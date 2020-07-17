Florida gives $3.5M more in funding to state’s first HBCU
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters College will see an increase in state funding.
Its president, A. Zachary Faison, Jr., spoke recently during a press conference at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, With Gov. Ron DeSantis standing alongside him, Falson addressed the historic investment made for the benefit of EWC in the state legislative budget.
“Many students who come to EWC do not drop out, they stop out, due to financial hardships and difficulties. This additional support will help lessen that unfortunate trend.” Governor DeSantis also duly acknowledged that an important part of Florida’s history is the tremendous contributions made to the state by its’ HBCUs.
The budget calls for sending an additional $3.5 million to Edward Waters College, for a total of $7.4 million in state support this fiscal year for Florida’s first historically Black college or university. It represents a 72% increase in state support for EWC over the prior budget year.
Faison said EWC plans to use some of the additional funding for new academic programs such as computer science, forensic science, social work and the school’s first master’s degree program.
— The Florida Star
California moves to expand voting rights for more ex-felons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Senate recently advanced legislation that will put a referendum on the November ballot to let voters decide whether to restore voting rights to former inmates who are still on parole.
In California, a person’s right to vote is suspended when they are imprisoned or on parole for a felony conviction. However, they can vote while on probation, county post-release community supervision or federal supervised release.
Only two states, Maine and Vermont, allow people to vote while still incarcerated.
Assembly Constitutional Amendment 6 passed out the Senate on a 28-9 vote. It was sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, and is also known as the Free the Vote Act.
It has been a long road for ACA 6 since it first passed out of the state Assembly with bipartisan support in August 2019. If the measure is approved in November, about 48,000 people on parole would become eligible to vote.
— Black Voice News
Maryland county eyes police reform amid bias claims
LARGO, Md. — The top elected official in one of Maryland’s largest counties has formed a task force to look at reforming its police department amid a national wave of protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the task force’s creation early in July, nearly a month after she accepted the resignation of Police Chief Hank Stawinski.
Stawinski resigned within hours of a court filing that portrayed the county’s department as an agency poisoned by a racist culture.
The Washington Post reports that the new task force will be charged with making recommendations on hiring, training and use of force in policing. The panel is scheduled to submit a report with recommendations to Alsobrooks by Oct. 30.
Prince George’s County abuts Washington, D.C., and has more than 900,000 residents. The county is predominantly Black, but its police department has a greater percentage of white officers than Black officers, according to a 2018 lawsuit filed by civil rights organizations.
The federal lawsuit accused the department of condoning racism and retaliating against Black and Hispanic officers who complained about white colleagues’ bigoted behavior.
— The Associated Press
Ex-Virginia governor accuses state library agency of racism
RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder is accusing the state’s library agency of racism for its slow pace in processing and publicly presenting records from his tenure as the nation’s first elected Black governor.
Wilder, 89, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch recently that he did not understand why the Library of Virginia has been processing papers from his gubernatorial successors before finishing work on his.
“Why isn’t it racism?” Wilder asked.
State Librarian Sandra Gioia Treadway acknowledged that the processing of Wilder’s records had “fallen off the radar,” a lapse that she attributed to budget cuts and turnover in key positions, including the state archivist.
“This is devastating for me, but we are addressing it,” she said.
Treadway said she didn’t know how few of Wilder’s papers had been processed and made public until Wilder’s son, Larry, contacted her earlier this year.
Wilder’s papers from his terms as governor and as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor can’t be made public until it is sorted, analyzed, indexed and reviewed for exceptions under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, she said.
Wilder, a grandson of slaves, served as Virginia’s governor from 1990 to 1994. He later served a term as Richmond’s mayor.
— The Associated Press
Seattle officials outline plans for cutting police budget
SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have been conducting a thorough review of the city’s police department’s budget and the effects of budget reductions would have on services to the residents and businesses.
As a result, they recently announced plans to move ahead with actions to transfer programs and functions from within the Seattle Police Department and identified some preliminary reductions to the 2021 budget. Their analysis foresees a $76 million reduction in the SPD budget, including $20.5 million in cuts.
Best became the city’s first black woman to head the police department when she took charge in 2018. She has worked within the agency for more than 25 years.
— The Seattle Medium
California bill would expand family leave protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Workers in companies with at least five employees could take up to three months off from work to care for a family member without fear of losing their job under a bill that narrowly passed the state Senate this month.
California became the first state in the country in 2004 to make sure some workers keep getting a portion of their salaries when they take time off to care for a family member. The money doesn’t come from companies, but from state disability insurance taxes the workers’ pay.
But many people who work for smaller companies don’t use the program because they are not guaranteed to keep their jobs. In most cases, state and federal law only protect jobs for people who work at companies with at least 50 employees.
The Senate voted 21-12 to change that law to ensure job protections for workers at companies with at least five employees. The bill would only apply to people who have worked for a company for at least one year and logged at least 1,250 hours — a minimum of 24 hours a week.
Leave could be take for bonding with a new child or caring for a child, parent, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, spouse or domestic partner.
The bill must still pass the Assembly and be signed by the governor before it could become law.
— The Associated Press
Air Force Academy set to get first Black superintendent
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An African American man was nominated for the first time to lead the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, officials said.
The Air Force announced in early July that President Donald Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Richard Clark to be the school’s next superintendent, The Gazette reported. Clark is currently the deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration at the Pentagon.
Clark is expected to take command in August if the Senate confirms the nomination, becoming the second Black general to head up a service academy, officials said. Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams became the first African-American superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 2018.
Clark, who will replace Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, graduated from the Academy in 1986. He previously served as the school’s commandant of cadets, was a junior varsity football coach and candidate counselor.
— The Associated Press
