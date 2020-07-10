St. Louis considers battling crime with surveillance planes

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis leaders are considering a new tool to fight crime — surveillance planes — even as opponents worry about the further militarization of police and the potential for invasion of privacy.

St. Louis, which traditionally has one of the highest murder rates in the U.S., has seen 113 homicides through Thursday, including 43 in the past 40 days. It is on pace to top last year’s total of 194.

The city is considering contracting with an Ohio-based company called Persistent Surveillance Systems, which initially developed its system to aid the military in Iraq. Alderman Tom Oldenburg is sponsoring the proposal.

In May, Baltimore became the first city to try the program as a crime-fighting tool, launching a six-month trial program.

In St. Louis, planes would use wide-angle cameras to help keep tabs on the city. The footage could be paired with video from the estimated 1,100 surveillance cameras around the city help track down criminals.

The Baltimore program is being funded with about $3.7 million from Texas billionaires Laura and John Arnold, who also have offered to help pay the not-yet-determined cost of launching the program in St. Louis, Persistent Surveillance Systems President Ross McNutt has said.

— The Associated Press

N.C. drops requiring doctor’s referral for COVID-19 test

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state announced Tuesday that residents will no longer need a doctor’s referral to get a coronavirus test.

The order, lasting until Gov. Roy Cooper’s current state of emergency is rescinded, aims to encourage more Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to get tested.

Mandy Cohen, state secretary of Health and Human Services, also announced the creation of up to 300 free temporary testing sites throughout July.

The expansion comes even as Cohen said the state needs more testing supplies from the federal government. Cohen said she and Cooper discussed the need for more chemical reagents Monday with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

While test results previously took 2 to 3 days to get back results in June, Cohen said supply issues have increased current waits to a week in some cases as the state, like many others, has seen an increase in COVID-19 infections.

— The Associated Press

Pro-police group seeks to oust city leaders in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — A group of citizens in Oklahoma’s third-largest city has launched a petition drive seeking to oust half of the City Council and the mayor for cutting police funding, building on resentment over the mayor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The group, “Unite Norman,” is particularly upset with the council over its decision last month to reallocate $865,000, or about 3.6%, of the police department’s annual budget. The money was shifted to community development programs and to create an internal auditor position to track police overtime spending and outlays.

City leaders voted on the proposal following an 11-hour city council meeting held in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality, racial injustice and the May 25 police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group in Norman, which is home to the University of Oklahoma, will have 30 days to gather signatures from at least 25% of registered voters in the city to recall the mayor, and 25% of the registered voters in each of the city’s wards to recall the individual council members.

— The Associated Press

Hampton semester plans won’t follow other HBCUs

Hampton University has announced that it will offer only online classes in the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak.

University President William R. Harvey said in a letter to campus Wednesday that the decision was based on the spread of the virus and warnings from top federal health officials about the need to take steps to slow the outbreak.

“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and welfare of our students as well as the faculty, administrative staff, administrators, maintenance and custodial staff, and others with whom students might interact, Hampton University will provide remote instruction only for the first semester of academic year 2020-20,” Harvey said.

He said tuition and fees for the fall will be reduced.

He said a decision about the second semester would be made later.

The historically black university in Virginia had an enrollment of about 4,300 students as of 2019.

Atlanta’s three largest Black colleges are taking the traditional path in reopening this fall, with the following measures being in place: face coverings in large settings, limiting the number of students housed on-campus, halting in-class instruction after Thanksgiving and foregoing in-person homecoming celebrations.

Health officials said the restrictions at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College are based on federal and state guidelines and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

The three private schools, which along with the Morehouse School of Medicine make up the Atlanta University Center Consortium, had a combined 8,000 students when they closed in March.

— Tribune Wire Services

Sentencing for Black church arsonist delayed

LAFAYETTE, La. — Sentencing has been pushed back for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires in 2019 at three historic Black churches in south Louisiana.

Holden Matthews had been set for sentencing July 30 in federal court in Lafayette. But court records show the sentencing has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.

Courthouse access restrictions related to the new coronavirus are slated to expire in September.

Matthews pleaded guilty in February to state and federal charges.

Matthews, who was 21 at the time of his arrest last year, is white and the destruction of the Black churches in St. Landry Parish evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism.

But race is not mentioned as a factor in the charges which say the churches were burned because of their “religious character.”

— The Associated Press