Black Lives Matter mural vandal killed in Vermont crash

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The man who police determined had vandalized a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the Statehouse died in a car crash, Montpelier police said.

Police said Thursday that they had concluded their investigation into the vandalism of the mural that was painted on State Street. On June 14, it was smeared with mud, dirt and oil, and graffiti was sprayed on the sidewalk nearby.

DNA was collected from a red spray paint can found in a trash can on the Statehouse lawn, police said. Police also had video surveillance. The Vermont State Crime Lab matched the DNA to Fred Seavey, 56, who police learned had died in a car crash on July 1.

— The Associated Press

‘Squad’ member faces stiff primary challenge in Minnesota

Antone Melton-Meaux is seeking to unseat incumbent US Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s fifth congressional distirct. Melton-Meaux is aiming at winning the DFL nomination in the August Primary Election on Tues., Aug 11. The winner of that contest will face a Republican party candidate, Lacy Johnson, in November’s General Election.

Attorney Melton-Meaux lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Genevieve, a surgeon and a professor and their children, Ava and Xavier.

“I’m running for Congress because I believe we deserve someone who will show up, listen, do the hard work of bringing people together out. If COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd has taught us anything, it’s that leadership matters. It matters more now than ever,” Melton-Meaux said in an interview last week.

— Insight News

HBCU plans a first in naming campus building after president

On Aug. 14, Talladega College officials will hold a naming ceremony for the Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center, a 47,000-square-foot student center and arena.

It will be the first on-campus building named after a school president.

“Dr. Hawkins took over as president in 2008 when Talladega College was struggling to survive,” said trustees chairman Isaiah Hugley. “As a result of his leadership, the College is once again recognized as one of the most well-respected HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the nation.”

At the beginning of Hawkins’ tenure as president in 2008, college in Alabama was on the brink of financial ruin. Struggling to survive required the president to implement strict measures to save the institution. Focusing on renovation, Hawkins managed to achieve substantial growth in enrollment and resurrected athletic programs that had been dead for a decade. The school also added its first graduate program, for computer information systems.

The Talladega College president currently serves on President Donald Trump’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs. He was the first African American to serve as chair of the Alabama Association of Independent Colleges.

— New York Amsterdam News

Black firefighters claim culture of racism in agency

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than a dozen current and former firefighters have accused leaders within the city’s fire department of allowing a culture of racism and hatred to fester.

During a press conference, members of Omnibus, a local organization of Black firefighters, laid out a history of racism that includes gorilla masks, nooses, and gobs of used chewing tobacco.

Several members within the ranks have racist ideologies that have been blatantly ignored despite dozens of complaints by different individuals, said Thomas Penn, an Ominbus representative and 27-year fire department veteran, told reporters on July 20.

“We believe the department contains individuals who are intolerant of racism and bigotry. However, within our ranks there exists an age-old subculture that is not only tolerant of racism, but openly receptive,” Penn said.

Eddie Forrest, who retired in 2020 with the rank of captain, called for an investigation into the fire department. Forrest, who served 30 years, said he had to deal with racist co-workers throughout his career. He said although he was retired, he felt it was his duty to stand with Omnibus.

Other organizations joining Omnibus during the press conference included Hate Out of Winston, Advance NC, Emancipate NC, Occupy Winston, and Progress NC. The coalition outlined a list of demands sent to fire chief William Mayo and City Council members.

— Winston-Salem Chronicle

Church alleges intimidation by pro-police rally in Dallas

DALLAS — A predominantly Black church active in the “Black Lives Matter” movement alleges a pro-police rally tried to intimidate its members by roaring into its parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Organizers of the “Back the Blue Cruise” sponsored by clubs of pickup truck and motorcycle owners said about 1,000 vehicles participated in the 100-mile parade through the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday afternoon. Organizers said a Friendship-West Baptist Church pastor gave them permission to use its parking lot to rest.

Leaders of the church, which displays a huge “Black Lives Matter” banner on its exterior wall, said in a statement, however, that it was asked to use the parking lot for a “Black Lives Matter” rally, not a “Back the Blue” event.

“The meet up where individuals flew Trump 2020 flags and a Confederate Flag on our parking lot was quickly asked to shut it down and leave,” the statement on the church’s website said.

“There are seven or maybe eight mega-churches with big parking lots right in our area. They chose ours, that’s all I’ll say,” senior pastor Frederick Haynes told television station KXAS. “We’re the only one out of those seven or eight that has a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign up. We’re the only one whose pastor is always out when it comes to these kinds of rallies and takes a stand against injustice. So I think the answer is real clear.”

Some of the rally participants displayed Confederate battle flags and banners supporting President Donald Trump for re-election.

Rally co-organizer Henri Broady, who is Black, said there was no intent to antagonize the church or appear as a political or white supremacy rally and he believed there was a miscommunication. Fellow organizer Nathan Adams also blamed a “communication breakdown” and apologized “for any kind of misconceptions or misunderstandings or anything.”

Nevertheless, some church members responded Sunday evening with a “Black Lives Matter” rally and march at Dallas police headquarters Sunday night.

U.S. largest public university system requires ethnic studies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ethnic and social justice studies will join English and science courses as graduation requirements at California State University, after the Board of Trustees at the nation’s largest four-year public university system approved the idea Wednesday.

The change made amid the national reckoning over racism and police brutality will take effect in three years and represent the first change to the school’s general education curriculum in over 40 years.

The state legislature is considering a bill to require ethnic studies, a more narrowly focused proposal that wouldn’t count social justice classes. If passed and signed by the governor, the measure would overrule the action by California State University, a possible scenario denounced by school leaders as an intrusion into academia.

The plan approved by California State University trustees allows students to choose from a wider array of ethnic studies topics to fulfill the course requirement than the Legislature’s bill. It lets students take courses on social justice that explore issues such as the criminal justice system and public health disparities.

The university’s proposal would take effect in the 2023 academic year while the legislative proposal would take effect in the 2021 academic year. The school’s plan would cost as much as $4 million, while the bill is estimated to need $16 million for implementation.

— The Associated Press

Startup aims to bridge racial wealth gap in tech industry

A New Hampshire startup is connecting tech companies with qualified candidates of color in an effort to close America’s racial wealth gap.

The Manchester-based online employment service Shtudy utilizes an assessment program to identify what skills an applicant has and matches them with a company searching for that skill set, The Boston Globe reported.

Shtudy was founded by University of New Hampshire graduates Geo Miller and Rayvoughn Millingsput. The pair raised $150,000 in funding from family and friends, including a $40,000 fellowship from Camelback Ventures, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that supports minority entrepreneurs.

A 2018 Pew Research Center survey found that Black and Latino workers made up 9% and 7%, respectively, of STEM workers. African Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, and Latinos make up 18%.

— The Associated Press

Ex-wife of Amazon owner gives $20 million to HBCU

NEW ORLEANS — A historically Black university in Louisiana has received a $20 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is the largest private contribution in the school’s history and part of hundreds of millions of dollars Scott announced that she had given away.

Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the donation will allow the school to expand scholarships and make needed investments to sustain their mission as the country’s only Catholic and historically Black university.

“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important-not only at the University, but also within our global community,” Reynold Verret, the university’s president, said in a news release.

The school produces more Black medical school graduates than any other university in the U.S., the school said. A little over 3,000 students attend the university.

The announcement said the donation was anonymous but Patrice A. Bell, the school’s Vice President of Administration and Chief of Staff later confirmed that it came from MacKenzie Scott. Scott on Tuesday announced that she had given away $1.67 billion to various organizations who address issues such as racial or gender equity. She listed Xavier as one of the organizations.

— The Associated Press