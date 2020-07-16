Malcolm X daughter talks about shining light on racism
lyasah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, said she thought President Donald Trump’s reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests helped to shine a light on the racism that black people have had to endure for centuries.
In an interview with Sky News in June, Shabazz, a 57-year-old professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, said Trump’s response to the protest was good in the sense that it ‘awakened’ people to the ‘kinds of people that actually exist out there.”
“To have him spewing some of the things that he says and then to see an officer steal someone’s life the way he did and that continuing, people are understanding the challenges that blacks have experienced for the last 500 years,” she told the British broadcaster.
During the interview, she revealed how she thought the current generation is of a similar mindset to her father and ‘sick and tired’ of racism. She likened the younger generation participating in Black Lives Matter protests similar to those who called for change in the 1960s.
“We must make sure we are accomplishing these goals so that when the marching, demonstrating and protests are over, it doesn’t just fall to the wayside and we don’t just find ourselves 50 years from now in the same space where Malcolm was 50 years ago,” she said about the protests over the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other social injustices in the United States.
— The Carib News
Community investment focus of city’s reparation plans
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Officials in the North Carolina city of Asheville have apologized for its historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that unanimous vote was taken by the City Council on Tuesday.
The resolution on reparations does not require direct payments but will mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.
“Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” said Councilman Keith Young, one of two Black council members and the measure’s chief proponent.
“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” Young said.
Priorities could include efforts to increase minority home ownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership. The resolution also mentions strategies to close the gaps in health care, education and pay.
The resolution calls for the creation of a Community Reparations Commission to recommend programs and resources to be used.
— The Associated Press
Rideshare CEO’s dismembered body found in NYC condo
NEW YORK — The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo where an electric saw was left behind, police said Wednesday.
Fahim Saleh was found Tuesday afternoon inside his seventh-floor unit on the Lower East Side. A relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. A clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and the electric saw were discovered in the living room, police said.
Investigators also recovered security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into his two-bedroom suite on Tuesday closely followed by someone dressed in black, including a mask. It also shows a struggle between the two ensuing at the entrance to the unit, said an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.
— The Associated Press
Autopsy rules homicide in alleged jail cell beating of man
MISSISSIPPI — Two years after the investigation began and a year after a wrongful-death lawsuit was filed against Madison County Sherifi’ and jail personnel, the death of 36-year-old Harvey Hill has been ruled a homicide.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed the autopsy report that said, “Harvey Hill died as a result of multiple blunt traumatic injuries.” Hill was allegedly beaten on May 6, 2018, after he was arrested and placed in a Madison County jail celL
The family’s attorneys Derek Sells and Carlos Moore said in a June 29 press notice that they had received the official autopsy from the State Medical Examiner the week before though the procedure was completed in May 2018.
The Cochran firm, which hired the two attorneys, had filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February 2019 that charged Madison County jailers with severely beating and macing a handcuffed Hill before throwing him back into his cell, where he died the next morning.
The autopsy by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mark LeVaughn noted that Hill had suffered from abrasions, a liver laceration and other injuries, according to the law firm.
_ The Jackson Advocate
Black trade union among foes of airport privatization
ST. LOUIS — A Black trade union recently joined with other labor organizations to voice opposition to the privatization of St. Louis Lambert Airport.
The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, UNITE HERE Local 74, Communications Workers of America Locals 6300 and 6355, American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Local 420, the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) and the American Postal Workers Union St. Louis Gateway District #8 are urging residents and elected leaders to reject the effort.
The labor organizations — together with SEIU, which previously announced its opposition — represent more than 14,000 working people across St. Louis including nearly 550 at the airport.
“This rigged airport deal only benefits wealthy special interests and the well-connected,” said Lew Moye, president of the CBTU. “Working families in North City are sick of these empty promises; our neighborhoods need real investment, and airport privatization is not the way to do it.”
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has moved airport privatization legislation, BB71, through City Hall at lightning speed. A similar effort, financially backed by an organization tied to billionaire Rex Sinquefield and connected to Reed, is on track to appear on the November ballot. Both would benefit Sinquefield and connected consultants who would get a $44 million payout should Lambert be privatized.
— St. Louis American
Oregon minimum wage rises to at least $13.25 an hour
Minimum wage workers in Oregon got a raise on July 1.
The state’s rate rose to $13.25 an hour for the Portland metro area; $12 an hour for less populated areas of the state and $11.50 an hour for non-urban counties.
These rate increases are the fourth yearly increases since 2016. Minimum wage rates will continue to increase each year until 2023, at which point they will be indexed to inflation based on Consumer Price Index, a figure published by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The federal minimum wage remained at $7.25 since 2009. Oregon workers must be paid at the state rate with few exceptions and can file a complaint with the state Bureau of Labor and Industries.
— The Portland Observer
S.C. native runs for president as independent candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jade Simmons, a graduate of St. Andrew’s High School in Charleston, has decided to enter the 2020 presidential race as an independent candidate.
Simmons, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in Illinois and a master’s degree from Rice University in Houston, is the daughter of civil rights activist Jerome Smalls. She is a renowned pianist and has performed with the Dallas Symphony and others.
Simmons was recently in Charleston collecting signatures on her petition to ensure a place on the ballot, a task that requires her to collect 10,000 signatures from South Carolina registered voters.
— Charleston Chronicle
