Reward doubled to $10K in Wisconsin lighter fluid attack

MADISON, Wis. — A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving.

The additional $5,000 reward was announced Tuesday by the Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the international nonprofit StandWithUs, in partnership with the Mizel Family Foundation. That matches an earlier $5,000 reward by Madison Area Crime Stoppers for information about the attack on 18-year-old Althea Bernstein.

Carly Gammill, director of the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism, said in a statement the added reward “sends a clear message that we will not ignore this type of vicious crime.” The statement described Bernstein as a Jewish Black American.

Bernstein says she was attacked while driving in downtown Madison just blocks away from a protest early on June 24 by four white men who sprayed her with lighter fluid. One allegedly tossed a flaming lighter at her, setting her neck and face on fire. Bernstein was treated for burns at a hospital.

Police have said they are investigating the attack as a hate crime, with assistance from the FBI.

— The Associated Press

Former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks bail

ATLANTA — The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was set to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to release him from jail while his case was pending.

Garrett Rolfe, who is white, faces felony murder and other charges in the killing of Brooks, a Black man whose death happened amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis officer’s knee.

Police body cameras showed Rolfe and another officer having a calm and respectful conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes after complaints were received about Brooks falling asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru lane on June 12. But when officers told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to handcuff him, Brooks resisted. A struggle was caught on dash-camera video. Brooks grabbed one of their Tasers and fled, firing the Taser at Rolfe as he ran away. An autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe was fired and the other officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty. The police chief stepped down less than 24 hours after the shooting. Rolfe, 27, had a bond hearing scheduled on Tuesday on 11 charges and could face life in prison. Brosnan, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

— The Associated Press

NAACP working on relocating headquarters to nation’s capital

BALTIMORE — The NAACP is working with the District of Columbia to move its headquarters from Baltimore to Washington, the civil rights organization and Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said in a news release it has signed a letter of intent with the District of Columbia to move its national headquarters within the future redevelopment of the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs.

Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s president and CEO, said Washington sits at the epicenter of change, and he described the move as an exceptional opportunity.

The District of Columbia is planning to redevelop the Reeves Center through a solicitation to be issued this year. The plan calls for a transit-oriented, mixed-use development with office space, affordable housing and neighborhood-serving amenities in a way that reflects the site’s historic and cultural significance.

— The Associated Press

N.Y. virus quarantine grows for travelers from 16 statesALBANY, N.Y. — New York is urging travelers from eight additional states to self-quarantine for 14 days as it awaits a decision on the reopening of indoor dining in New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that he plans to send state police and health and liquor officials to New York City ahead of his decision expected on Wednesday. The governor said he worries about lack of compliance with requirements to wear a mask and keep 6 feet away from others.

Cuomo, along with his counterparts in New Jersey and Connecticut, announced a travel advisory last week that requires individuals from states with “increased prevalence of COVID-19” to quarantine for 14 days. His advisory applies to states with a test positivity rate higher than 10%.

Cuomo’s office announced Tuesday that California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee now meet the metrics under New York’s travel advisory. Those states join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

— The Associated Press

Striking union asks federal mediator to help with contract

BATH, Maine — The union representing striking workers at Bath Iron Works requested the assistance of a federal mediator, an official said Thursday.

More than 4,000 members of Machinists Union Local S6 went on strike recently after rejecting the shipbuilding company’s final proposal. Both the company and the union said they are open to resuming negotiations. The company’s three-year proposal would have given shipbuilders annual 3% pay raises.

The request for a mediator’s help was made by the union, but the company would have to agree to mediation, said Jay Wadleigh, a district business representative for the Machinists union.

The shipyard is one of the Navy’s five largest shipbuilders and a major employer in Maine with 6,800 workers.

— The Associated Press

California lawmakers move to lift affirmative action ban The California Senate recently voted 30-10 to pass Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5, an initiative to overturn Proposition 209 and reinstate Affirmative Action in the state after 24 years.

In 1996, voters passed Proposition 209, also known as the “California Civil Rights Initiative.” It banned discrimination or preferential treatment based on race or gender in public education, employment, and contracting.

With the June 24 passage, the constitutional amendment will now appear on the general election ballot in November for voters to decide whether to approve it or not. If voters approve the amendment, California will join 42 states that allow equal opportunity programs that support women and minorities.

Assembly members Shirley Weber, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, and Mike Gipson introduced the bill, which moved through both houses of the state legislature without much friction. On June 10, the full Assembly voted 60-14 in favor of the bill before it moved to the Senate.

— The Bakersfield News Observer

Citing racial bias, San Francisco to end releasing most mug shots

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police will stop releasing the mug shots of people who have been arrested unless they pose a threat to the public, as part of an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes, the city’s police chief announced Wednesday.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy, which goes into effect immediately, means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

Booking photos are taken when someone is arrested. They are often made public whether or not the person is prosecuted for the alleged crime, which undermines the presumption of innocence and helps perpetuate stereotypes.

Jack Glaser, a public policy professor at the University of California Berkeley who researches racial stereotyping and whose work Scott consulted, said data show Black arrestees were more likely to have their cases dismissed by prosecutors.

“That may be just part and parcel of the same issue that police will stop and search Blacks at a lower threshold of suspicion in the first place and so, their arrests are more likely to be unsubstantiated,” Glaser said.

— The Associated Press