Over $700,000 raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. — More than $700,000 has been raised for the funeral service expenses of a slain 5-year-old boy in North Carolina whose death has captured national attention.

The donations poured into a GoFundMe page organized by Gwen Hinnant, who identifies herself on the website as Cannon Hinnant’s grandmother.

“This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence,” the post read, “We offer our sincerest appreciation in this extremely difficult time, #justice for Cannon.”

Cannon’s funeral service was held Thursday, days after the 5-year-old was fatally shot in the family’s driveway as he rode his bike, news outlets reported. A neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

A day before the funeral, police in North Carolina warned about false information circulating on social media about the case, including posts that resembled news releases from investigators.

“These are fraudulent posts,” the Wilson Police Department said in a statement while encouraging people to report the fake Facebook posts to the social media company. The department repeated the ask on its Facebook page Saturday and told people to avoid sharing the posts.

Some have taken to social media to claim that race was a factor in Cannon’s death. Cannon was white and Sessoms is Black. Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said he had been disturbed by these posts.

“This is no racial issue,” Austin Hinnant told The Wilson Times.

— The Associated Press

Judge rules requiring stamp for mail ballots isn’t poll tax

ATLANTA — A federal judge last week rejected an argument that requiring voters to provide a stamp for their mail-in ballot and ballot application amounts to an unconstitutional poll tax.

A lawsuit filed in April by the American Civil Liberties Union and its Georgia chapter alleged that the postage requirement effectively imposes a poll tax and is an unjustifiable burden on the right to vote. The challenge was brought on behalf of voters and a group seeking to empower communities of color, the Black Votes Matter Fund.

The lawsuit asked a judge to find the requirement unconstitutional and to order the state to stop requiring voters to provide their own stamps to vote by mail-in ballot.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in Atlanta had already declined to order the state to provide postage-paid envelopes for the June primary and the July primary runoff election. But she had held off on making a decision about the November general election and said she would review additional filings from the parties in the meantime.

Totenberg acknowledged the potential difficulties of in-person voting, particularly during a pandemic, but said that its availability means that the postage requirement is not tantamount to an unconstitutional poll tax.

— The Associated Press

Alabama community college leader set to end 33-year tenurePerry W. Ward, president of Lawson State Community College in Alabama, has announced his retirement, effective Aug. 31.

Ward’s retirement closes a chapter of leadership that began in 1987.

“Lawson State has been a part of my life, as well as that of my wife Ann and family, for the last 33 years,” Ward said in a statement. “Not a day has gone by that I have not thought about what I could do to improve the institution and make it better for students.”

In a letter, Ward said it was a difficult decision but now was the time to “explore the opportunities that may exist in Chapter II . . . it’s been a real struggle to make the decision to leave one of my true loves in life.”

Ward, who earned his undergraduate’s degree at Miles College and graduate degree at the University of Alabama, is only the fourth president in the predominately Black school’s 72-year history. Under his leadership, the college rose in prominence, bring Ward recognition in 2011 at the White House as a ‘Champion of Change’ for the school’s impact on the community.

In his statement to the Lawson State family, Ward wrote, “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you, and I will miss the opportunity to interact with you as you continue to make Lawson State an even better place.”

- The Birmingham Times

Father, son charged in slaying Black jogger seeking bondSAVANNAH, Ga. — The father and son jailed on murder charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery are asking a state judge to grant them bond and to throw out two charges in their indictment.

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were arrested in May, more than two months after Arbery was slain. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot after the McMichaels, who are white, spotted him running in their neighborhood near the port city of Brunswick.

Attorneys for both men filed legal motions Thursday asking Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to set a bond that would allow the McMichaels to be freed pending trial. The judge denied bond last month for William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., a third man charged in the killing.

Right after the Feb. 23 shooting, Gregory McMichael told police he and his son armed themselves and got in a pickup truck to chase after Arbery, suspecting he was a burglar. They weren’t arrested until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and cellphone video of the shooting leaked online.

In June, a grand jury indicted both McMichaels and Bryan on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

— The Associated Press

$205M in BP spill money going to restore Louisiana coastBATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money to restore its coast.

Most of that — $176 million — will use sediment dredged from the Mississippi River to build 1,200 acres of marsh in Jefferson Parish.

“This project continues the process of using restoration funding to restore wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats in the Barataria Basin, where the greatest oiling impacts from the Deepwater Horizon spill occurred,” a news release stated Wednesday.

More than $25 million will go to oyster projects and $3 million will be spent on improving the system that finds injured or dead dolphins and whales.

The BP well that blew wild in April 2010 killed 11 offshore oil workers and spewed 134 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. The spill fouled beaches from Louisiana to Florida, killed thousands of birds, fish and marine animals and devastated the region’s tourist economy.

— The Associated Press

HBCU graduate releases first issue of international magazine

Ashley Little is founder and editor-in-chief of Creating Your Seat At The Table International magazine, an online and print magazine that provides real-life strategies and solutions from experts who are changing the narrative in their respective industries.

The graduate of North Carolina A&T State University said, “It is important for us to create and build our own tables. This international magazine will highlight people who are doing great things throughout the world.”

The inaugural issue was released in June, with Dr. George Fraser and Traycee Gales gracing the front cover and Dr. Leslie Hodge and Porscha Lee Taylor on the back cover.

“We are excited about our quarterly issues and will continue to change the narrative by providing life-changing content and solutions for the growing entrepreneur,” Little said.

Copies can be purchased at AshleyLittleEnterprises.com. Both digital and print copies are available.

— Winston-Salem Chronicle

Parents sue police over chokehold death in Colorado

DENVER — The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, recently sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

With the federal civil rights lawsuit, the McClain family said they were seeking both accountability for the loss of a “beautiful soul” and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.”

“We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials, police officers, and paramedics responsible for his murder, and to force the City of Aurora to change its longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing,” the family said in a statement released by their attorney.

McClain was stopped by three white officers on Aug. 24, 2019, while they responded to a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms. Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine to calm him down.

McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support several days later.

— The Associated Press

Democratic state lawmaker resigns to run for sheriff

RIO RANCHO, N.M — State Rep. Patricio Ruiloba has resigned from his Albuquerque-area seat and will run for Bernalillo County sheriff.

The Democrat said last week that he submitted his resignation letter and will begin organizing his campaign.

The 53-year-old retired Albuquerque police officer says he has been urged to run for sheriff by residents concerned about rising crimes and conflicts between law enforcement and communities of color.

Current Democratic Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales has faced criticism for a rise in deputy shootings and for stalling on requiring deputies to wear lapel cameras.

Last month, Gonzales endured ridicule after he told reporters he was looking to partner with a company so deputies can put smartphones in their vests and record video.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signed a bill requiring all law enforcement to wear body cameras. But Gonzales calls the current technology archaic and says it’s too costly.

Gonzales says he is considering running for mayor in Albuquerque.

— The Associated Press

Virginia man who drove into BLM protest gets 6 years in jail

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man who a prosecutor described as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in June was sentenced recently to six years in jail.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, was convicted of six misdemeanors and sentenced to a year in jail for each charge, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident.

The three felony counts were certified Monday to a grand jury by the same Henrico County General District Court judge who found Rogers guilty of four simple assaults, property damage and hit-and-run. The felony charges will be heard by a grand jury in September, the newspaper reported.

The judge didn’t uphold hate crime enhancement on four simple assault charges, agreeing with the defense argument that the three victims, all of whom are white, were not targeted because of their race.

The prosecution played Facebook Live video captured after the incident in which Rogers boasts of driving through the crowd.

During a hearing the day after the incident, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement that based on his social media posts and by his own admission, Rogers was a Klan leader.

— The Associated Press

Mississippi sifts through public ideas for new flag design

JACKSON, Miss. — The new Mississippi state flag will not include beer cans, crawfish, a caramel cake, Elvis or Kermit the Frog.

Mississippi recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist. A nine-member commission will recommend a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

The public submitted nearly 3,000 designs, and the commission narrowed that to 147 proposals that were posted recently to the state Department of Archives and History website. Lost in the first round were designs with food items and celebrities.

Many of the remaining designs have magnolias and stars. Some have wavy lines that could represent the waters of the Mississippi River or the Gulf of Mexico. The oddball among the survivors has a giant mosquito surrounded by a circle of stars.

The nine commissioners will meet and choose the final five. By early September, they will agree on a single design to put on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot. If voters accept the proposed design, it will become the new flag. If not, the commissioners will draw a new design that will go on another ballot.

Mississippi had used the same Confederate-themed flag since 1894, when white supremacists in the legislature set the design amid backlash to political power that African Americans gained during Reconstruction. People who voted in a 2001 election chose to keep the flag, but the symbol remained divisive in a state with a 38% Black population.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves agreed to sign the bill to retire the controversial flag after it became clear that legislators had the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

— The Associated Press.

Seattle officials agree to implement protest rules for police

SEATTLE — City leaders have agreed to a court order that bars police from targeting journalists, legal observers and medical personnel with crowd weapons during protests.

The police will also be barred from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests, The Seattle Times recently reported.

Officials for Washington’s largest city made those concessions in an agreement filed with lawyers for protesters who are suing Seattle over allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds.

For now, the lawyers will drop a request that the judge in the case hold the city in contempt of court.

Black Lives Matter Seattle King County and a number of individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in June, contending the city had deprived protesters of their constitutional rights by using chemical agents such as tear gas and projectiles such as blast balls to crack down on demonstrations sparked by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and of other Black people.

In June, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones issued a preliminary injunction barring Seattle from using force against peaceful protesters. But his ruling said the police could take targeted actions against specific imminent threats and against specifics acts of violence and property destruction.

Police subsequently used crowd weapons as they cleared a part of the city controlled by protesters, dubbed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, in early July and as they dealt with protests on July 25.

Jones has scheduled a late August hearing on that matter.

— The Associated Press

Judge rejects drug store chains’ bid to toss opioid lawsuits

CLEVELAND — Lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties against retail pharmacy chains claiming their opioid dispensing practices flooded communities with pain pills and were a a public nuisance can continue, a federal judge in Cleveland has determined.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster rejected the pharmacy chains’ motion to dismiss the suits, ruling Thursday that the Ohio law does indeed apply to Lake and Trumbull counties’ nuisance claims.

Polster is overseeing more than 2,000 lawsuits filed by local governments, tribal authorities and others against companies blamed for fueling an opioid epidemic that has killed 430,000 people since 2000.

The two northeast Ohio counties’ lawsuits against CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle were the first to target retail pharmacy chains as both distributors and dispensers of painkillers. The counties contend the chains’ stores bought about 130 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, the most frequently diverted and abused painkillers, between 2000 and 2014. That would be roughly 266 pills for every Lake County resident and 320 pills for every Trumbull County resident during that 15-year period.

Attorneys for the retail pharmacies have argued the stores were filling prescriptions written by physicians for legitimate medical needs.

A trial is set for May.

A trial in a case filed against six pharmacy companies by Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, and Summit County, which includes Akron, is scheduled for November.

— The Associated Press

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the U.S.

A Canadian court recently invalidated the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security.

But Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald delayed the implementation of her decision for six months to give the Canadian Parliament time to respond.

“I conclude that the provisions enacting the (safe third country agreement) infringe the guarantees in section 7 of the Charter,” McDonald wrote in her decision, referring to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom, part of the nation’s Constitution. “I have also concluded that the infringement is not justified under section 1 of the Charter.”

Under the agreement, immigrants who want to seek asylum in Canada and present themselves at ground ports of entry from the United States are returned to the U.S. and told to seek asylum there.

But if they request asylum on Canadian soil at a location other than an official crossing, the process is allowed to go forward. In most cases, the refugees are released and allowed to live in Canada, taking advantage of the social welfare benefits while their asylum applications are reviewed, a process that can take years.

Last fall Amnesty International, the Canadian Council for Refugees and the Canadian Council of Churches sued, arguing that the Canadian government has no guarantee that those returned to the United States will be safe because of the treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration.

The original legal challenge cited the widespread detention of asylum seekers who are turned back from Canada and the separation of parents and children as other examples of why the U.S. is not a “safe” country for newly arrived immigrants.

— The Associated Press

NHL team hires first Black full-time play-by-play announcer

The NHL’s newest team just hired the league’s first full-time Black play-by-play announcer.

Everett Fitzhugh, 31, will serve as the Seattle Kraken’s lead broadcaster, NHL.com reported. Fitzhugh spent the past five hockey seasons with the Buffalo Sabres’ ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“Everett has established himself as a unique and leading voice for hockey,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken in a press release sent out by the team. “He’s going to bring tremendous energy and talent to our broadcast and content team, and we can’t wait for our fans to get to know him.”

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for more than a decade, to be named a part of the broadcast and content team for a brand-new NHL franchise — particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken — is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh added. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal. I look forward to representing the Kraken organization throughout the greater Seattle community.”

NHL.com noted that the league has seen a rise in Black broadcasters in recent years, naming Kevin Weekes and Anson Carter, analysts on NHL Network and NBC Sports, and David Amber, a studio host for Rogers Sportsnet. NHL.com also named Mike Tirico and John Saunders, the ESPN sports anchor who died in 2016 at 61.

Seattle — the NHL’s 32nd franchise — is set to begin play in the 2021-22 season.

— The Associated Press