California men charged in $10M worldwide fraud scheme
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three California men were charged with running a phony securities scheme that defrauded investors around the world out of more than $10 million, authorities said Thursday.
Christopher Mancuso, John Black and Joseph Tufo allegedly lured victims by promising to triple or quadruple their investments in a matter of months, but they instead kept the money for themselves, according to a statement from the state attorney general’s office.
When the investments came due, “the defendants would allegedly ignore calls and emails or tell various lies, including that there were delays being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.
Prosecutors said more than 70 people lost tens of thousands of dollars each. The victims came from several nations including the United States, Canada, Germany, England and Italy.
The three men were charged Wednesday with 32 felonies, including operating a fraudulent securities scheme, grand theft and investment fraud.
Mancuso and Tufo were arrested Thursday while Black remained at large, authorities said.
— The Associated Press
Michigan newspaper chain restricts use of mug shots
DETROIT — A chain of eight Michigan newspapers will stop publishing police mug shots of people charged with crimes as it seeks to break negative judgments, especially in cases involving minorities, a senior editor said Thursday.
The photos imply guilt long before trial and are indefinitely attached to news stories on the internet, no matter the outcome of a case, said John Hiner, vice president of content at MLive Media Group.
“Practices that we have followed for decades are due for a fresh look,” Hiner told readers. “Upon such review, we have determined that the reflexive use of mug shots does more to foster negative perceptions than to provide understanding to our readers.”
There will be some exceptions at MLive. Hiner said police photos will be used involving public figures, fugitives or as part of courtroom reporting of high-profile cases.
MLive publishes The Grand Rapids Press as well as newspapers in Ann Arbor, Saginaw, Flint, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Bay City and Jackson. It also runs MLive.com.
— The Associated Press
Texas Southern plans shortened fall semester due to pandemic
HOUSTON — Texas Southern University has recently made the decision to move to a modified 13-week schedule for the upcoming fall semester, which will have students completing the term before the traditional Thanksgiving break.
Due to the novel coronavirus, the modified schedule will shorten the fall semester, with the first day of class starting Aug. 19 — five days earlier than normal. The last day of class will be Nov. 13, with finals running from Nov. 14 to 19. Commencement exercises are scheduled for Nov. 21.
Classes will be offered in three formats: face-to-face, a combination of face-to-face and online and online only. The length of classes will adhere to the required contact hours.
Using the guidelines recommended by national, state, and local authorities, TSU is instituting heightened cleaning protocols, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting of “high traffic” areas.
— Houston Forward Times
Trump, Senate ally to fight removing Confederate names
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and a top Senate Republican are pushing Congress to preserve the names of military bases that honor Confederate generals, even though the House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills that rename them.
Trump said in a tweet Friday that he had spoken to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Oklahoma Republican who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, “who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!).″
Inhofe, a staunch conservative and close Trump ally, also opposes the name change, even though he led Senate approval of the defense bill that would mandate name changes at Fort Bragg, Fort Benning and other Army posts named for Confederate generals.
Defense policy bills approved by both the House and Senate would change the names of 10 Army posts that honor Confederate leaders, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Forts Robert E. Lee and A.P. Hill in Virginia.
The House bill would require the base names to be changed within a year, while the Senate would give the military three years to rename them. The two versions must be reconciled, but both were approved by veto-proof margins last week.
If Trump vetoes a bill with a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops, that would be a rare event, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. said: “But rarer still is an American president who would put the interests of a handful of pro-slavery Confederates above the well-being and national security of the entire nation.’’
— The Associated Press
Blacks top stay-at-home arrests filed in Milwaukee
African Americans make up the majority of residents arrested on charges of violating Milwaukee’s stay-at-home order, according to data obtained from the Milwaukee Police Department through a public records request.
Of the 177 individuals arrested from March 27 to May 12, 138 were African American (78%) and 21 were Hispanic (12%), according to MPD data. Only 6% of those arrested were white.
The stay-at-home measure began being enforced in Milwaukee and other cities in Wisconsin as fears grew over the spread of the coronavirus.
On April 21, the Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a $500 fine for violations of the statute after widespread reports of noncompliance to the order. Police had begun to enforce the order before that measure.
MPD spokeswoman Sgt. Sheronda Grant said 173 people were arrested for committing other crimes while violating the stay-at-home order.
The other four arrests involved a business owner who refused to abide by the order; two individuals caught fleeing from police; and another person involved in a fistfight that resulted in a nonfatal shooting, she said.
— The Madison Times
Maine finally changes racist island names 43 years late
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has changed the names of three islands that included a racist slur against Black people, 43 years after a state law banned the use of the word in place names.
State officials also instructed two other localities to change the names of two islands that include a derogatory word for a Native American woman, the Portland Press Herald reported recently.
On July 9, the five island names were listed in Maine’s Coastal Island Registry, despite a law first passed in 1977 and updated in 2001 and 2009, which banned the use of certain racial slurs in place names in Maine.
Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, which oversees the island name registry, ordered it taken down from its website for review.
Town or county officials, in the case of unincorporated areas, are responsible for ensuring names in their area comply with the law, Maine’s attorney general’s office said.
Maine’s first Black state legislator, Gerald Talbot, sponsored the law making the inclusion of the racial slur for Black people in place names illegal.
His daughter, Rachel Talbot Ross, was the first Black woman legislator to be elected in Maine when she took office in 2016. She told the Press Herald newspaper she was “aghast” to hear the names were still on the books.
— The Associated Press
