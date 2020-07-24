Oregon succession group must get required signatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has denied a petition to bypass state-required signatures to qualify as a ballot measure as a group proposes for 17 counties to divorce from Oregon and become part of Idaho.
U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane ruled Monday that the group, Move Oregon’s Border, was not “reasonably diligent” in attempting to collect signatures, even amid the unusual limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregonian reported the judge found that Move Oregon’s Border provided scant evidence of a conscientious effort to obtain signatures thus far.
The plaintiffs only held one rally, in Roseburg on March 7, collecting 389 signatures. The group also pointed to the 9,195 members on its Facebook group, the judge noted.
The state mandates petitioners obtain a minimum number of signatures in order to qualify for the ballot. But Move Oregon’s Border had argued COVID-19 restrictions had made the usual methods of signature gathering impossible.
“Holding one rally, collecting less than 400 signatures, and hosting a Facebook page does not constitute reasonable diligence when compared with other initiative proponents,” the judge ruled.
— The Associated Press
Report notes billionaires getting richer amid pandemic
Texas has 56 billionaires who collectively saw their wealth increase by $24 billion, or 10%, during the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic even as the state’s economy was reeling from a huge spike in joblessness and a collapse in taxes collected, according to a report by Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies.
Three additional newly-minted billionaires joined the exclusive Texas club during the same period, the groups noted.
The $24 billion increase in wealth of the billionaires exceeds the $5.7 billion state budget hole this year due to the pandemic. This trend of billionaire wealth growth dwarfing state revenue declines is similar in nearly half the states, according to a new ATF analysis.
Between March 18 — roughly the starting date of the pandemic shutdown, when most federal and state economic restrictions were in place — and June 17, the total net worth of the state’s 56 billionaires rose from $238.9 billion to $276.3 billion, based on an analysis of Forbes data.
Fourteen Texas billionaires, including Michael Dell and Richard Kinder, saw their wealth grow by more than 25% during the pandemic period. Over roughly the same time, 2,400,000 of the state’s residents lost their jobs, 96,000 fell ill with the virus and 2,000 died from it.
Over the same three-month period, the nation’s 600-plus billionaires saw their combined wealth increase by $584 billion, or 20% — rising from $2.948 trillion to $3.531 trillion, based on the groups’ analysis of Forbes data. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve reported that as of the week of June 10, total U.S. household wealth had shrunk by $6.5 trillion during the first three months of the year. Also, the total number of billionaires grew from 614 to 643.
“It’s immoral that billionaires are getting richer and richer while average Americans are treading water if they are lucky, or drowning, from the economic crash caused by the pandemic,” said Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness. “Congress needs to urgently provide a major new financial aid package to ensure working families can recover and critical state and local services can keep being provided.”
— The Houston Defender
Incumbent loses close runoff election in Texas race
In a closely watched runoff election, attorney Jasmine Felicia Crockett secured the Democratic Party’s nomination for state House District 100 in Texas.
Crockett was able to maintain a narrow lead in the July 14 balloting over incumbent Lorraine Birabil. With all 73 precincts reporting, she attained victory with just over 100 votes — 5,163 votes vs. 5,017 votes.
The runoff was required after a six-way primary election on March 3 in which no one secured 50% or more of the vote.
Birabil won the seat in a special election earlier this year in replacing Eric Johnson who resigned to run for the mayor in Dallas.
“I’m just thankful that I get to go to Austin, and truly get down to writing legislation that I think will start to have positive effects on everyday people,” said Crockett, who will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.
Crockett, born in St. Louis, earned her bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College in 2003 and her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2006.
— Texas Metro News
California men charged in $10M worldwide fraud scheme
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three California men were charged with running a phony securities scheme that defrauded investors around the world out of more than $10 million, authorities said Thursday.
Christopher Mancuso, John Black and Joseph Tufo allegedly lured victims by promising to triple or quadruple their investments in a matter of months, but they instead kept the money for themselves, according to a statement from the state attorney general’s office.
When the investments came due, “the defendants would allegedly ignore calls and emails or tell various lies, including that there were delays being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.
Prosecutors said more than 70 people lost tens of thousands of dollars each. The victims came from several nations including the United States, Canada, Germany, England and Italy.
The three men were charged Wednesday with 32 felonies, including operating a fraudulent securities scheme, grand theft and investment fraud.
Mancuso and Tufo were arrested Thursday while Black remained at large, authorities said.
— The Associated Press
Michigan newspaper chain restricts use of mug shots
DETROIT — A chain of eight Michigan newspapers will stop publishing police mug shots of people charged with crimes as it seeks to break negative judgments, especially in cases involving minorities, a senior editor said Thursday.
The photos imply guilt long before trial and are indefinitely attached to news stories on the internet, no matter the outcome of a case, said John Hiner, vice president of content at MLive Media Group.
“Practices that we have followed for decades are due for a fresh look,” Hiner told readers. “Upon such review, we have determined that the reflexive use of mug shots does more to foster negative perceptions than to provide understanding to our readers.”
There will be some exceptions at MLive. Hiner said police photos will be used involving public figures, fugitives or as part of courtroom reporting of high-profile cases.
MLive publishes The Grand Rapids Press as well as newspapers in Ann Arbor, Saginaw, Flint, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Bay City and Jackson. It also runs MLive.com.
Texas Southern plans abbreviated fall semester due to virus
HOUSTON — Texas Southern University has recently made the decision to move to a modified 13-week schedule for the upcoming fall semester, which will have students completing the term before the traditional Thanksgiving break.
Due to the novel coronavirus, the modified schedule will shorten the fall semester, with the first day of class starting Aug. 19 — five days earlier than normal. The last day of class will be Nov. 13, with finals running from Nov. 14 to 19. Commencement exercises are scheduled for Nov. 21.
Classes will be offered in three formats: face-to-face, a combination of face-to-face and online and online only. The length of classes will adhere to the required contact hours.
Using the guidelines recommended by national, state, and local authorities, TSU is instituting heightened cleaning protocols, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting of “high traffic” areas.
— Houston Forward Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.