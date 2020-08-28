Virginia Senate advance bill to change police assault law

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer, despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said the bill disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests.

Democrats, who hold a narrow majority in the Senate, said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer, but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults. The bill keeps the charge as a felony, but gives a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone’s culpability is slight because of diminished physical or mental capacity or a developmental disorder. If the charge is brought as a felony, it requires an investigation by a different police officer and must be approved by a Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Critics of the current law say police overuse the charge, particularly in cases where the person arrested might claim police brutality. The enhanced penalty also applies to judges, magistrates, corrections officers, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.

The reform legislation was approved on a straight-line party vote, with all 21 Democrats voting in favor and 15 Republicans voting against it. It will now move on to the House, where Democrats hold a 55-45 majority.

The proposal is one of dozens of bills being considered by the legislature in a special session focused on addressing both the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and widespread calls for police and criminal justice reforms after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose police-custody death in Minneapolis as sparked worldwide protests.

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with U.S.

A Canadian court recently invalidated the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security.

But Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald delayed the implementation of her decision for six months to give the Canadian Parliament time to respond.

“I conclude that the provisions enacting the (safe third country agreement) infringe the guarantees in section 7 of the Charter,” McDonald wrote in her decision, referring to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom, part of the nation’s Constitution. “I have also concluded that the infringement is not justified under section 1 of the Charter.”

Under the agreement, immigrants who want to seek asylum in Canada and present themselves at ground ports of entry from the United States are returned to the U.S. and told to seek asylum there.

But if they request asylum on Canadian soil at a location other than an official crossing, the process is allowed to go forward. In most cases, the refugees are released and allowed to live in Canada, taking advantage of the social welfare benefits while their asylum applications are reviewed, a process that can take years.

Last fall Amnesty International, the Canadian Council for Refugees and the Canadian Council of Churches sued, arguing that the Canadian government has no guarantee that those returned to the United States will be safe because of the treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration.

The original legal challenge cited the widespread detention of asylum seekers who are turned back from Canada and the separation of parents and children as other examples of why the U.S. is not a “safe” country for newly arrived immigrants.

NHL team hires first Black full-time play-by-play announcer

The NHL’s newest team just hired the league’s first full-time Black play-by-play announcer.

Everett Fitzhugh, 31, will serve as the Seattle Kraken’s lead broadcaster, NHL.com reported. Fitzhugh spent the past five hockey seasons with the Buffalo Sabres’ ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“Everett has established himself as a unique and leading voice for hockey,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken in a press release sent out by the team. “He’s going to bring tremendous energy and talent to our broadcast and content team, and we can’t wait for our fans to get to know him.”

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for more than a decade, to be named a part of the broadcast and content team for a brand-new NHL franchise — particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken — is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh added. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal. I look forward to representing the Kraken organization throughout the greater Seattle community.”

NHL.com noted that the league has seen a rise in Black broadcasters in recent years, naming Kevin Weekes and Anson Carter, analysts on NHL Network and NBC Sports, and David Amber, a studio host for Rogers Sportsnet. NHL.com also named Mike Tirico and John Saunders, the ESPN sports anchor who died in 2016 at 61.

Seattle — the NHL’s 32nd franchise — is set to begin play in the 2021 season.

New effort begins to name Kansas City street after King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A civil rights organization has restarted an effort to name a major thoroughfare in Kansas City after Martin Luther King Jr., suggesting that three intersecting major routes through parts of the city be renamed after the civil rights icon.

Kansas City is one of the largest cities in the U.S. with no street named after King after a divisive battle last year over the city’s attempt to rename a major boulevard after him.

The new proposal from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City would rename Swope Parkway, Volker Drive and Blue Parkway starting at 55th Street as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Blue Parkway and Swope Parkway are main corridors in eastern Kansas City that connect with Volker, a major east-west street.

The SCLC-GKC submitted the proposal Tuesday to the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners, which will gather input from residents and hold two public hearings before making a decision.

After the city renamed The Paseo Boulevard for King in early 2019, residents mounted a write-in campaign to get the issue on the ballot, then voted overwhelmingly to return the name to The Paseo. Save the Paseo members, some of whom were Black, contended the council didn’t follow city procedures or properly engage residents affected by the change.

The new King proposal follows a June parks board vote to remove the name of developer J.C. Nichols from a fountain and street near the Country Club Plaza because critics noted Nichols’ practices were racist and promoted keeping minorities out of his developments.

