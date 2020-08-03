Bus driver sues state troopers over arrest in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Peter Pan bus driver is suing two Connecticut state police officers saying they ignored video evidence when they arrested her for locking a passenger in the luggage compartment.
Wendy Alberty filed a civil rights suit in the U.S. District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, on July 20 against state trooper Robert A. Hunter and Sgt. Stephen J. Samson. Her lawsuit accuses them of wrongfully arresting her and retaliation, MassLive reported.
Alberty was driving a bus from New York to Boston in August 2019 when state police received a 911 call from a passenger who claimed she intentionally locked her in the luggage compartment during a brief stop in Hartford. State police stopped the bus in Union, Connecticut, and arrested Alberty.
Her lawsuit charges the two state troopers with ignoring testimony from a third trooper who reviewed footage of the stop in Hartford. The trooper told Hunter and Samson that Alberty did not intentionally lock the passenger, who is white, in the luggage compartment, the Hartford Courant reported.
The charges against Alberty, who is Black, were dropped in October.
— The Associated Press
Lawyer honored for helping first Black state troopers
JACKSON, Miss. — An attorney is being honored for her work that forced the Mississippi Highway Patrol to hire its first Black troopers nearly a half century ago.
In January 1970, Constance Slaughter-Harvey became the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Mississippi law school. About six months later, she filed a lawsuit that led to African Americans being hired as troopers.
Walter Crosby, Lewis Younger and R.O. Williams became the first Blacks to wear the Mississippi Highway Patrol uniform in 1972.
During a ceremony Thursday in Jackson, Williams and others applauded Slaughter-Harvey, WLBT-TV reported.
“We’re here to say thank you to Connie for her years of service, her dedication,” Williams said. “It was her tenacity, her skills, her dedication and dislike for the Highway Patrol that got us here today.”
Slaughter-Harvey said she acted as “an instrument of God” to start the change at the Highway Patrol, and the original three Black troopers were “instruments to execute the change.”
“I can’t think of any other task as great as the task that they accepted, especially during those days, when the Highway Patrol represented the state arm of the Ku Klux Klan,” she said.
— The Associated Press
Portland Commissioner receives flood of racist messages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Amid work to address systemic racism under a national spotlight, Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she has been sent a high volume of racist messages.
Hardesty, a former state legislator and the first Black woman elected to the Portland City Council, said while racists messages directed toward her aren’t uncommon, she has been shocked “at the high level of racist, white supremacist rhetoric” that she’s received in recent months, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
“The racists have come out in full force,” she said.
She said she’s been getting letters at her home, texts as well as emails and messages on social media.
Hardesty, who was elected to the council in 2018, has been a main architect of the city’s latest police reform plans. Many of her proposals led the City Council to approve redirecting $15 million from the police budget to other city programs and initiatives in June.
The council unanimously voted Wednesday to put a ballot measure before voters in November to decide whether the city should create a new civilian-led police oversight system. It’s a proposal Hardesty’s office crafted and sponsors.
Hardesty’s office shared copies of about a dozen emails and instant messages she received in July with The Oregonian/OregonLive. All of them contained some combination of racist slurs, epithets and sexist comments.
— The Associated Press
Tennessee State helps create coding hubs at other HBCUs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University has been working with other historically Black colleges and universities and with Apple to create new coding hubs in other communities.
Apple will add 10 more HBCU regional coding centers to be technology hubs for their campuses and communities, Tennessee State said in a news release. The university is the national hub for training and support to educators from the new hub schools.
“Coding and app development are a growing part of the global workforce, and we want to help make sure people of color, especially our students, are equipped with the knowledge and skills to be competitive, and successful,” Tennessee State President Glenda Glover said.
The 10 HBCUs that will become hubs to promote coding in their communities are Arkansas Baptist College, Central State University, Claflin University, Dillard University, Fisk University, Lawson State Community College, Morehouse College, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University at Shreveport and Tougaloo College.
— The Associated Press
Hell’s Angel member bent on sparking riots, police say
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death is a Hell’s Angels member who was bent on stirring up social unrest.
Dubbed “Umbrella Man” for an all-black getup that included hood, gas mask and black umbrella, police say the man’s actions soon led to an arson fire that was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos.
“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” Minneapolis police arson investigator Erika Christensen wrote in a search warrant affidavit, the Star Tribune reported.
Police identified the 32-year-old suspect through an emailed tip last week, Christensen said.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the investigation remains open and active and that he could not confirm the name of the person involved.
The riots spread to other parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul and caused an estimated $500 million in damage. At least two people died — one a man who was fatally shot at a Minneapolis pawnshop and another whose burned body was found in the ruins of another pawnshop.
— The Associated Press
U.S. largest public university system requires ethnic studies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ethnic and social justice studies will join English and science courses as graduation requirements at California State University, after the Board of Trustees at the nation’s largest four-year public university system approved the idea Wednesday.
The change made amid the national reckoning over racism and police brutality will take effect in three years and represent the first change to the school’s general education curriculum in over 40 years.
The state legislature is considering a bill to require ethnic studies, a more narrowly focused proposal that wouldn’t count social justice classes. If passed and signed by the governor, the measure would overrule the action by California State University, a possible scenario denounced by school leaders as an intrusion into academia.
The plan approved by California State University trustees allows students to choose from a wider array of ethnic studies topics to fulfill the course requirement than the Legislature’s bill. It lets students take courses on social justice that explore issues such as the criminal justice system and public health disparities.
The university’s proposal would take effect in the 2023 academic year while the legislative proposal would take effect in the 2021 academic year. The school’s plan would cost as much as $4 million, while the bill is estimated to need $16 million for implementation.
— The Associated Press
Startup aims to bridge racial wealth gap in tech industry
A New Hampshire startup is connecting tech companies with qualified candidates of color in an effort to close America’s racial wealth gap.
The Manchester-based online employment service Shtudy utilizes an assessment program to identify what skills an applicant has and matches them with a company searching for that skill set, The Boston Globe reported.
Shtudy was founded by University of New Hampshire graduates Geo Miller and Rayvoughn Millingsput. The pair raised $150,000 in funding from family and friends, including a $40,000 fellowship from Camelback Ventures, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that supports minority entrepreneurs.
A 2018 Pew Research Center survey found that Black and Latino workers made up 9% and 7%, respectively, of STEM workers. African Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, and Latinos make up 18%.
— Associated Press
