize in alternative ways of dealing with disciplinary problems.

The resolution noted that about 4,500 students were ticketed or arrested by police officers between 2014 and 2019, with the vast majority being black or Latino between ages of 10 and 15. It said most of those cases could have been handled by school officials or community resources instead.

Opponents defended school resource officers who have tried to work with students and said the decision was rushed, as the resolution was introduced amid police protests over the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

— The Associated Press

Boston mayor plans redirecting funds among police reforms

BOSTON — The mayor recently declared racism a public health crisis in outlining a series of police reforms in response to the nationwide reckoning sparked by the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis.

Democrat Marty Walsh said he would propose transferring $12 million from the police department, or about 20% of its overtime budget, to fund a range of social services, including mental health counseling, housing programs, and new public health commission efforts to address racial disparities in health care.

Walsh also announced the creation of the Boston Police Reform Task Force to review the department’s use of force policies and recommend other improvements in 60 days. It will be chaired by former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Wayne Budd, and include representatives from the NAACP and Urban League.

— The Associated Press

Missouri woman gets dictionary to better define racism

Kennedy Mitchum wasn’t expecting much when she emailed Merriam-Webster last month, but she wanted to let the dictionary publisher know that she thought its definition of the word racism was inadequate.

So she was surprised when an editor responded and even more surprised that the company agreed to update the entry.

Mitchum, 22, recently graduated from Drake University and lives in Florissant, Missouri, just a few miles away from Ferguson, where protests over the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown helped solidify the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I kept having to tell them that definition is not representative of what is actually happening in the world,” she told CNN. “The way that racism occurs in real life is not just prejudice it’s the systemic racism that is happening for a lot of black Americans.”

Merriam-Webster’s first definition of racism is “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”

Mitchum said she sent her email on a Thursday night and got a reply from editor Alex Chambers the next morning. After a few emails, Chambers agreed that the entry should be updated and said a new definition is being drafted.

Peter Sokolowski, an editor at large at Merriam-Webster, said updates occurred two or three times a year to keep the dictionary as up-to-date as possible. He said the new language will probably be ready for the next update.

— CNN