Alabama man to end 1,000-mile

walk at steps of Floyd memorial

MINNEAPOLIS — An Alabama man plans to complete a 1,000-mile protest walk at the site where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Terry Willis, who is from Huntsville, Alabama, started walking toward Minneapolis on June 2 after seeing a video of Floyd’s death.

Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Four since-fired officers have been charged in the case.

Willis said he is completing the walk to honor Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Black people who were killed this year. Willis said that as a 35-year-old Black man and father, he was overwhelmed by their deaths and wanted to protest police violence and racial injustice.

— The Associated Press

Teen raises $160,000 to help Black businesses rebuild

CJ Pearson, a 17-year-old teen from Atlanta, is helping local Black-owned businesses that were damaged by violent protesters and rioters. With the help of the Georgia Association of Minority Entrepreneurs, he raised $160,000 in just one week to help stores rebuild.

CJ, who is the founder of an organization called Last Hope USA, started the initiative with hopes to “show that Black lives matter by supporting these Black-owned businesses that were adversely affected by these recent events, and not intentionally,” he told WSBTV.

Wilbourn Sisters Designs, a local fashion boutique, has been among the beneficiaries in recovering from the damage since the protests after George Floyd’s police-custody death in Minneapolis in May. Its owner, Janice Wilbourn, was grateful when CJ gave her a $10,000 check to help rebuild.

Now, aside from selling clothes, Wilbourn plans to start teaching sewing classes, with their first project to be making masks.

CJ says that he is glad to directly help those in need and not just be posting on social media.

“I think it’s so important to put actions behind our words,” he said. “Posting a black screen isn’t enough. We need to go do something.”

— The Florida Star

Juneteenth will become a paid holiday in N.C.’s Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Wake County says it’s the first in the state to make Juneteenth a paid county holiday.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the county’s Board of Commissioners voted to approve the holiday during a virtual meeting on Monday.

Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage. The holiday has reached a new level of recognition in the wake of protests across the country against racism, police brutality and other inequities.

Wake County said in a news release that it’s the first to make Juneteenth a paid holiday in the state. The county has more than 4,000 employees. The cost of adding the holiday will be more than $500,000 a year.

The city of Raleigh is among other localities in the region that are expected to discuss or vote on recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday.

— The Associated Press

Utility abandons plans for controversial gas pipeline

Dominion Energy’s controversial plan to construct a natural gas pipeline crossing Virginia and including a community largely populated by African Americans has been canceled.

The decision, which comes less than three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected arguments that it should not be allowed to cross the Appalachian Trail, has already cost $3.4 billion in a more than 5-year-old effort to build the 600-mile link between gas fields in West Virginia as well as for big markets for gas in Hampton Roads, central Virginia and North Carolina.

In a joint statement, Dominion Energy and partner Duke Energy added that the plan faced ongoing delays and increasing cost, such as tree clearing work slated for the winter in order to keep the project from falling further behind schedule.

Black residents said the now-cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s intrusion on their lives did nothing to benefit them.

— The Washington Informer

Georgia ‘second-chance’ bill heads to governor’s desk

ATLANTA — Senate Bill 288, an effort lead by Georgia Justice Project and the Second Chance for Georgia Campaign, was passed both the Georgia House and Senate unanimously and was now heading for the governor’s signature to become law.

SB 288 expands access to criminal record restriction and sealing in Georgia — a process most states call expungement.

Under current Georgia law almost all convictions stay on a person’s record forever, creating lifetime barriers to employment, housing and other opportunities.

The new law would give a second chance to thousands of Georgians who want to work but are held back by their criminal history. Georgia has the highest rate of correctional control — prison, jail, probation or parole — in the country. The state has 4.3 million people with criminal history — 40% of its adult population.

SB 288 would align Georgia with 41 other states by allowing individuals to petition the court to have certain misdemeanor convictions restricted and sealed four years after the completion of their sentence, provided they have no new convictions and no pending charges. This includes individuals who have received a Pardon from the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Certain offenses would be excluded from restriction and sealing, including sex crimes, crimes against children, family violence and DUI.

The bill also provides significant liability protection for employers who engage in second-chance hiring. Records remain available to law enforcement and prosecutors, and certain restricted charges remain available for employers who serve vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people suffering from mental illness.

— Savannah Herald

Walmart to convert parking lots into drive-in theaters

With movie theaters remaining closed around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart has come up with a plan to help moviegoers get a similar big-screen experience while practicing social distancing.

Beginning in August, Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters. The company is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises for the drive-in tour that runs through October, reported ABC7 News.

Walmart says additional details will be announced closer to the start of the tour.

Though the company has not yet specified which parking lots will be turned into theaters, they do say these events will be held at Walmart Supercenters across America.

More information is available at walmartdrive-in.com.

— The Chicago Crusader

Black billionaire launches project to aid HBCU students

Billionaire Robert Smith, who pledged during a commencement speech last year to pay off the student debt of the graduating class at Morehouse College, is launching a new initiative aimed at easing the burden of student loans at historically Black colleges and universities.

The nonprofit Student Freedom Initiative will address the disproportionate loan burden on Black students and create more choices for those whose career options or further educational opportunities might be limited by heavy student debt.

Smith, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, is the wealthiest Black man in the United States, according to Forbes. He donated $34 million last year that wiped out the student debt of about 400 Morehouse graduates, including the educational debt incurred by their families.

His latest initiative, which will include 5,000 new students each year, is launching with a $50 million grant from Fund II Foundation, a charitable organization of which Smith is the founding director and president.

— The Washington Informer