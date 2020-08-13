U.S. appeals court upholds male-only draft as constitutional

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In a decision that overturned a 2019 ruling by a Texas-based federal judge, a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.” The previous decision was challenged by the Selective Service System, the federal agency that administers the draft.

The appeals case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. They argued that the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largely absent from combat.

Thursday’s unanimous ruling from the three-judge panel acknowledged that “the factual underpinning of the controlling Supreme Court decision has changed” but they noted “that does not grant a court of appeals license to disregard or overrule that precedent.”

Plaintiffs in the case could seek a rehearing before the full 17-judge appeals court or go to the Supreme Court. Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, said organization leaders will discuss their next move with attorneys. “All I can tell you is we will be moving the case forward,” he said.

The U.S. government stopped drafting young men into the military in 1973. But every male must still register for the draft when he turns age 18.

— The Associated Press

3 cops indicted in deadly abuse of man in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Three Mississippi police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man last year, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

The Aug. 5 indictment noted that a Hinds County grand jury indicted the officers in the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. It accuses the officers — Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Fox — with “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously” causing Robinson’s death, The Clarion Ledger reported. All three worked for the Jackson Police Department at the time.

The indictment alleges that the three officers removed Robinson from his vehicle, body-slammed him on the pavement, and repeatedly struck him in the head and chest.

Robinson died from bleeding on the brain caused by blunt force trauma to the head, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said of the death.

Neighbor Connie Bolton told Mississippi Today that officers hit Robinson and slammed him down while seeking suspects in the fatal shooting of a pastor who had been shot in a robbery in front of his church.

The three officers were placed on administrative leave as the department’s Internal Affairs Division and the FBI investigated the case, The Clarion Ledger said. The officers were later reinstated, though Fox and Barney currently work for the Clinton Police Department.

— The Associated Press

Black leaders split over municipal funding reform plan

Proposition 15, the “Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative,” is on the Nov. 3 ballot in California.

If Californians vote yes on “Split Roll” — shorthand for the proposition’s title — the state will come up with a new taxation formula. The constitutional amendment would require counties to levy higher real estate taxes on businesses and industrial buildings than it does on residential homes.

The initiative has caused proponents and opponents in the Black community to draw battle lines. Each side has dug in, pointing to the benefits or the dangers of Proposition 15.

If passed, the measure would overturn Proposition 13, a provision that has for 42 years now placed a hard limit on how much tax can be assessed on any property in the state.

“Despite the grand illusion presented by the initiative’s proponents, no protections exist to ensure a dime of these tax dollars is actually spent on helping lift our communities out of poverty,” said Alice Huffman, president of the California-Hawaii Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

San Francisco Mayor London Breed supports Prop 15.

“When I look at our dire budget deficits over the next couple of years, and then I see these revenue estimates showing how much we can invest in our community without having to raise any taxes on residents, it makes it more important for me to give my full support on this initiative,” Breed said.

The California Legislative Analyst Office estimates that, upon full implementation, the ballot initiative would generate between $8 billion and $12.5 billion in revenue each year. Of that projected revenue, 40% would be allocated to schools and the rest to local governments.

— Post News Group

Computer scientist behind pixel technology dies at 91

PORTLAND, Ore. — Russell Kirsch, a computer scientist credited with inventing the pixel and scanning the world’s first digital photograph, died Aug. 11 at his home in Portland, Oregon, The Oregonian reported. He was 91.

Pixels, the digital dots used to display photos, video and more on phone and computer screens, weren’t an obvious innovation in 1957, when Kirsch created a small, 2-by-2-inch black-and-white digital image of his son, Walden, as an infant. That was among the first images ever scanned into a computer, using a device created by his research team at the U.S. National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institutes of Science and Technology).

This work “laid the foundations for satellite imagery, CT scans, virtual reality and Facebook,” said a 2010 Science News article about Kirsch, subsequently republished by Wired.

That first square image, that article said, measured a mere 176 pixels on a side — just shy of 31,000 pixels in total. Today, the digital camera on the iPhone 11 can capture roughly 12 million pixels per image.

Born in Manhattan in 1929, Kirsch was the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia and Hungary. He was educated at the Bronx High School of Science, New York University, Harvard and MIT and worked for five decades as a research scientist at the U.S. National Bureau of Standards.

— The Associated Press

New gun background check law upheld in ruling

A Virginia judge has ruled that most of the state’s new law requiring background checks on all gun sales does not violate constitutional rights, except for a wrinkle that effectively bans people between the ages of 18 and 21 from buying handguns.

Rejecting the bulk of a challenge brought by gun-rights groups, Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts ruled that the new law — approved this year by the Democratic-led General Assembly and enacted by Gov. Ralph Northam — “does not violate the right to keep and bear arms” when applied to most people.

“Even though private sales and commercial sales are different, the Court is at a loss as to how the historical justifications of preventing felons and the mentally disabled from possessing firearms would allow conditions on commercial sales and not also justify conditions on private sales,” the judge wrote.

But the judge said the law goes beyond that limited purpose for younger gun buyers who could previously buy handguns through private sales but are now automatically rejected through the federal background checks system.

Under federal law, licensed gun dealers can sell rifles and shotguns to buyers over 18, but handgun buyers must be at least 21. Federal law does not prohibit people under 21 from buying handguns from unlicensed sellers.

The judge issued a narrow injunction blocking the state from enforcing the law against 18- through 20-year-olds seeking to buy handguns.

The state’s attorney general, Mark Herring, planned to appeal the injunction.

— Virginia Legacy

Appeals court won’t rehear Louisiana Black judgeship case

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court on Tuesday turned down a request that it reconsider its decision rejecting creation of a majority Black judicial district in south Louisiana.

The case deals with the method of electing judges in coastal Terrebonne Parish.

In 2017, U.S. District Judge James Brady ruled that the “at-large” system of electing judges in parish-wide elections was unconstitutional.

But, last month, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that there was “weak evidence” of discriminatory dilution of Black votes in the majority white parish.

On July 28, the appeals court rejected a request for a rehearing by the full 17-judge court. The court’s filing said none of the court’s active judges requested a vote on a rehearing.

— The Associated Press