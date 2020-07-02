California advances bill

over family leave protectionsSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Workers in companies with at least five employees could take up to three months off from work to care for a family member without fear of losing their job under a bill that narrowly passed the California Senate on Thursday.

California was one of the first states to make sure some workers keep getting paid when they take time off to care for a family member. The money doesn’t come from companies, but from state disability insurance taxes the workers pay.

But many people who work for smaller companies don’t use the program because they are not guaranteed to keep their jobs. State law only protects jobs for people who work at companies with at least 50 employees.

Thursday, the state Senate voted 21-12 to change that law to ensure job protections for workers at companies with at least five employees. The bill would only apply to people who have worked for a company for at least one year and logged at least 1,250 hours — a minimum of 24 hours a week. It covers bonding with a new child or caring for a child, parent, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, spouse or domestic partner.

The bill must still pass the state Assembly and be signed by the governor before it could become law.

— The Associated Press

Mars rover to carry plaque in honor of health workersCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle around the world.

The space agency revealed a commemorative plate attached to the Perseverance rover, aptly named Perseverance.

The rover team calls it the COVID-19 Perseverance plate, designed in the last couple months.

The black and white aluminum plate, measuring 3 by 5 inches, shows planet Earth atop a staff entwined with a serpent, a symbol of the medical community. The path of the spacecraft also is depicted, with its origin from Cape Canaveral.

Health care workers were “on front lines keeping us safe” during launch preparations, said deputy project manager Matt Wallace of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

— The Associated Press

HR head resigns as Adidas addresses diversity issuesNEW YORK — The head of global human resources at sports apparel and shoe company Adidas resigned last week following criticism from employees of what they see as the company’s failure to diversify its workforce.

Karen Parkin’s resignation comes after a group of Black employees called on Adidas’ supervisory board to investigate her and her strategy for addressing racial issues in the workplace. The employees are also pressing the company based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, to create an anonymous public channel to submit any problems about racism.

The demands from Black employees at Adidas, which has 59,000 workers worldwide, were reported by The Wall Street Journal in mid-June.

Igor Landau, chairman of Adidas AG’s supervisory board, said in a statement that Parkin’s decision to leave the company after nearly six years as head of global human resources reflects her belief that a new leader will “best drive forward the pace of change that Adidas needs at this time.”

— The Associated Press

Trump administration says funds at risk in statue debateInterior Secretary David Bernhardt has threatened to withhold funding from any state or local government that does not adequately protect its monuments, in line with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on June 26.

“The President said very clearly to these state and local leaders, some of whom have made a determination to let these things happen, that it is not a free lunch,” Bernhardt said on Fox News. “We are going to examine all of our funding mechanisms to these communities and to the extent that we have the authority, we will take into account their failure to protect these monuments.”

Nationwide protests over the recent deaths of Black men and women at the hands of police and racial injustice in America have led to a re-examination of Confederate symbols and monuments across the United States.

Protesters in some states have defaced or attempted to topple statues, arguing that they are racist symbols of America’s legacy of slavery, as the Trump administration has moved to preserve them.

— CNN

Reddit joins growing list cracking down on hate postsReddit, one of the most controversial social sites, is now trying to tackle hateful content on its platform amid broader calls for racial justice. The bans were part of a broader update to Reddit’s content policy.

Last week, the social networking site said subreddits — or forums — and users that promote hate based on “identity or vulnerability” will be banned. As part of the policy change, Reddit is initially banning about 2,000 subreddits, including “The_Donald,” a popular community supportive of President Donald Trump, where users often shared racist, misogynistic, homophobic and conspiracy content.

Reddit said the vast majority of the accounts it’s banning are inactive, and of these, only about 200 have more than 10 daily users.

The decision to ban “The_Donald” comes at a time when social media platforms are taking stronger stances against controversial content posted by Trump, or in the case of Reddit, by his apparent supporters.

Twitter has increasingly been flagging Trump’s tweets, Snapchat said it would no longer promote Trump’s account on its platform and Twitch said it would suspend an account belonging to the Trump campaign.

The bans were part of a broader update to Reddit’s content policy announced on Monday. Reddit posted a series of rules that prohibit spam as well as malicious attempts to interfere with other communities.

— CNN

NASA headquarters to honor first Black female engineerNASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced recently the agency’s headquarters building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first Black female engineer at NASA.

In 1951, Jackson started her career in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the agency’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. A mathematician and aerospace engineer, she went on to lead programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.

The work of the West Area Computing Unit caught national attention in the 2016 Margot Lee Shetterly book “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.”

The book was made into a popular movie that same year and Jackson’s character was played by award-winning actress Janelle Monáe.

Mary Winston, her maiden name, was born and raised in Hampton, Virginia. She graduated from Hampton Institute in 1942 with a dual degree in math and physical sciences.

— The Washington Informer

CBC rallying behind member to head Foreign Affairs panelCongressional Black Caucus members are rallying behind U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks as a possible replacement for Rep. Eliot Engel, the Foreign Affairs chairman who appears to have lost his Democratic primary race.

The current ballot tally skews in favor of challenger Jamaal Bowman, who has garnered more than 60% of the counted votes.

Meeks is the third-ranking Democrat on the panel, behind Engel, also from New York, and Rep. Brad Sherman of California.

Prominent CBC members have indicated their willingness to discard the seniority formula if a subsequent race ensues between Sherman and Meeks.

— The Carib News

Assistant state attorney gets judgeship in Florida

ORLANDO — Andrew Bain of Orlando has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a judge for the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County, Florida.

Bain has been an assistant state attorney in that circuit since 2013. He fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Clark.

“I am the descendant of slaves, sharecroppers, and migrant farmers, but also of warriors, peace makers, and people of God. I am thankful for all these things, because they have led me to where I am today,” said Bain. “I am forever grateful to Governor DeSantis for his faith in me. I look forward to serving the people of Florida and Orange County.”

The Lauderdale Lakes native received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in 2013.

— Daytona Times