Idaho governor signs bill
banning affirmative actionBOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has enacted legislation banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education.
The Republican governor on Monday signed the measure that adds a new section to laws that opponents said negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age.
The bill originated in the House and was amended in the Senate to avoid losing federal funding.
Backers said the measure is needed so that everybody will be treated equally.
Opponents said Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure allows that behavior to continue.
— The Associated Press
California plans early release of 3,500 inmates due to virus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is planning to release within days as many as 3,500 inmates who were due to be paroled in the next two months as it tries to free space in cramped prisons in anticipation of a coronavirus outbreak, state officials said Tuesday.
The move comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom halted intakes from jails, a move projected to lower the prison’s population by about 3,000 inmates in the next 30 days.
The combination is edging closer to the drop of at least 10,000 inmates that advocates say is a baseline for creating enough space particularly in crowded dormitories so that prisoners have a chance to maintain a safe social distance like the rest of the state’s population.
Most people with the virus experience mild or moderate fever and coughing that clear up in two to three weeks. Some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can face severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The 3,500 estimate includes inmates who are within 60 days of their earliest possible release date and are not currently serving a sentence for a violent or sex crime. California narrowly defines violent crimes, but corrections officials are also ruling out the release of anyone serving time for domestic violence.
— The Associated Press
Online city council meeting marred by racist slurs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City Council’s meeting was marred by attendees who sent a barrage of racist messages targeting black council members and staff, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports.
Three online attendees sent dozens of messages using a racial slur in the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s meeting, which was held online to comply with social distancing recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Multiple council members responded with shock, imploring that someone curb the “extremely offensive” messages that were visible to the more than 80 online attendees. The messages only stopped after Councilman Ken Smith changed the chat settings so that only officials could see the messages, making them invisible to the general public.
Beginning next week, the council intends to allow a formal public comment period during the virtual meeting. Smith said the city has not ironed out the details yet, but Tuesday’s outburst demonstrates the importance of getting it right.
— The Associated Press
N.Y. attorney general probes Zoom privacy practicesNEW YORK — Zoom, the videoconferencing app whose traffic has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, is under scrutiny by the office of New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, for its data privacy and security practices.
On Monday, the office sent Zoom a letter asking what, if any, new security measures the company has put in place to handle increased traffic on its network and to detect hackers, according to a copy reviewed by The New York Times.
While the letter referred to Zoom as “an essential and valuable communications platform,” it outlined several concerns, noting that the company had been slow to address security flaws such as vulnerabilities “that could enable malicious third parties to, among other things, gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams.”
Over the last few weeks, internet trolls have exploited a Zoom screen-sharing feature to hijack meetings and do things like interrupt educational sessions or post white supremacist messages to a webinar on anti-Semitism — a phenomenon called “Zoombombing.”
The New York attorney general’s office is “concerned that Zoom’s existing security practices might not be sufficient to adapt to the recent and sudden surge in both the volume and sensitivity of data being passed through its network,” the letter said. “While Zoom has remediated specific reported security vulnerabilities, we would like to understand whether Zoom has undertaken a broader review of its security practices.”
Zoom video meetings have quickly become a mainstay of communication for many during the stay-at-home orders of outbreak.
— The New York Times
