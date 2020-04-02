Virus effects found greater for Blacks in N.C. largest city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — African Americans in the area of North Carolina’s largest city are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to data released by local health officials.
Figures from Mecklenburg County health officials show black residents accounted for 43.9% of 303 confirmed COVID-19 cases locally through Saturday, The Charlotte Observer reported. By comparison, the U.S. Census estimates from last July show African American residents make up only 32.9% of Mecklenburg County’s population.
George Dunlap, the chairman of the Mecklenburg County commissioners, said if black residents are disproportionately represented in the case count, it may be because they’re more often seeking testing. So far, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has not disclosed how many people have been tested for COVID-19 or released demographics for those who had negative test results.
— The Associated Press
Ga. using mail-in primary ballots during pandemicATLANTA — Georgia election officials began mailing absentee ballot request forms last week to the state’s 6.9 million active voters, making it easier for them to vote without having to show up in person.
Voters who fill out and return the request forms will then be mailed a ballot for the May 19 primary, which includes candidates for president, Congress, the state legislature and county offices.
The mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms is an effort by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to encourage remote voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia voters will also have the option of voting in person on election day and during three weeks of early voting starting April 27.
Absentee ballot request forms will continue to be mailed through this week. Once voters return the forms to county election offices, ballots will be sent within three days.
— The New York Times
Alabama university helping to create coronavirus vaccineBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Alabama at Birmingham is launching a collaboration with the biopharmaceutical company Altimmune, Inc. for preclinical testing of a potential vaccine to prevent COVID-19 disease.
Other institutions of higher learning, including Virginia Commonwealth University, are involved in one way or other in helping to develop a response to the new coronavirus, which has inflected more than 1 million people and cause over 56,000 deaths worldwide.
The testing at UAB will investigate immune responses to the vaccine in mice — a key step before the Altimmune, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, can launch a Phase 1 human safety and immunogenicity trial in patients later this year.
The COVID-19 vaccine, called AdCOVID, would be a single-dose vaccine that is delivered by an intranasal spray. Altimmune created AdCOVID in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Altimmune expects its COVID-19 vaccine would activate mucosal and cellular immune responses, as well as a strong antibody response in the blood, as was found for its influenza vaccine, which uses the same proprietary intranasal vaccine technology.
Six UAB labs will work together on this urgent collaboration with Altimmune. The university has extensive experience in conducting clinical studies of vaccines and has participated in studies sponsored by the Vaccine Evaluation and Trial Unit, part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
— The Birmingham Times
Housing agency chief resigns less than year into jobRICHMOND, Va. — He came from Illinois brimming with optimism about leading the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
But less than a year later, Damon E. Duncan is stepping down as chief executive officer of the public housing agency for more than 10,000 low- and moderate- income city residents.
Duncan announced his resignation last Friday, but RRHA stated in a news release that he would stay on for 60 to 90 days to help the agency transition to search new leadership before departing.
Duncan led the housing authority in Elgin, Ill., for seven years before taking over in Richmond in April 2019. He took the reins from Orlando C. Artze, who served as interim CEO after the resignation of T.K. Somanath in February 2018 over his handling handling boiler breakdowns that left several large public housing communities without heat.
— Richmond Free Press
