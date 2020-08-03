COBRA health insurance sign-up extended for the jobless
Laid-off or furloughed workers now have more time to decide whether to hang on to their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a recent federal rule.
Under COBRA, people who lose their job-based health insurance because of a layoff or a reduction in their hours generally have 60 days to decide whether to continue the coverage. But under the new rule, that clock doesn’t start ticking until the end of the COVID-19 “outbreak period,” which started March 1 and continues for 60 days after the COVID-19 national emergency ends. That end date hasn’t been determined yet, according to khn.org.
By extending the time frame to sign up for COBRA, people have at least 120 days to decide whether they want to elect the coverage, and possibly longer depending on when they lost their jobs.
Some health policy experts question the usefulness of the change, given how expensive COBRA coverage can be for consumers as it isn’t the best option for people who are uninsured or self-employed or who work for small companies.
“For ideological reasons, this [Trump] administration can’t do anything to expand on the Affordable Care Act’s safety net,” said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Ref
— The Louisiana Weekly
Alabama dad treks 1,000 miles for social justice
After walking 1,000 miles from Huntsville, Ala., Terry Willis arrived to what has become known as George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on July 12. Willis began his journey on June 2.
Like so many, he was inspired to action after viewing the May 25 murder of Floyd. The father of a 7-year-old son, Willis knew he had to do something to draw attention to social justice issues such as police violence. So, he jumped to action and decided to walk to Minneapolis.
“I saw something and I got up and just started walking,” Willis said during one of his Facebook live posts.
Willis, a 35-year-old businessman, said he walked at least 40 miles per day. A pace car accompanied him along the way capturing video footage of the journey that is archived on the 1K Mile March Facebook page.
Along the way, Willis stopped at sites where deadly police encounters with Black residents occurred: Louisville, Kentucky, where Brionna Tayler was slain at home during a police raid; Ferguson, Missouri, where Michael Brown was slain in a confrontation with an officer; Chicago, where Laquan McDonald was the victim of a fatal police shooting; and ended in Minneapolis, where Floyd was murdered by former police officers on Memorial Day.
Willis said he was moved to walk for justice not only because he viewed the George Floyd tape, but because he wants his son to live in a world where he does not have to be treated unfairly. He said that he hopes through his actions, he has inspired other people.
By late July, Willis had raised almost $44,000 toward a $50,000 goal via his GoFundMe page.
— Insight News
Minnesota governor again requests federal aid after unrestST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is again asking for federal help to rebuild from the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.
Walz said Monday he has requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration that would free up low-interest loans to help property owners rebuild.
“We remain committed to working with the impacted communities to restore their vitality in the wake of this damage,” Walz said in a statement.
Last month Walz had asked President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of extensive damage to public infrastructure following the death of Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The federal government denied that request. The Democratic governor is appealing that decision.
Nearly 1,500 business were damaged in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, Walz said. Current damage estimates exceed $500 million.
— The Associated Press
Manslaughter charges filed against 6 in jailhouse death
Five officers and a nurse were charged in July with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of John Neville, a Black man who died from asphyxia after being restrained by officers in the Forsyth County Jail and after telling them several times “I can’t breathe.”
On Dec. 2, Neville suffered an “unknown medical condition” while he was asleep and fell from the top bunk in his cell onto the concrete floor. His cellmate pushed a panic button after he saw Neville shaking on the floor as if he was having a seizure. Shortly after that, detention officers and the on-call nurse arrived. They found Neville “disoriented and confused” and decided to move him into an observation cell so the nurse could determine what was wrong.
While he was in the observation cell, officers used a prone restraint to try to get Neville to calm down. According to the county’s district attorney, Jim O’Neil, what transpired over the next 45 minutes led to Neville’s death two days later in the hospital. Neville told officers at least 10 times “I can’t breathe,” but they apparently dismissed his pleas.
“The decision was made to move Mr. Neville to an observation cell to try and determine what was causing his distress. It was over the next approximately 45 minutes that Mr. Neville would sustain injuries that would eventually cause him to lose his life,” O’Neil said.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough had asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the circumstances, which included a video of the incident turned over to the district attorney’s office in April. The autopsy conducted by Dr. Patrick Lantz of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center cited “compressional asphyxia sustained during the prone restraint.”
O’Neil said the five officers involved — Sarah Poole, Cpl. Edward Roussel, Lovette Williams, Christopher Stamper and Antonio Woodley — had been charged and released on $15,000 unsecured bonds each. The on-call nurse, Michelle Heughins, also faced charges.
“We have all been witnesses to the unrest that has gripped our world over the last several weeks,” O’Neil said at a briefing of the SBI findings. “As it relates specifically to Mr. Neville, his death was avoidable and that is a tragic, singular fact. Consequently, charges have been brought forth,” he said.
— The Winston-Salem Chronicle
Marines identify 9 soldiers killed in exercise in California
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long air and sea search.
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton, announced on Sunday that the others “presumed dead” are Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.
They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship last Thursday after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off San Diego. Other assault vehicles quickly responded but couldn’t stop the 26-ton, tank-like vehicle from quickly sinking, said Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commander of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.
Seven other Marines were rescued from the water; two were in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.
The sunken craft, known as an AAV and one of 13 involved in the exercise, was designed to be naturally buoyant and had three water-tight hatches and two large troop hatches, Osterman said. The vehicles have been used since 1972.
— The Associated Press
District attorney sees husband charged over brandishing gun
LOS ANGELES — The husband of the Los Angeles district attorney has been charged with pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members who demonstrated outside the couple’s home the day before the primary election in March.
The attorney general filed three misdemeanor charges Monday against David Lacey for assault with a firearm for the March 2 incident, according to Politico.
David Lacey, 66, is accused of pointing a gun at demonstrators who protested outside the couple’s home before dawn on March 2. “I will shoot you,” authorities said he told protesters.
District Attorney Jackie Lacey offered a tearful apology at the time, saying she and her husband were awoken by the protest and were frightened.
Jackie Lacey, the first Black person and first woman to run the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office, has been a constant target of Black Lives Matter protesters. They claim she has failed to hold law enforcement accountable in fatal shootings.
Lacey is in a runoff in November for her third term.
— The Associated Press
‘Squad’ member faces stiff primary challenge in Minnesota
Antone Melton-Meaux is seeking to unseat incumbent US Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s fifth congressional distirct. Melton-Meaux is aiming at winning the DFL nomination in the August Primary Election on Tues., Aug 11. The winner of that contest will face a Republican party candidate, Lacy Johnson, in November’s General Election.
Attorney Melton-Meaux lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Genevieve, a surgeon and a professor and their children, Ava and Xavier.
“I’m running for Congress because I believe we deserve someone who will show up, listen, do the hard work of bringing people together out. If COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd has taught us anything, it’s that leadership matters. It matters more now than ever,” Melton-Meaux said in an interview last week.
— Insight News
HBCU plans a first in naming campus building after president
On Aug. 14, Talladega College officials will hold a naming ceremony for the Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center, a 47,000-square-foot student center and arena.
It will be the first on-campus building named after a school president.
“Dr. Hawkins took over as president in 2008 when Talladega College was struggling to survive,” said trustees chairman Isaiah Hugley. “As a result of his leadership, the College is once again recognized as one of the most well-respected HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the nation.”
At the beginning of Hawkins’ tenure as president in 2008, college in Alabama was on the brink of financial ruin. Struggling to survive required the president to implement strict measures to save the institution. Focusing on renovation, Hawkins managed to achieve substantial growth in enrollment and resurrected athletic programs that had been dead for a decade. The school also added its first graduate program, for computer information systems.
The Talladega College president currently serves on President Donald Trump’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs. He was the first African American to serve as chair of the Alabama Association of Independent Colleges.
— New York Amsterdam News
Black church alleges intimidation by pro-police rally in Dallas
DALLAS — A predominantly Black church active in the “Black Lives Matter” movement alleges a pro-police rally tried to intimidate its members by roaring into its parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Organizers of the “Back the Blue Cruise” sponsored by clubs of pickup truck and motorcycle owners said about 1,000 vehicles participated in the 100-mile parade through the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday afternoon. Organizers said a Friendship-West Baptist Church pastor gave them permission to use its parking lot to rest.
Leaders of the church, which displays a huge “Black Lives Matter” banner on its exterior wall, said in a statement, however, that it was asked to use the parking lot for a “Black Lives Matter” rally, not a “Back the Blue” event.
“The meet up where individuals flew Trump 2020 flags and a Confederate Flag on our parking lot was quickly asked to shut it down and leave,” the statement on the church’s website said.
“There are seven or maybe eight mega-churches with big parking lots right in our area. They chose ours, that’s all I’ll say,” senior pastor Frederick Haynes told television station KXAS. “We’re the only one out of those seven or eight that has a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign up. We’re the only one whose pastor is always out when it comes to these kinds of rallies and takes a stand against injustice. So I think the answer is real clear.”
Some of the rally participants displayed Confederate battle flags and banners supporting President Donald Trump for re-election.
Rally co-organizer Henri Broady, who is Black, said there was no intent to antagonize the church or appear as a political or white supremacy rally and he believed there was a miscommunication. Fellow organizer Nathan Adams also blamed a “communication breakdown” and apologized “for any kind of misconceptions or misunderstandings or anything.”
Nevertheless, some church members responded Sunday evening with a “Black Lives Matter” rally and march at Dallas police headquarters Sunday night.
U.S. largest public university system requires ethnic studies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ethnic and social justice studies will join English and science courses as graduation requirements at California State University, after the Board of Trustees at the nation’s largest four-year public university system approved the idea Wednesday.
The change made amid the national reckoning over racism and police brutality will take effect in three years and represent the first change to the school’s general education curriculum in over 40 years.
The state legislature is considering a bill to require ethnic studies, a more narrowly focused proposal that wouldn’t count social justice classes. If passed and signed by the governor, the measure would overrule the action by California State University, a possible scenario denounced by school leaders as an intrusion into academia.
The plan approved by California State University trustees allows students to choose from a wider array of ethnic studies topics to fulfill the course requirement than the Legislature’s bill. It lets students take courses on social justice that explore issues such as the criminal justice system and public health disparities.
The university’s proposal would take effect in the 2023 academic year while the legislative proposal would take effect in the 2021 academic year. The school’s plan would cost as much as $4 million, while the bill is estimated to need $16 million for implementation.
— The Associated Press
Startup aims to bridge racial wealth gap in tech industry
A New Hampshire startup is connecting tech companies with qualified candidates of color in an effort to close America’s racial wealth gap.
The Manchester-based online employment service Shtudy utilizes an assessment program to identify what skills an applicant has and matches them with a company searching for that skill set, The Boston Globe reported.
Shtudy was founded by University of New Hampshire graduates Geo Miller and Rayvoughn Millingsput. The pair raised $150,000 in funding from family and friends, including a $40,000 fellowship from Camelback Ventures, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that supports minority entrepreneurs.
A 2018 Pew Research Center survey found that Black and Latino workers made up 9% and 7%, respectively, of STEM workers. African Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, and Latinos make up 18%.
— Associated Press
Ex-wife of Amazon owner gives $20 million to HBCU in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — A historically Black university in Louisiana has received a $20 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is the largest private contribution in the school’s history and part of hundreds of millions of dollars Scott announced that she had given away.
Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the donation will allow the school to expand scholarships and make needed investments to sustain their mission as the country’s only Catholic and historically Black university.
“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important-not only at the University, but also within our global community,” Reynold Verret, the university’s president, said in a news release.
The school produces more Black medical school graduates than any other university in the U.S., the school said. A little over 3,000 students attend the university.
The announcement said the donation was anonymous but Patrice A. Bell, the school’s Vice President of Administration and Chief of Staff later confirmed that it came from MacKenzie Scott. Scott on Tuesday announced that she had given away $1.67 billion to various organizations who address issues such as racial or gender equity. She listed Xavier as one of the organizations.
— The Associated Press
George Floyd’s family attend hologram unveiling in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — The family of George Floyd last week witnessed the unveiling of a hologram in Virginia’s capital, where flickering lights came together to create an image of Floyd’s head and shoulders transposed over the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.
The event in Richmond on historic Monument Avenue was the first public unveiling of the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project. A press release says the project aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.”
Floyd was a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, sparking protests across the country calling for criminal justice reform across the nation. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported that the project’s week-long tour will take it to a number of cities in North Carolina and Georgia mirroring the route of the 1961 Freedom Rides.
The hologram features a myriad of lights that swarm like fireflies to form into a 3-D image of Floyd, with his name depicted around his image. The tour is organized by Change.org and The George Floyd Foundation.
— The Associated Press
Sheriff threatens library that drafted diversity statement
RENO, Nevada — A sheriff posted a letter on his office’s website telling the county’s library to not bother calling 911 for help anymore over proposed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sheriff Dan Coverley posted the letter after the Douglas County Public Library considered publishing a statement in support of diversity and inclusion. A public meeting to consider the statement was later canceled, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.
“We support #BlackLivesMatter,” a part of the statement said. “We resolutely assert and believe that all forms of racism, hatred, inequality and injustice don’t belong in our society.”
Coverley wrote in response, “Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help. I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”
Library Director Amy Dodson said the diversity statement was meant to reinforce that the library welcomes individuals of all backgrounds.
“It simply was meant to state our inclusivity at the library, that we are open and welcoming to everyone and we treat everyone equally,” Dodson said.
A county spokeswoman, Melissa Blosser, later walked back the notion that the sheriff’s office would no longer respond to 911 calls from the library.
— The Associated Press
Incident sparks desire to launch minority-focused podcast
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is raising money to create a podcast show that focuses on the experiences of first-generation Americans.
Oscar Villacis has wanted to start a podcast focusing on the experiences of minority communities in Nashua since last year, New Hampshire Public Radio reported Monday.
“Let’s give minorities a voice by hosting a radio show to discuss topics relevant to today’s current events and shed light on stories of diverse populations in the greater Nashua area,” Villacis wrote on Facebook.
When a video of former WSMN-AM host Dianna Ploss accosting Spanish-speaking workers surfaced, Villacis decided he needed a more direct connection with Nashua. Ploss was fired.
“This show will replace airtime that was formerly polarized in nature and full racism,” Villacis said on Facebook.
Some of the topics he hopes to cover include anti-Blackness within the Latino community, mental health and immigration. The show would air on WSMN-AM in English on Tuesday and Spanish on the weekend, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.
Villacis’ Facebook fundraiser is trying to raise around $4,000 more to cover airtime and production costs for a year.
— The Associated Press
Appeals court won’t rehear Louisiana Black judgeship case
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court on Tuesday turned down a request that it reconsider its decision rejecting creation of a majority Black judicial district in south Louisiana.
The case deals with the method of electing judges in coastal Terrebonne Parish.
In 2017, U.S. District Judge James Brady ruled that the “at-large” system of electing judges in parish-wide elections was unconstitutional.
But, last month, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that there was “weak evidence” of discriminatory dilution of Black votes in the majority white parish.
On July 28, the appeals court rejected a request for a rehearing by the full 17-judge court. The court’s filing said none of the court’s active judges requested a vote on a rehearing.
— The Associated Press
Researcher to become first Black to head University of Nevada
LAS VEGAS — A university administrator and African American families researcher from Detroit has been hired as the new president at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, university officials announced in July.
Keith Whitfield, a psychology professor and provost at Wayne State University in Michigan, was signed by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board to a four-year contract. He will become the first Black president in UNLV’s 63-year history when he start Aug. 24, replacing Marta Meana.
Meana, who is acting university president since June 2018, declined to seek the permanent position. She’s a former psychology professor and campus administrator who headed the school’s Honors College.
Whitfield, son of a U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, received degrees at the College of Santa Fe and Texas Tech. He was a psychology and neuroscience professor and geriatric medicine researcher at Duke University.
Whitfield’s research focuses on the relationship between stress and longevity in Black families. He has authored or co-authored more than 200 publications and earned funding from the National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Aging and the National Science Foundation.
— The Associated Press
Deal earmarks funds for affordable housing near Obama library
CHICAGO — The city will require new developments near the planned Obama Presidential Center to include affordable housing and provide other neighborhood protections under an agreement reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and activists.
The proposal was introduced during a City Council hearing in July. Calling it a “groundbreaking” ordinance, Lightfoot said she expected it to be approved in September.
The deal follows a lengthy battle between the city and activists who fear that developments around the planned $500 million presidential center would displace many Black residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The center is planned for a site on the South Side near the city’s lakefront.
The proposal earmarks $4.5 million for housing programs. It includes grants for existing residents to repair houses and helping apartment owners refinance properties to keep rents affordable.
The Obama center is planned for a lakefront park on Chicago’s South Side.
— The Associated Press
Black firefighters claim culture of racism within N.C. department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than a dozen current and former firefighters have accused leaders within the city’s fire department of allowing a culture of racism and hatred to fester.
During a press conference, members of Omnibus, a local organization of Black firefighters, laid out a history of racism that includes gorilla masks, nooses, and gobs of used chewing tobacco.
Several members within the ranks have racist ideologies that have been blatantly ignored despite dozens of complaints by different individuals, said Thomas Penn, an Ominbus representative and 27-year fire department veteran, told reporters on July 20.
“We believe the department contains individuals who are intolerant of racism and bigotry. However, within our ranks there exists an age-old subculture that is not only tolerant of racism, but openly receptive,” Penn said.
Eddie Forrest, who retired in 2020 with the rank of captain, called for an investigation into the fire department. Forrest, who served 30 years, said he had to deal with racist co-workers throughout his career. He said although he was retired, he felt it was his duty to stand with Omnibus.
Other organizations joining Omnibus during the press conference included Hate Out of Winston, Advance NC, Emancipate NC, Occupy Winston, and Progress NC. The coalition outlined a list of demands sent to fire chief William Mayo and City Council members.
— Winston-Salem Chronicle
W. Virginia group forms to track down Black history in region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — There is an abundance of African American history waiting to be discovered in the Tri-State, and a new group of grass-roots researchers in Huntington hope they will be the ones to uncover it.
The newly forming group is a branch of the Washington, D.C.-based Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which was established in 1915 by Carter G. Woodson, the “father of black history.” Woodson graduated from Douglass High School in Huntington and later served as its principal.
The organization was formed to collect, promote, study and disseminate African American history and culture while building a strong network among about 50 branches across the United States.
David Harris, president of the Huntington Tri-State Organizing branch, said the area had been lackadaisical in not having its own branch previous to 2020, given Woodson’s connection to the area.
“(He is) arguably the foremost authority on black history. Dr. Woodson is known as the ‘father of black history.’ He is responsible for the celebration for Black History Month,” said Harris, a former college teacher who taught Black history.
“His past residency in Huntington mandates there be a local chapter,” he added.
Harris and others decided to start the branch after meeting with members of other established branches.
The group, which has about 15 people, will cover about five counties ranging from Gallia County, Ohio, down the Ohio River and into Wayne County and Kentucky, he said. The group hopes to research and rediscover African American history, ranging from slavery and the Underground Railroad to the arts and more.
— The Associated Press
