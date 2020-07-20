Chicago police adds link in monitoring transit system
CHICAGO — Police have launched a new “strategic decision support center” to watch for crime on Chicago Transit Authority lines within the department’s 1st District, which includes parts of downtown and the South Side.
The center has been operating for about a month, according to Police Supt. David Brown.
The Central District is the latest to get a support center, which are now in place in 21 of the city’s 22 police districts. The 24/7 operation will allow officers within the center to monitor over 4,000 surveillance cameras including access to the CTA’s entire network of 32,000 surveillance cameras. Thus allowing police to watch over transit agency’s entire system in real-time.
The extensive surveillance system will to allow officers to not only catch crimes unfolding, but also follow criminals who use the CTA for their escape.
— Chicago Defender
Gentrification initiative looks to help longtime residents
HOUSTON — WeBuyBlack reported that Southern University graduate Christopher Senegal recently acquired two blocks in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, which is known for its African-American roots and dubbed Houston’s “Black Wall Street.”
Senegal started a new initiative called “Buy The Block” to help residents invest in their properties so they can stay in the neighborhood for the long term.
Senegal’s journey started back in 2013 when he purchased a block no one wanted due to issues with drugs and crime. He was turned down by 23 lenders before eventually receiving funding.
The young entrepreneur used crowdfunding so people could invest as little as $250 to own a piece of his company’s real estate portfolio.
The first project consists of 14 town-home developments worth $3.9 million focused on bringing Black professionals back to the neighborhood. Another development consists of 18 homes and two commercial buildings worth $1.3 million.
He has managed to amass $700,000 through crowdfunding to protect his long-term, fixed-income residents from displacement.
Senegal hopes that the new initiative will encourage others to invest in their communities rather than move out when they reach a higher income bracket.
— The Louisiana Weekly
Texas university to review campus tributes’ ties to slavery
WACO, Texas — Baylor University regents are creating a panel to consider whether any statues, buildings or other tangible tributes on the Waco campus reflect a racist past.
The regents adopted a resolution recently that recognizes that most of the university’s founding fathers were slaveholders, racists and white supremacists when the school was founded in 1845. Among those people are Judge R.E.B. Baylor, the school’s namesake, most members of its initial board of trustees and several early leaders of the institution.
“During Baylor’s infancy, a number of University leaders and prominent individuals connected to the institution supported Confederate causes and engaged in the fight to preserve the institution of slavery both during and following the Civil War, including some serving as members of the Confederacy’s armed forces,” the resolution states.
The regents created a commission to review the historical context of “all statues, monuments, buildings and other aspects of the campus in reference to their physical location, placement and naming.” The panel will make recommendations on possible actions.
Baylor was recently the target of a lawsuit that accused the university of scapegoating black athletes for a scandal over its handling of sexual assaults against students. It also has been associated with the Southern Baptist Convention, an organization created in a split with northern Baptists over slavery. The convention in recent years has apologized for slavery.
— The Associated Press
Black kids die more often after surgery, study finds
Black children were more likely than whites to die after common surgeries, a U.S. study found, echoing evidence seen in adults.
The researchers examined national data on nearly 173,000 operations from 2012 through 2017. Appendix removal and orthopedic operations were among the most common surgeries. And while there were few deaths, the disparities were striking: 23 black youngsters died within 30 days of surgery compared with 13 whites.
The study was published Monday in Pediatrics.
Children were younger than 17 and were considered relatively healthy before their surgeries. While Black children had slightly more heart and digestive problems, pre-existing conditions were uncommon.
Those differences don’t fully explain the results, said lead author, Dr. Olubukola Nafiu of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Differences in hospital quality and doctor bias have been suggested as contributors to racial health inequities in other research, but Nafiu said those factors are beyond the study’s scope and that reasons for the disparities found are uncertain.
— The Associated Press
Large Confederate flag along I-95 spurs renewed ire
FALMOUTH, Va. — A Confederate flag that hangs from an 80-foot pole along Interstate 95 in Virginia is once again drawing the ire of some local residents.
The Free Lance-Star reported Saturday that residents spoke out against the flag at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting in Stafford County. They said the flag evokes racism and is similar to a Nazi symbol.
The latest criticism of the flag follows the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. But the flag has been criticized since it first went up in 2014 in Falmouth, a town between Richmond and Washington, D.C.
Maintained by a group called Virginia Flaggers, the flag is visible to both southbound and northbound traffic on the heavily traveled interstate.
In 2017, the county’s attorney said the county could not legally require the flag’s removal on private property because it did not violate the county’s zoning ordinance.
— The Associated Press
S.C. lawmaker wants penalty for removing Dixie tributes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker said he will try to get a proposal into the state budget that would stop giving state money to a city or county that removes a historical monument without the General Assembly’s permission.
Rep. Bill Taylor said he wants to put teeth into the state’s monument protection law called the Heritage Act, passed in 2000.
The act is under siege on several fronts. Three people, including the widow of state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, are suing — saying the law is unconstitutional and asking the state Supreme Court to take up the case directly.
Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion last month saying the act’s requirement that lawmakers must agree by a two-thirds vote to change a street or building name or to alter or move a monument that honors someone from the Civil War or other military conflict is not legal. Wilson did add he thinks the protection portion of the act would remain if a judge agreed with his opinion.
— The Associated Press
