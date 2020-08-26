California has 14,000 on front line battling 3 major wildfires

Over 14,000 firefighters are battling wildfires in different parts of Northern California, where six deaths have been reported, according to officials from the state’s fire department. Over 30 people have been injured.

California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla acknowledged fire personnel from Washington and Oregon were involved in fighting the aggressive flames, under mutual aid agreements.

Due to widespread wildfires and extreme weather conditions, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency and activated the State Operations Center to its highest level. The state has qualified for federal aid in dealing with the crisis.

The Santa Clara Unit Lightning Complex fire, which started Aug. 16, is ranked as the second-largest wildfire in California history. It had burned up to 339,968 acres and only 10% of it had been contained as of Aug. 23, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Along with two other wildfires in other parts of the state, the blazes have destroyed 960 buildings and damaged 231 structures. Cal Fire officials reported that more than 12,000 lightning strikes caused nearly 600 fires since Aug.15.

— L.A. Observer

Groups’ suit accuses Chicago of environmental racism

CHICAGO — Four groups have filed a civil rights complaint against the city of Chicago. The community advocate groups accuse Chicago of environmental racism, due to the municipality pushing substantial industrialized facilities into Black and Hispanic communities while encouraging luxury developments within wealthy parts of the city.

Community Advocate Groups, along with the Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke, the Southeast Environmental Task Force, and the People for Community Recovery, filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Their action stems from Chicago’s City Council and Mayor Lightfoot’s recent approval of relocating General Iron recycling plant from the wealthy predominantly white Lincoln Park area to less wealthy section of Chicago’s southeast side.

The complaint alleges that the city has “unlawfully discriminated” against protected minority classes and notes an extensive history of relocating industrial facilities to low-income communities. It highlighted a 2019 agreement between General Iron and the city of Chicago that lays out a business plan to move the facility to the east side of the town to make room for the $6 billion residential and commercial development in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“We’re demanding an end to policies that entrench environmental racism,” Peggy Salazar, the director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said at a news conference. “Those actions are clearly discriminatory and demonstrate environmental racism when the receiving community is already overburdened by industry and protests the relocation.”

Jordan Troy, the spokesperson for Mayor Lightfoot, wrote in an email that Mayor Lightfoot is taking the claim “seriously.” Noting that the mayor’s office has launched an “Air Quality Reform Agenda” to identify regulatory gaps and create new ordinances.

— Chicago Defender

Drugstore chains’ bid to toss opioid lawsuits rejected

CLEVELAND — Lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties against retail pharmacy chains claiming their opioid dispensing practices flooded communities with pain pills and were a a public nuisance can continue, a federal judge in Cleveland has determined.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster rejected the pharmacy chains’ motion to dismiss the suits, ruling Thursday that the Ohio law does indeed apply to Lake and Trumbull counties’ nuisance claims.

Polster is overseeing more than 2,000 lawsuits filed by local governments, tribal authorities and others against companies blamed for fueling an opioid epidemic that has killed 430,000 people since 2000.

The two northeast Ohio counties’ lawsuits against CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle were the first to target retail pharmacy chains as both distributors and dispensers of painkillers. The counties contend the chains’ stores bought about 130 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, the most frequently diverted and abused painkillers, between 2000 and 2014. That would be roughly 266 pills for every Lake County resident and 320 pills for every Trumbull County resident during that 15-year period.

Attorneys for the retail pharmacies have argued the stores were filling prescriptions written by physicians for legitimate medical needs.

A trial is set for May.

A trial in a case filed against six pharmacy companies by Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, and Summit County, which includes Akron, is scheduled for November.

— The Associated Press

Alabama school honors late congressman, civil rights icon

TROY, Ala. — Troy University announced that a campus building will be renamed in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis who tried unsuccessfully to attend the then-all white school in the 1950s.

The Troy University Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to rename historic Bibb Graves Hall — currently named for a former governor who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan— in honor of Lewis. While Lewis became a longtime Georgia congressman, he was a native of Pike County, Alabama, and grew up not far from the university.

The university said the name change is effective immediately and the building will now bear the name John Robert Lewis Hall.

A teenaged Lewis applied to the then-all-white university but did not get a reply. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave him the nickname the “boy from Troy” at their first meeting in 1958 in which they discussed a possible lawsuit against the university for its policy of not admitting Black students.

Lewis, a civil rights icon, died July 17 at the age of 80.

— The Associated Press

Phoenix police finally release bodycam video of 2017 death

Newly revealed body camera footage released on Wednesday captured the final moments of Muhammad Muhaymin Jr., a Black Muslim man, before he was killed by Phoenix police in 2017.

The graphic nine-minute video shows 43-year-old Muhaymin pinned down by several police officers, with at least one officer placing his knee on Muhaymin’s back and neck. Although the transcript was previously reported, this is the first time the public is seeing raw footage of an officer mocking Muhaymin’s faith, reported Rowaida Abdelaziz of Huff Post.

Muhaymin’s death, which is eerily similar to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, took place in January 2017, but is now being revisited in the wake anti-racism protests and national outrage over the targeting of Black people by law enforcement. Advocates and Muhaymin’s family said that three years after his murder, they are still waiting for justice.

To date, none of the officers involved ― identified as Oswald Grenier, Jason Hobel, Ronaldo Canilao, David Head, Susan Heimbigner, Kevin McGowan, James Clark, Dennis Leroux, Ryan Nielsen and supervisor Steven Wong ― have been arrested or charged. All of the officers are still employed by the Phoenix Police Department.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Muhaymin’s death a homicide by cardiac arrest, aggravated by “coronary artery disease, psychiatric disease, acute methamphetamine intoxication, and physical exertion during law enforcement subdual.” The family’s expert witness, a forensic pathologist, disagreed, concluding that “asphyxiation due to compression of his trunk and body” — not underlying conditions or drug use — was the cause of death.

— Chicago Crusader

Virginia Senate advance bill to change police assault law

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer, despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said the bill disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests.

Democrats, who hold a narrow majority in the Senate, said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer, but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults. The bill keeps the charge as a felony, but gives a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone’s culpability is slight because of diminished physical or mental capacity or a developmental disorder. If the charge is brought as a felony, it requires an investigation by a different police officer and must be approved by a Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Critics of the current law say police overuse the charge, particularly in cases where the person arrested might claim police brutality. The enhanced penalty also applies to judges, magistrates, corrections officers, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.

The reform legislation was approved on a straight-line party vote, with all 21 Democrats voting in favor and 15 Republicans voting against it. It will now move on to the House, where Democrats hold a 55-45 majority.

The proposal is one of dozens of bills being considered by the legislature in a special session focused on addressing both the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and widespread calls for police and criminal justice reforms after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose police-custody death in Minneapolis as sparked worldwide protests.

— The Associated Press

New effort begins to name Kansas City street after King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A civil rights organization has restarted an effort to name a major thoroughfare in Kansas City after Martin Luther King Jr., suggesting that three intersecting major routes through parts of the city be renamed after the civil rights icon.

Kansas City is one of the largest cities in the U.S. with no street named after King after a divisive battle last year over the city’s attempt to rename a major boulevard after him.

The new proposal from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City would rename Swope Parkway, Volker Drive and Blue Parkway starting at 55th Street as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Blue Parkway and Swope Parkway are main corridors in eastern Kansas City that connect with Volker, a major east-west street.

The SCLC-GKC submitted the proposal Tuesday to the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners, which will gather input from residents and hold two public hearings before making a decision.

After the city renamed The Paseo Boulevard for King in early 2019, residents mounted a write-in campaign to get the issue on the ballot, then voted overwhelmingly to return the name to The Paseo. Save the Paseo members, some of whom were Black, contended the council didn’t follow city procedures or properly engage residents affected by the change.

The new King proposal follows a June parks board vote to remove the name of developer J.C. Nichols from a fountain and street near the Country Club Plaza because critics noted Nichols’ practices were racist and promoted keeping minorities out of his developments.

— The Associated Press

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with U.S.

A Canadian court recently invalidated the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security.

But Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald delayed the implementation of her decision for six months to give the Canadian Parliament time to respond.

“I conclude that the provisions enacting the (safe third country agreement) infringe the guarantees in section 7 of the Charter,” McDonald wrote in her decision, referring to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom, part of the nation’s Constitution. “I have also concluded that the infringement is not justified under section 1 of the Charter.”

Under the agreement, immigrants who want to seek asylum in Canada and present themselves at ground ports of entry from the United States are returned to the U.S. and told to seek asylum there.

But if they request asylum on Canadian soil at a location other than an official crossing, the process is allowed to go forward. In most cases, the refugees are released and allowed to live in Canada, taking advantage of the social welfare benefits while their asylum applications are reviewed, a process that can take years.

Last fall Amnesty International, the Canadian Council for Refugees and the Canadian Council of Churches sued, arguing that the Canadian government has no guarantee that those returned to the United States will be safe because of the treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration.

The original legal challenge cited the widespread detention of asylum seekers who are turned back from Canada and the separation of parents and children as other examples of why the U.S. is not a “safe” country for newly arrived immigrants.

— The Associated Press

NHL team hires first Black full-time play-by-play announcer

The NHL’s newest team just hired the league’s first full-time Black play-by-play announcer.

Everett Fitzhugh, 31, will serve as the Seattle Kraken’s lead broadcaster, NHL.com reported. Fitzhugh spent the past five hockey seasons with the Buffalo Sabres’ ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“Everett has established himself as a unique and leading voice for hockey,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken in a press release sent out by the team. “He’s going to bring tremendous energy and talent to our broadcast and content team, and we can’t wait for our fans to get to know him.”

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for more than a decade, to be named a part of the broadcast and content team for a brand-new NHL franchise — particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken — is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh added. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal. I look forward to representing the Kraken organization throughout the greater Seattle community.”

NHL.com noted that the league has seen a rise in Black broadcasters in recent years, naming Kevin Weekes and Anson Carter, analysts on NHL Network and NBC Sports, and David Amber, a studio host for Rogers Sportsnet. NHL.com also named Mike Tirico and John Saunders, the ESPN sports anchor who died in 2016 at 61.

Seattle — the NHL’s 32nd franchise — is set to begin play in the 2021 season.

— The Associated Press