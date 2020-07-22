D.C. mayor slammed over missteps in coronavirus crisis
WASHINGTON — District of Columbia’s Black residents have died from the coronavirus at a rate nearly six times that of the city’s white population, a new report found.
The American Public Media report said “missteps” included a lack of testing and poorly resourced hospitals surrounding Mayor Muriel Bowser’s handling of the crisis. It claims the problems helped contribute to how the virus has affected Black residents as opposed to whites.
For instance, while Black residents comprise nearly 50% of the city’s population, they have accounted for nearly 2 in 3 virus deaths.
As a result, there were “crucial missteps” from the Bowser administration that have had a disproportionate impact on Black people, according to the report, which further reveals that the city failed to open sites for free coronavirus testing in the largely impoverished Ward 8 -where most residents are Black — until early April.
The report goes on to state that when a testing site was opened, it was at United Medical Center, a remote hospital located near the Maryland border, and hours were limited. Not many people showed up to get tested, and two months later, the site was closed down.
— The Washington Informer
N.Y. congresswoman allows campaign staff to unionize
NEW YORK — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is practicing what she preached regarding her campaign staffers.
Her re-election campaign agreed to a collective bargaining agreement with staffers in talks with the Campaign Workers Guild. This deal includes all non-managerial staff as well as part- and full-time employees.
The contract also included paid time off, unlimited sick days, health and life insurance, a 40-hour work week, severance pay, a salary floor of $4,000 a month for full-time staff and, recognizing that many staffers are also parents, child care.
Meg Reilly, president of CWG, said this is the start of a new day with electoral campaigns and their staffers.
“A few years ago, campaign workers who demanded workplace rights like a living wage, health insurance, and sexual harassment policies were laughed out of the room,” said Reilly. “The tide is turning, and these workers have shown that unionization is about more than the contract: it’s about workplace democracy; it’s about solidarity; and it’s about putting workers at the forefront.”
— New York Amsterdam News
COVID-19 diagnosis closes Black newspaper in Los Angles
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Sentinental recently closed its offices after a staff was diagnosed with COVID-19, as the coronavirus has caused more than 140,000 deaths in the United States.
The NBC4 reported about the management’s decision to shut down the newspaper, which is one of the oldest Black publications in California in providing coverage for the past 85 years.
Across the nation, several other Black newspaper operations, including the Afro-American in the Washington, D.C., area, have closed their offices since the start of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
— Tribune Wire Services
Longtime incumbent loses fierce primary battle in N.Y.
NEW YORK — Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman defeated U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, the House Foreign Affairs chairman, in a hotly contested Democratic primary.
Bowman’s victory is an extraordinary rebuke to the Democratic Party establishment both in New York and on Capitol Hill — and reason for new optimism among progressives in the wake of Sens. Bernie Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s failed presidential primary bids.
The final call of the race comes more than three weeks after the June 23 primary and a drawn-out process in which the state has struggled to deliver timely results amid an influx of absentee ballots as mail-in voting was expanded as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Bowman, a 44-year-old political newcomer, follows in the footsteps of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who ousted former Rep. Joe Crowley, then the fourth-ranking House Democrat, in a 2018 primary. Sanders and Warren, along with Ocasio-Cortez and popular New York lawmakers like state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, endorsed Bowman. Engel had the support of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, who lives in a neighboring district.
In 1988, Engel was victorious in a Democratic primary against an incumbent Congressman Mario Biaggi, who had been convicted on racketeering charges a month before the primary. Engel, 73, went on to served in the House for nearly 32 years.
— CNN
U.S. orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston
WASHINGTON — The federal government has abruptly ordered China to “cease all operations and events” at its consulate in Houston, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in what it called an “unprecedented escalation” in recent actions taken by Washington.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the consulate was directed to close “in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information” but did not immediately provide additional details of what prompted the closure. Chinese media reported that the consulate had been given 72 hours to close.
Relations between China and the United States have plummeted in the past year, amid an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and US criticism of China’s human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
— CNN
Felons convicted out-of-state fight to restore voting rights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Voter rights advocates filed a lawsuit in Tennessee on Wednesday demanding that top election officials allow people to participate in elections if they’ve had their voting rights restored after being convicted of a felony out of state.
The Campaign Legal Center submitted the complaint on behalf of two residents who have both been convicted of a felony outside of Tennessee and have since had their voting rights restored in the state of their conviction.
The complaint names Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Attorney General Herbert Slatery as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court.
Since 1981, Tennessee has allowed residents with felony convictions in other states to register to vote as long as their voting rights had been restored in the state of their conviction, according to the complaint.
However, Campaign Legal Center contends this fact was not well known to the public. The group began working late last year with Tennessee’s Elections Division to better clarify a path for people looking to restore their rights.
The complaint alleges the state then “abruptly reversed course” and began requiring residents who had out-of-state felony convictions to meet additional rules. According to the complaint, the Elections Division received a legal opinion from the attorney general’s office that stated residents must not only have their voting rights restored from the state of their conviction, but also must have fully paid all their corresponding legal and restitution fees.
— The Associated Press
Texas senator loses runoff in bid for U.S. Senate seat
HOUSTON — The morning after one of the most-watched races in the nation, Texas Sen. Royce West conceded in his Democratic primary runoff to up-and-comer Mary Hegar.
West lost in his bid to become the first Black U.S. senator from Texas. The 67-year-old politician, born in Annapolis, Maryland, would have faced Republican John Cornyn, who has held the seat since 2002.
Just after the polls closed on July 14, West told the Texas Metro News that he expected to pull out a win. However, with 100% of precincts reporting results across the state, West had about 48% of the Democratic votes while Hegar pulled in 52%.
According to official results posted on the Texas Secretary of State’s Election Results website, Hegar earned a little more than 498,00 ballots compared with 457,555 for West, who represents the 23rd District that includes parts of Dallas County.
— Texas Metro News
School choice advocate retires from Marquette University
MILWAUKEE — The former superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools and nationally known advocate for school choice has retired after decades at Marquette University.
Howard Fuller left at the end of June from the university, where he served as a distinguished professor of education and founder and director of its Institute for the Transformation of Learning.
Before returning to the school where he earned his doctorate degree in 1986, Fuller oversaw the Milwaukee public school system from 1991 to 1995. Dr. Fuller became nationally known for his unending support for fundamental educational reform
“I just felt like it was time,” said Fuller, 79, who acknowledged a weariness in his voice in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in June.
Fuller served on the boards at The Black Alliance for Educational Options, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy and Milwaukee Charter School Advocates.
— The Milwaukee Times
