Teen relative charged in killing of coach in Miami

MIAMI — A 15-year-old relative of a high school football coach has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting him and stealing money from his home, Miami-Dade police said.

The teen, who has a history of mental issues, faces second-degree murder and armed grand theft charges, according to an arrest report released Friday.

Police said Miami High School coach Corey Smith was killed Monday with his own 9mm handgun, the report said. Surveillance video confirmed that the teen was the only other person in the house at the time, and he confessed to his mother, the arrest report said.

The arrest report said the teen took more than $7,000 in cash that belonged to the coach. The money was found inside his jeans and hidden in a black bag.

A judge on Thursday ordered him held in secure detention.

The teen is the son of Lamar Alexander, 41, an ex-con who hijacked a UPS driver in November, led police on a high-speed chase and died during a televised shootout on a busy South Florida street. The UPS driver, another suspected robber and an innocent bystander also were killed in that rush-hour shooting.

— The Associated Press

N.Y. hamlet keeps name of Swastika despite complaint

SWASTIKA, N.Y. — The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime.

The unincorporated crossroads in the Adirondack Mountain town of Black Brook, about 35 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border, has been known as Swastika for more than a century.

The Press-Republican of Plattsburgh reported in 1977 that the rural community was once known as Goodrich Mills. But it became known as Swastika in 1913 after that name appeared on the local post office.

But town council members considered a name change after Michael Alcamo, a visitor from New York City who was biking through the area this summer, said it was offensive, especially to the memory of World War II veterans.

Council members met Sept. 14 and unanimously nixed a name change.

The symbol has been indelibly linked to Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party since the 1930s, though crosses with arms bent at 90-degree angles have been adorning art for thousands of years. The name comes from the Sanskrit word meaning well-being.

— The Associated Press

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

NEW YORK — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf apologized Wednesday for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.

Scharf said that “there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from” in corporate America. The memo to employees was written in June, but became public last week.

The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington, D.C., and on social media.

Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that his comments reflected “my own unconscious bias.”

“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.

Wells has pledged to increase hiring of minority candidates, particularly through Black colleges and universities, as well as new anti-racism training programs at the bank.

— The Associated Press

City Council votes to reduce police budget by 3% in N.C.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The city has voted to decrease its police budget by 3% amid calls from protesters to cut the funds in half.

The Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved a $29.3 million police budget in a 5-2 vote. The amount is down $770,000 reduction from the $30.1 million originally proposed for the police department’s 2020-21 budget, The Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

During recent demonstrations against racial injustice, protesters in Asheville and across the U.S. have rallied around calls to eliminate or reduce spending on policing and reallocate those funds into serving community needs through investment in support services, housing, education and other resources.

Councilman Brian Haynes, one of the opposing votes, said the decrease fell “way short” of the demands by Black residents of Asheville. He said there is still a net increase of $4.1 million for the police department budget over five years.

But Debra Campbell, Asheville’s first Black city manager, said the cuts were “initial steps” to reallocating police funding. She and some council members cautioned that large changes to the police budget would take time as structures are put in place to support tasks traditionally done by officers.

In July, the City Council made headlines in approving a formally apologize for slavery and promise new investments in Black homeownership and business opportunity in enacting financial reparations.

— The Associated Press

Bottle thrower charged with hate crime in attack on jogger

NEW YORK — A woman who was captured on video hurling a bottle and a racial slur at a Black runner in New York City has been charged with attempted assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment, authorities said Tuesday.

Lorena Delaguna, 53, was arraigned in Queens criminal court on charges stemming from the Aug. 17 confrontation with 37-year-old Tiffany Johnson.

Judge Jeffrey Gershuny said there was a “mental health component” to the case and ordered a psychological evaluation for Delaguna, who followed the runner for a block and told her to “go back to Africa.”

Johnson’s encounter was recorded by a bystander and released by the police department.

“It’s a hate crime,” Johnson told the New York Post. “It’s not acceptable.”

— The Associated Press

N

YC firefighters add 27 more names to 9/11 memorial

It’s a grim sign of the times.

The New York City fire department has increased the size of its World Trade Center memorial wall at its Brooklyn headquarters, preparing to add the names of 27 more members who died of illnesses linked to the toxic air at Ground Zero during the rescue and recovery efforts.

Terrorists hijacked three jetliners on Sept. 11, 2001, flying two into the each of Twin Towers that eventually collapsed and the other crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The new names were added on Wednesday during a virtual ceremony, due to the pandemic, fire officials said.

The 27 new names will bring the number of city firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics who died from 9/11 related illnesses and cancers to 226, FDNY officials said. An additional 343 FDNY members died in the terror attacks.

— The San Antonio Observer