Court rejects immunity from lawsuit for Kansas sheriff

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — A Kansas sheriff is not entitled to immunity from a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed black man who was shot in the back following a police chase, a federal appeals court ruled in May.

A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals found that Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay is a county official when performing law enforcement functions. Unlike a state official, the sheriff is not entitled to 11th Amendment immunity when sued for damages in his official capacity, the ruling said.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

The decision comes in the civil lawsuit filed by the family of Matthew Holmes, a 24-year-old black man with schizophrenia, who died after McPherson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Somers shot him in the back during an arrest in August 2017. The incident began when police suspected Holmes in a car burglary and he led them on a vehicle chase.

No criminal charges were brought against any officers.

Holmes’ mother, Wendy Couser, sued the officers and law enforcement agencies involved, alleging her son was beaten by officers while he lay dying from a gunshot wound. The lawsuit also contends supervisors did not adequately train officers on use of force and failed to discipline them.

— The Associated Press

Another GOP stalwart won’t back Trump in re-election bid

Colin Powell, a former U.S. Secretary of State and former leader at the Pentagon, took to the airways last weekend to throw his support for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election in November.

The retired four-star Army general is the latest Republican to publicly turn away from Donald Trump in his bid for a second term as president. Two other GOP colleagues, former President George W. Bush and current U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, have also said they would not support the re-election of Trump.

“He has drifted away from the U.S. Constitution and poses a danger to American democracy,” Powell said.

In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, Powell said: “I cannot in any way support President Trump this year.”

Powell is the latest member of the military establishment to voice displeasure with Trump. Last week, Gen. Jim Mattis, the former defense secretary under Trump, denounced his former boss for deliberately dividing the country. In addition, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen Michael Mullen and Martin Dempsey have expressed concerns about how president has handled the country’s ongoing protest.

Powell spoke candidly during the CNN discussion about Trump’s inability to handle the crisis gripping the country and facing the truth. “He lies all the time,” Powell said.

— Chicago Defender

Black cookie entrepreneur reaches another milestone

Denise Woodard, the first Black woman entrepreneur to raise $1 million for a food startup company, has reached another milestone.

The gluten-free vegan cookies produced by her company, Partake Foods, are now being sold in over 1,600 Target stores nationwide. The business got a boost in 2019 when it received a $1 million investment from Marcy Venture Partners, a consumer-focused fund co-founded by rapper Jay-Z.

Woodard, a former Coca-Cola executive, got the idea to start the business when her daughter suffered a severe allergic reaction from corn. She then created allergen-free cookies made without cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soybeans, and wheat. It turned out a lot of consumers — those who are allergy-prone and vegan looking for healthy snacks — would support her products.

“I started Partake to make delicious, nutritious snacks more accessible to everyone, like my daughter, who has food allergies,” Woodward said. “Why? Because food allergies affect 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 13 children or roughly two children per classroom.”

Aside from Target, Partake Foods cookies will also be available in Sprouts and Whole Foods.

— L.A. Focus

GOP seeks virus end around for pack convention in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are planning to vote this week on a measure that would allow President Donald Trump to speak in front of a packed Republican National Convention without some of the restrictions officials have required elsewhere to stop the coronavirus.

The first vote, which was expected as early as Tuesday, will largely be a symbolic one, given the measure will almost assuredly be rejected by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republicans will be unlikely to have the votes to override his veto.

During a Monday news conference, the governor called the proposal “irresponsible” and suggested state lawmakers do not have a role in the decision-making process.

A draft of the bill, authored by state Rep. John Torbett and circulated last week by state Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, calls for convention events in Charlotte to be held at full capacity, just as Trump had demanded from Cooper.

The governor refused his request, saying the convention in August would have to be scaled down to protect public health. In response, Trump announced plans to hold his speech elsewhere.

The bill would require attendees to complete both pre-attendance and daily health surveys and have their temperatures taken prior to entry. But it would not require face masks or 6 feet feet of physical distancing.

— The Associated Press

Alaska Supreme Court justices urge critical reforms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The justices of the Alaska Supreme Court have called for improvements within the judicial system to ensure equitable and fair treatment for people of color.

The four justices recently posted a letter online, saying there needs to be systematic improvements for African Americans, Alaska Natives and other groups.

The letter is addressed to “Fellow Alaskans” and signed by Chief Justice Joel Bolger and Justices Daniel Winfree, Peter Maassen and Susan Carney. Justice Craig Stowers retired June 1, and his seat has not yet been filled.

The justices referred to the ongoing social unrest sparked by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“As we watch events unfolding in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, we are saddened to see again that the ideals on which our society is founded are far from the reality of many people’s lives,” the letter said.

The justices said they must “provide an accessible and impartial forum” for cases.

“We recognize that too often African-Americans, Alaska Natives, and other people of color are not treated with the same dignity and respect as white members of our communities,” the justices wrote. “And we recognize that as community members, lawyers, and especially as judicial officers, we must do more to change this reality.”

They wrote that there needs to be a continued effort to make the court system “reflect the community that we serve.”

The justices said they would continue to work with the court’s advisory Fairness and Access Commission and outreach programs such as The Color of Justice.

— The Associated Press

Assaulted store boss sees new norm of COVID stress

MODESTO, Calif. — For weeks Samantha Clarke calmly listened to the insults and threats directed daily at her and her employees by people who learned they couldn’t enter the Modesto store without wearing a mask and following other coronavirus-related rules.

But never, says the 17-year veteran of retail sales, did she expect she’d be sucker-punched and left with blood gushing from her battered face. Not until it happened recently after a customer was told the last above-ground swimming pool in stock had just been sold to someone else.

“I’ve been in retail my whole life. I’ve been at this particular job 17 years, and I’ve never heard of anyone being attacked, ever,” Clarke said by phone one recent evening after finishing the night shift.

But in retrospect she said, perhaps she should have seen it coming.

— The Associated Press

“We had the normal upset customer from time to time, but rarely did someone lose their temper and cuss at us,” she said of life before the store she manages began operating under state-issued coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Now it’s just daily, sometimes back to back to back,” she said.

After months of living with such restrictions, the level of stress among people clearly has reached a boiling point, and not just in California, said Rachel Michelin, the California Retailers Association’s president and CEO.

“There’s just a high level of frustration everywhere right now,” Michelin said last week in words that seemed to presage the nationwide eruption of protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

— The Associated Press

CEO’s reply costs firm partnerships with NFL, NBA teams

CHARLOTTE, Va. — Charlotte’s two professional sports franchises and two universities have canceled their partnerships with a North Carolina home security company after the firm’s CEO told an activist he should focus on black-on-black crime rather than the George Floyd protests.

CPI Security CEO Ken Gill issued an apology for his comments Saturday on Twitter, but it failed to stem the response from teams and athletic departments that had been sponsored by CPI.

A few hours after Gill apologized, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers said they were ending their relationship with CPI. The athletics programs at North Carolina State and the University of South Carolina followed suit on Sunday, as did the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the minor league Charlotte Knights.

The controversy began when Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity sent out a mass email calling for action in response to the death of George Floyd. Gill responded by telling Millares to “spend your time in a more productive way. ... A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

— The Associated Press

Fire chief, arts official lose jobs over mural alteration

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida fire chief and arts manager have been removed from their jobs after a mural depicting black former fire department officials was replaced with one showing them with white faces.

The Palm Beach Post reports that City Manager Lori LaVerriere removed Matthew Petty, the city’s fire chief, and fired Debby Coles-Dobay, the city’s public arts manager. LaVerriere said in a statement Saturday she would not tolerate disrespect to any part of the community.

Erased from the mural, which the city recently unveiled, was the image of Latosha Clemons, who was the city’s first and only black female firefighter and deputy chief. Also removed was the face of Glenn Joseph, the city’s former fire chief. He was the first black firefighter in Boca Raton’s department.

Officials removed the public art project a day after it was unveiled.

— The Associated Press